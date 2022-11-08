Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shabu Shabu Kyoto

review star

No reviews yet

627 156th Ave SE

Bellevue, WA 98007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Organic Edamame

Organic Edamame

$6.00

Organic Edamame

Japanese Style Grilled Eggplant

Japanese Style Grilled Eggplant

$10.00

Grilled eggplant serviced with kelp soy sauce

Chicken Kara-Age

Chicken Kara-Age

$11.00

Japanese Fried Chicken with Ponzu and grated radish dipping sauce

Sweet & Chili Kara-Age

Sweet & Chili Kara-Age

$11.00

Japanese Fried Chicken with sweet & spicy chili dressing

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna (4 pcs)

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna (4 pcs)

$13.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna and Masago

Mushroom_Dynamite

Mushroom_Dynamite

$13.00

Baked mushroom with onion, tomato, avocado and mayo

Tonkatsu Appetizer

Tonkatsu Appetizer

$13.00

Pork tendreloin (5 oz) served with a special Tonkatsu sauce on the side

Salmon Poke Appetizer

Salmon Poke Appetizer

$14.00

Bite-sized raw salmon tossed with seaweed, sesame seeds, mixed herbs, onion, masago, house-made sesame-soy dressing

Salads

Daikon salad

Daikon salad

$9.00

Shredded daikon radish, watercress, red onion, ponzu and grated radish dressing

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$10.00

Three different kinds of seaweed, romaine lettuce, cucumber, and walnuts with house-made ginger dressing

House salad

$5.00

Mixed green salad (dressing contains nuts)

Sashimi Dishes

Salmon sashimi

Salmon sashimi

$16.00

5 pieces of salmon sashimi

Salmon carpaccio

Salmon carpaccio

$16.00

Salmon sashimi topped with garlic ponzu sauce

Beef tataki

Beef tataki

$13.00

Thin slices of meltingly tender rare beef served by a soy-based sauce

Shabu Shabu (Uncooked)

**All Shabu Shabu, Sukiyaki, Meat & Vegetable Selection items are uncooked, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.
Shabu Shabu (Uncooked)

Shabu Shabu (Uncooked)

$2.00

Japanese nabemono hotpot dish consisting of thinly sliced meat, bite-sized vegetables, tofu and noodles, cooked in boiling hot broth. Serves with house-made sesame-nut, ponzu dipping sauces and white jasmine rice. **All Shabu Shabu & Sukiyaki items are served raw, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.**

Sukiyaki (Uncooked)

**All Shabu Shabu, Sukiyaki, Meat & Vegetable Selection items are uncooked, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.
Sukiyaki (Uncooked)

Sukiyaki (Uncooked)

$2.00

Japanese nabemono hotpot dish consisting of thinly sliced meat, bite-sized vegetables, tofu and noodles, cooked in the special house-made Sukiyaki broth. Serves with 2 raw eggs for dipping sauce and white jasmine rice. **All Shabu Shabu & Sukiyaki items are served raw, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.

Set Meal

Katsu Curry Set

Katsu Curry Set

$21.00

Japanese curry and pork cutlet (8 oz) over rice, miso soup, and salad. Curry includes beef and grated onion, carrot, mushroom and ginger

Beef-Curry Set

Beef-Curry Set

$17.00

Japanese curry over rice, miso soup and salad. Curry includes beef and grated onion, carrot, mushroom, and ginger

Set Tonkatsu

Set Tonkatsu

$19.00

Pork cutlet (8 oz) with a special Tonkastu sauce on the side, shredded cabbage, potato salad, rice, miso soup and pickled vegetable

Ebi-Fry Set

Ebi-Fry Set

$20.00

Fried shrimp with a special sacuce on the side, shredded cabbage, potato salad,rice, miso soup and pickled vegetable

Kakuni-Don

Kakuni-Don

$19.00

Braised pork belly over salad, rice, potato salad, miso soup, and pickled vegetable

Salmon Poke Bowl Set

Salmon Poke Bowl Set

$20.00

Lettuce, seaweekd, sesame seeds, mixed-herbs, onion, masago, sesami-soy sacue over rice

Curry Udon w/ Ebi Fry

Curry Udon w/ Ebi Fry

$20.00

Chicken curry udon with 2 pieces of fried shrimp, rice and pickled vegeable

Chicken Kara-Age Set

Chicken Kara-Age Set

$19.00

Japanese fried chicken, lettuce, potato salad, rice, miso soup and pickled begetable

Sweet & Chili Kara-Age Set

Sweet & Chili Kara-Age Set

$19.00

Japanese fried chicken with sweet & spicy chili dressing, lettuce, potato salad, rice, miso soup, pickled vegetable

Kid's Set

$9.00

Chicken Kara-age, sausage, rice, potato salad, and yogurt drink

Misc. Fees

Plastic Bag Fee

$0.80

Plastic Bag Fee

Utensil

Include Utensils

Sides

Protein Addition (Uncooked)

Additional protein selection **All Meat & Vegetable Selection items are uncooked, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Miso Soup

Vegetable Basket (Uncooked)

$10.00

Additional vegetable basket **All Meat & Vegetable Selection items are uncooked, please cook thoroughly within 30 minutes after receiving.

