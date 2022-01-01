Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shack in the Back

$

326 Fayette St

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Popular Items

Pure Açaí Bowl
Create Your Own Bowl
Create Your Own Smoothie

Smoothies

Create Your Own Smoothie

Create Your Own Smoothie

$9.50
Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$8.49

Strawberries, Bananas, Whole Milk, and Whipped Cream

Vanilla Protein Power

Vanilla Protein Power

$9.50

Vanilla Protein Powder, Banana, Oats, and Whole Milk

Orange Banana

Orange Banana

$8.49

Orange Juice, Bananas, and Whipped Cream

Blueberry Banana

Blueberry Banana

$8.49

Blueberries, Banana, Whole Milk, and Whipped Cream

Strawberry Blueberry

Strawberry Blueberry

$8.49

Strawberries, Blueberries, Whole Milk, and Whipped Cream

Antioxidant

Antioxidant

$10.50

Açaí, Strawberries, Blueberries, Flax Seeds, Spirulina, and Cold Press Apple Juice

PB2 Protein Power

PB2 Protein Power

$9.50

PB2 Powder, Banana, Oats, and Whole Milk

Peach Mango Banana

Peach Mango Banana

$8.49

Peaches, Mangoes, Banana, Whole Milk, and Whipped Cream

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$9.50

Peaches, Yogurt, Oats, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Honey and Milk

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$10.50

Blueberries, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla Protein, Milk, Yogurt and Milk

Dragon Berry

Dragon Berry

$10.50

Pitaya, Strawberries and Blueberries

Strawberry Mango

Strawberry Mango

$8.49

Strawberries, Mangoes with Whipped Cream

Matcha Power

Matcha Power

$10.50

Spinach, Green Tea Matcha Powder, Chia Seeds, Banana, and Cold Press Apple Juice

Chocolate Protein Power

Chocolate Protein Power

$9.50

Banana, Oats, Chocolate Protein Powder, and Whole Milk

Strawberry Orange

Strawberry Orange

$8.49

Cold Press Orange Juice, Strawberries, and Whipped Cream

Banana Foster

Banana Foster

$8.49

Banana’s, Caramel and Whole Milk topped with Whipped Cream

Pineapple Mango Banana

Pineapple Mango Banana

$8.49

Pineapples, Mango and Banana blended with Coconut Milk, topped with whipped cream

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$9.50

Orange Juice, Banana, Mango,Strawberry

Espresso Power

Espresso Power

$9.50

Espresso, Chocolate Vegan Protein, Cocoa Nibs, Vanilla, Banana and Whole Milk

Frozen Hot Cocoa Special

Frozen Hot Cocoa Special

$8.50

Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Syrup, Cacao Nibs, Oats, Simple Syrup, Whole Milk. Topped with Whipped Cream

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.49Out of stock
Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.49Out of stock
Keto Berry

Keto Berry

$10.50

Spinach, Blueberry, Wheatgrass, Chia Seeds, and Coconut Milk

Bowls

Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola and Agave
Pure Açaí Bowl

Pure Açaí Bowl

$10.50

Pure Açaí Topped with Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Granola and Agave

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$10.50

Pure Pitaya Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola and Agave

Banana Bowl

Banana Bowl

$10.50

Pure Banana Topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola and Agave

Overnight Granola

Overnight Granola

$5.95

Granola & Yogurt With Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas!

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$6.50

Hot Oatmeal made with Quaker Oats & boiling water. Includes Oatmeal and customized toppings This item is vegan, NOT gluten free.

Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$10.50

Açaí, Pitaya or Banana bowl with Granola, and your choice of toppings!

