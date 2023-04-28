Shabu Maru imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shabu Maru Westin Copley Place

review star

No reviews yet

10 Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA 02116

All Day Menu

Dinner Combos

Miyazaki Wagyu Combo

$58.00

Prime RibEye Combo

$29.00

Boneless Short Rib Combo

$29.00

Kurobuta Pork Combo

$19.00

Lamb Combo

$24.00

Chicken Combo

$21.00

Choice Meat Combo

$36.00

Fisherman Filet

$26.00

Seafood Supreme

$40.00

Farmer's Pick

$22.00

Pork Cheeks Combo

$21.00

Dinner Meat A La Carte

Miyazaki Wagyu A4 (ds)

$35.00

Prime RibEye (ds)

$20.00

Boneless Short Rib (ds)

$20.00

Kurobuta Pork (ds)

$13.00

Lamb (ds)

$16.00

Chicken (ds)

$15.00

Pork Cheeks (ds)

$14.00

Seafood A La Carte-

Clams

$8.00

Fish Cake

$6.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.00

Lobster Tail

$20.00

Salmon

$11.00

Scallops

$10.00

Tuna (s)

$12.00

White Fish (s)

$8.50

Yellowtail (s)

$10.00

Veggies A La Carte-

Assorted Mushrooms

$12.00

Assorted Tofu

$8.00

Assorted Vegetable Tin

$8.00

Broccoli

$5.50

Daikon Radish

$4.50

Green Leaf Lettuce

$5.50

Kimchi Side

$3.50

Lotus Root

$4.50

Squash

$4.50

Sweet Corn

$5.50

Taro Root

$4.50

Tomato

$4.50

Tong-ho

$6.50

Bok Choy

$5.50

White Cabbage

$4.50

Wood Ear

$5.50

Enoki Mushroom

$6.50

Shiitake Mushroom

$6.50

Beech Mushroom

$6.50

Oyster mushroom

$6.50

Egg

$1.50

Soup Base

Chicken Broth

$3.00

Mushroom Broth

$3.00

Kimchi Broth

$4.00

Maru Miso

$4.00

Tomato Broth

$4.00

Sichuan Spicy

$4.00

Goji Herbal

$4.00

Tom Yum

$4.00

Noodles & Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Udon

$2.50

Yam Noodles

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Assorted Balls-

Beef Tendon Balls

$6.00Out of stock

Cheese Fish Balls

$6.00

Homemade Wonton

$6.00

Lobster Balls

$6.50

Mushroom Balls

$6.00

Stuffed Beef Balls

$6.00

Surf N Turf Balls

$6.00

Appetizers-

Organic Edamame

$6.50

Spicy Edamame

$8.50

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Shumai

$7.50

Japanese Sausage

$8.00

Yuzu Yellowtail

$13.00

Sashimi Combo

$32.00

Miso Soup (bowl)

$3.00

Kimchi (side)

$3.50

Wagyu Tataki

$22.00

Sushi-

Tuna Nigiri

$8.50

Salmon Nigiri

$7.50

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.50

Scallop Nigiri

$6.50

Whitefish Nigiri

$5.50

Wagyu Nigiri

$14.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$5.50

Unagi Nigiri

$9.50

Toro Sushi

$17.00

Chu Toro Sushi

$13.00

Sashimi-

Tuna SA

$10.50

Salmon SA

$9.50

Yellowtail SA

$10.50

Whitefish SA

$7.50

Sashimi Combo

$32.00

Scallop SA

$9.50

Tobiko SA

$7.50

Unagi SA

$10.50

Toro SA

$21.00

Chu Toro SA

$16.00

Rolls-

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Salmon Roll

$6.50

California Roll

$7.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.50

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.50

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.50

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$11.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$11.50

Fisherman's Roll

$16.00

Wagyu Beef Roll

$19.00

Electric Eel Roll

$16.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Phoenix Roll

$16.00

Veggie Roll

$13.00

Negi Toro

$10.00

Desserts-

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Coppa Mascarpone

$8.00

Coppa Yogurt Berries

$8.00

SIde Sauces-

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sriracha

$1.50

Eel sauce

$1.50

Ponzu sauce

$1.50

Sesame sauce

$1.50

Mayonase

$1.50

Beverage Menu

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Hibiscus Plum Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Yuzu Green Tea

$6.00

Iced Ginger Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Saratoga Still

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling 828 ml

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Smoothies

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Lychee Smoothie

$5.00

Alcohol Menu

White Wine (Glass)

GL Pinot Grigio Riff

$11.00

GL S.B. CLINE

$12.00

GL Joseph D, Chardonay

$12.00

GL Hopler Gruner

$12.00

White Wine (Bottle)

Pinot Grigio Alto Adige Riff

$32.00

BTL S.B. CLIME

$42.00

BTL Joseph D, Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Hopler Gruner

$46.00

Red Wine (Glass)

GL Pinot Noir CLINE

$12.00

GL Cs Cabernet

$11.00

GL CMS Blend

$12.00

GL Conundrum Red Blend

$13.00

Red Wine (Bottle)

BTL Pinot Nior CLINE

$42.00

BTL Cab Sauv Cs

$40.00

BTL CMS Blend

$42.00

BTL Conundrum Red Blend

$50.00

Rose and Sparkling Wine

Jean Luc Colombo

$10.00+

Canella Prosecco

$10.00

Brut Carpen Rose

$16.00

Beers

Sapporo Silver 22oz

$10.00

Sapporo Light 12oz

$9.00

Echigo Flying IPA

$12.00

Sake

Btl Momokawa Pearl

$30.00

BTL Heavensake Junmai Ginjo

$35.00

Konteki Daiginjo

$42.00

Wakatake Onikoroshi Junmai Daiginjo

$90.00+

Dassai 23

$105.00

Dassai 39

$51.00

Tear Of Dawn Glass

$14.00

Cocktails

Lychee Saketini

$12.00

Cucumber Saketini

$12.00

Specials

Fisherman's Maki (S)

Fisherman Maki

$5.00

Golden Lotus (S)

Golden Lotus

$5.00

Red Fuji (S)

Red Fuji

$5.00

Watermelon Smoothie (S)

Watermelon Smoothies

$2.00

Mango Smoothie (S)

Mango Smoothie

$2.00

Lychee Smoothie (S)

Lychee Smoothie

$2.00

Alaskan King Crab Half Leg (S)

Alaskan King Crab Half Leg

$45.00

Alaskan King Crab Platter (S)

Alaskan King Crab Platter

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese Shabu-shabu or "hotpot" cuisine. Specializing with local flavor and high quality ingredients to bring a unique and refreshing new concept for guests.

Location

10 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

