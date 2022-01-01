Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shabuway - San Jose

4304 Moorpark Ave

San Jose, CA 95129

Order Again

Popular Items

*American Kobe Lean(L)8oz

*Shabu Shabu Set

*Angus Prime Beef (M)6oz

*Angus Prime Beef (M)6oz

$24.99

Use our new aluminum containers to cook your order for an authentic Shabu Shabu experience at home!!! Top 20% USDA grade Angus beef from Niman or Meyer Ranch.

*Angus Prime Beef (L)8oz

*Angus Prime Beef (L)8oz

$27.99

Use our new aluminum containers to cook your order for an authentic Shabu Shabu experience at home!!! Top 20% USDA grade Angus beef from Niman or Meyer Ranch.

*American Kobe(M)6oz

*American Kobe(M)6oz

$26.99

Cross-bred Angus and Wagyu. Exceptional balance of marble and meatiness.

*American Kobe(L)8oz

*American Kobe(L)8oz

$28.99

Cross-bred Angus and Wagyu. Exceptional balance of marble and meatiness.

*American Kobe Lean(M)6oz

*American Kobe Lean(M)6oz

$25.99

Lean cuts of American Kobe beef, less marble, with plenty of flavor.

*American Kobe Lean(L)8oz

*American Kobe Lean(L)8oz

$28.99

Lean cuts of American Kobe beef, less marble, with plenty of flavor.

*Kurobuta Pork (M)6oz

*Kurobuta Pork (M)6oz

$25.99

Tender, juicy 100% Berkshire pork, distinct, rich flavor with fine streaks of marble.

*Kurobuta Pork (L)8oz

*Kurobuta Pork (L)8oz

$28.99

Tender, juicy 100% Berkshire pork, distinct, rich flavor with fine streaks of marble.

*Niman Ranch Lamb (M)6oz

*Niman Ranch Lamb (M)6oz

$26.99

*Niman Ranch Lamb (L)8oz

$29.49

*Non Beef Shabu Shabu Set

*Shrimp Dumpling Shabu Shabu

*Shrimp Dumpling Shabu Shabu

$20.49
*Vegetable Shabu Shabu

*Vegetable Shabu Shabu

$18.99

Napa,Spinach,carrot,Shimeji,shitake,tofu,malony,Pumpkin,Broccoli

Additional Meats

Additional Angus Prime Beef(M)6oz (Only Meat)

$16.00

Additional Angus Prime BeeF(L)8oz(Only Meat)

$119.00
Additional American Kobe(M)6oz(Only Meat)

Additional American Kobe(M)6oz(Only Meat)

$18.00
Additional American Kobe(L)8oz(Only Meat)

Additional American Kobe(L)8oz(Only Meat)

$21.50

Additional American Lean Kobe(M)6oz(Only Meat)

$17.00

Additional American Lean Kobe(L)8oz(Only Meat)

$20.00

Additional Kurobuta Pork(M)6oz(Only Meat)

$17.00

Additional Kurobuta Pork(L)8Oz(Only Meat)

$20.00

Additional Niman Ranch Lamb (M)6oz (Only Meat)

$18.00

Additional Niman Ranch Lamb (L)6oz (Only Meat)

$21.00

Additional Sides

*Vegetable Plate

*Vegetable Plate

$8.45

Napa,Spinach,Carrot,Enoki,Shitake,Tofu,Malony

*Napa Cabbage

*Napa Cabbage

$4.25
*Spinach

*Spinach

$4.25
*Carrot

*Carrot

$4.25
*Tofu

*Tofu

$4.25
*Enoki Mushroom

*Enoki Mushroom

$4.50
*Shitake Mushroom

*Shitake Mushroom

$5.50
*Malony Noodles

*Malony Noodles

$4.25
*Udon Noodles

*Udon Noodles

$3.00
*Ramen Noodles

*Ramen Noodles

$3.00

*White Rice

$3.00

*Seaweed Broth(Just water with seaweed slices)

$7.50

*Miso Broth

$7.50

*Tonkotsu Broth

$7.50

*Vegetable Broth

$7.50

*Tonkotsu Curry Broth

$7.50

*Pumpkin

$4.25

*Broccoli

$4.25

Sauce Bottles,Condiments

*Ponzu Sauce 4oz

*Ponzu Sauce 4oz

$6.00
*Ponzu Sauce 10oz

*Ponzu Sauce 10oz

$11.00
*Sesami Sauce 4oz

*Sesami Sauce 4oz

$6.00
*Sesami Sauce 10oz

*Sesami Sauce 10oz

$11.00
*Condiments Set

*Condiments Set

$2.50
*Green onion

*Green onion

$1.00
*Spicy Radish

*Spicy Radish

$1.00
*Garlic

*Garlic

$1.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Calpico

Calpico

$3.00
Ramune

Ramune

$3.00
Ooi Ocha

Ooi Ocha

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional Japanese style hot potion the SF Bay Area since 2004.Please enjoy our flavorful broths, carefully selected premium meats, farm fresh vegetables, and it yourself experience!

4304 Moorpark Ave, San Jose, CA 95129

