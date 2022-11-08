Shabu Shabu Kyoto

Sukiyaki (Uncooked)

$2.00

Japanese nabemono hotpot dish consisting of thinly sliced meat, bite-sized vegetables, tofu and noodles, cooked in the special house-made Sukiyaki broth. Serves with 2 raw eggs for dipping sauce and white jasmine rice. **All Shabu Shabu & Sukiyaki items are served raw, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.