Sukiyaki Sauce (6 oz)

$5.00

6 oz Sukiyaki sauce

Ebi Fry (1 pc)

Ebi Fry (1 pc)

$3.50

1 piece of fried shrimp

Curry Beef Sauce

$10.00

Beef curry with grated onion, carrot, mushroom, and ginger

Jasmine White Rice

$2.00

Jasmine white rice

Brown Rice

$2.00

Brown rice

Potato Salad (1 scoop)

Potato Salad (1 scoop)

$2.00

1 scoop of potato salad

Sesame Sauce (2 oz.)

$2.00

2 oz. house-made sesame sauce

Ponzu Sauce (2 oz.)

$2.00

2 oz. house-made ponzu sauce

Sesame Sauce (5 oz.)

$5.00

5 oz. house-made saseame sauce

Ponzu Sauce (5 oz.)

$5.00

5 oz. house-made ponzu sauce

Yogurt Drink

$1.50

1 kid size yogurt drink

Extra Egg (Raw)

$1.00

1 extra egg

Sausage

$1.00

1 sausage

$2 Napa Cabbage (Uncooked)

$2.00

$2 Napa Cabbage

$2 Tofu (Uncooked)

$2.00

$2 Tofu

$2 Green Vegetable (Uncooked)

$2.00

$2 Green Vegetable

$2 Enoki Mushroom (Uncooked)

$2.00

$2 Enoki Mushroom

$2 Shiitake Mushroom (Uncooked)

$2.00

$2 Shiitake Mushroom

$3 Udon (Uncooked)

$3.00

$3 Udon

$3 Glass Noodle (Uncooked)

$3.00

$3 Glass Noodle

Drinks

Coca Cola of Mexico

Coca Cola of Mexico

$4.50

Coca Cola of Mexico

Sprite (Glass Bottle)

$4.50

Sprite of Mexico

Fanta (Glass Bottle)

$4.50

Fanta of Mexico

Ramune

$4.50

Ramune

Calpico

$4.50

Calpico

Calpico Soda

$4.50

Calpico Soda

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Tea

Perrier

$4.00

Perrier

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Can

Sprite (Can)

$2.50

Sprite (Can)

Yogurt Drink

$1.50

1 kid size yogurt drink

Bottle Beer

Sapporo Light

$6.00

Sapporo Light

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Asashi Super Dry

Fremont Lush IPA

$6.00

Fremont Lush IPA (12 oz can)

Kyoto Beer White Yuzu

$10.00

Kyoto Beer white Yuzu

Sake by the Glass

Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup

$7.00

Choya Umeshu Plum Wine (50ml) Cup

$6.00

Sake Bottle

Yuzu Sake Junmai Bottle 300 ml

$21.00

Yuzu Sake Junmai (Fukushima)

Kubota Black Label Bottle 300ml

$30.00

Nigori Kamoizumi Summer Snow 500 ml

$45.00

Choya Umeshu Plum Wine 500ml

$35.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetu Junmai Bottle 720 ml

$50.00

Hakkaisan Tokubetu Junmai (Niigata)

Tedorigawa Kinda Kaiginjo Bottle 720 ml

$50.00

Tedorigawa Kinka Daiginjo (Ishikawa)

Katana Extra Dry Bottle 720 ml

$50.00

Katana Extra Dry (Shizuoka)

Tamagawa Junmai Bottle 720 ml

$45.00

Tamagawa Junmai (Kyoto)

Onikoroshi Honjozo Bottle 720 ml

$45.00

Onikoroshi honjozo (Miyagi)

Kikusui Karakuchi Dry Bottle 720 ml

$45.00

Kikusui Karakuchi Dry (Niigata)

Wine

Nine Hats Reisling

$35.00

Nine Hats Riesling, Columbia Valley, Washington

SkyFall Vineyard 2015

$35.00

SkyFall Vineyard 2015, Columbia Valley, Washington

Chateau Ste Michelle Red Blend

$40.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Red Blend, Columbia Valley, Washington

J Lohr Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

J Lohr Winery Cabernet Sauvignon, Restaurant Cuvee15, Paso Robles

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Japanese eatery offers Lunch & Dinner from Tuesday to Sunday. Shabu Shabu, Sukiyaki, and Set Meals all serves with special house-made sauces. Most popular protein selections including top-grade US Choice Rib-eye, Australian Wagyu and A5 Japanese Wagyu beef.

Website

Location

627 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

