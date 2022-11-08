Shabu Shabu Kyoto
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese eatery offers Lunch & Dinner from Tuesday to Sunday. Shabu Shabu, Sukiyaki, and Set Meals all serves with special house-made sauces. Most popular protein selections including top-grade US Choice Rib-eye, Australian Wagyu and A5 Japanese Wagyu beef.
Location
627 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle - Bellevue
No Reviews
15015 Main Street Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurant