Sushi & Japanese
Shabu Maru Westin Copley Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese Shabu-shabu or "hotpot" cuisine. Specializing with local flavor and high quality ingredients to bring a unique and refreshing new concept for guests.
Location
10 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
Gallery