Organic Cold Pressed Juice

Orange Juice 12oz

$5.99Out of stock

Apple Juice 12oz

$4.99Out of stock

Spinach Apple Lemon

$9.99Out of stock
Fire Shot 2oz

Fire Shot 2oz

$3.99

Organic Cold Pressed Orange Juice, Organic Ginger and Cayenne

Turmeric Shot 2oz

$4.99

Spinach + Ginger Shot 2oz

$3.99

Pinapple + Ginger (and lime) Shot 2oz

$3.99

Ginger Shot

$4.99Out of stock

Cranberry Lemon Shot 2oz

$3.99Out of stock
Fire Shot 4oz

Fire Shot 4oz

$4.99Out of stock

Organic Cold Pressed Orange Juice, Organic Ginger, Cayenne

Blueberry , Cranberry, Apple

$8.99Out of stock

Blueberry Apple Ginger 12oz

$6.99Out of stock

Orange, Carrot Juice

$8.99Out of stock

Orange Beet Mint

$7.99Out of stock

Immunity Juice

$8.98

Orange, Green Apple, Ginger

$9.99Out of stock
Sunshine 12oz Juice

Sunshine 12oz Juice

$7.99Out of stock

Organic

Beet Cran Apple

$7.99Out of stock

Apple Beet Lemon

$7.99Out of stock
Cranberry, Apple, Lemon Juice

Cranberry, Apple, Lemon Juice

$8.99Out of stock

Organic

Apple, Celery, Lemon

$9.99Out of stock

Carrot Beet Lemon

Out of stock

Organic Spinach

$9.99Out of stock
Spinach And Pineapple Juice

Spinach And Pineapple Juice

$10.99Out of stock

Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Lemon, Ginger 12oz

$8.99Out of stock

Kale, G Apple, Orange

$10.99Out of stock

Spinach, Ginger, Pineapple Juice

$10.99Out of stock

Celery, Ginger, Green Apple

$8.99Out of stock

Spinach, Green Apple, Orange

$10.99Out of stock

Spinach, Apple, Ginger

$9.99Out of stock
Cold Brew Bottle

Cold Brew Bottle

$4.75Out of stock

Bean2Bean

Watermelon, Cucumber

$8.99Out of stock
Vegan Chai Bottle

Vegan Chai Bottle

$4.99Out of stock

Vegan Chai and Almond Milk

Watermelon 12oz Juice

Watermelon 12oz Juice

$5.99Out of stock

Pineapple Ginger Lime Juice

$7.99Out of stock
Lavender Lemonade *New*

Lavender Lemonade *New*

$6.99Out of stock

Organic Lavender, Organic Butterfly Pea Powder, Lemons, Honey, Agave

Vanilla Matcha Latte Bottle

Vanilla Matcha Latte Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Matcha green tea, Almond milk and Vanilla

Blueberry, Pineapple, Ginger 16oz Juice

Blueberry, Pineapple, Ginger 16oz Juice

$9.99Out of stock
Organic Ginger Shot 2oz

Organic Ginger Shot 2oz

$4.99Out of stock

Organic Cold Pressed Ginger

Juice Samples

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cold Brew Latte

$6.99Out of stock
Watermelon 32oz

Watermelon 32oz

$15.99Out of stock

Watermelon, Peppermint Tea

Watermelon 1/2 Gal

$24.50Out of stock
Golden Mylk

Golden Mylk

$5.99Out of stock

Coconut Milk, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper

Blue Butterfly Pea Powder

Blue Butterfly Pea Powder

$5.99Out of stock

Coconut Mylk, Organic Butterfly Pea Powder, Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon

Lemongrass Tea Refresher

Lemongrass Tea Refresher

$4.99Out of stock

Organic Lemongrass Tea, Organic Peppermint, Organic Butterfly Pea Powder, Agave

Rose Collagen Lemonade

Rose Collagen Lemonade

$6.99Out of stock

Organic Rose Petals, Lemons, Collagen, Cane Sugar

Cant 64oz

$24.00Out of stock

Immunity 16oz

$10.99Out of stock

Green Apple

$5.99Out of stock

Orange Juice 16oz

$6.99Out of stock

Orange Juice 32oz

$15.99Out of stock

Fire Shot 12oz

$12.99Out of stock

Celery

$5.99Out of stock

Pineapple, Orange

$8.99Out of stock

Apple Juice 16oz

$5.99Out of stock

Watermelon Peppermint Lemon

$5.99Out of stock

Sunshine 16oz

$8.99Out of stock

Cucumber, Celery, Lemon

$8.99Out of stock

Orange Pineappl

$7.99Out of stock

Orange Juice 1\2 Gal

Out of stock

Grape Fruit

$6.99Out of stock

Pineapple Blueberry

$8.99Out of stock

Grape Fruit, Apple, Carrot

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet Green

$10.99Out of stock

Green Juice

$9.99Out of stock

Wellness Shot

$4.99Out of stock

Ocean Water 16oz

$10.99

Charcoal Lemonade

$9.99

Celery Juice 12oz

$9.99

Mixed Juice

$11.99

Espresso

Latte

Latte

$3.75

Espresso, Hot Milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Vanilla, Espresso, Caramel Drizzle, Steamed Milk

Vanilla Matcha Latte

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$3.75
Mocha

Mocha

$3.50

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Chocolate Drizzle

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Espresso, Hot Water

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.75

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Chaga Mushroom

Chaga Mushroom

$3.75

Espresso, Chaga Powder, Agave, and Milk

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.00

1 Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

2 Shots Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Made fresh with 100% cocoa powder

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Made fresh with 100% coca powder and peppermint flavoring

Vegan Chai

Vegan Chai

$3.75

Organic Chai Tea & Spices, Organic Matcha, Organic Cane Sugar

Vanilla Matcha Latte

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$3.75

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Made fresh with 100% cocoa powder

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Made fresh with 100% coca powder and peppermint flavoring

Vegan Chai

Vegan Chai

$3.75

Organic Chai Tea & Spices, Organic Matcha, Organic Cane Sugar

Vanilla Matcha Latte

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$3.75

12oz Apple Cider

$4.99Out of stock

16oz Apple Cider

$5.99Out of stock

Cold Brew

Cold Brew Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Weekly Packages PICK UP 11/23

*24-48 HOUR NOTICE*

Breakfast Drink Blends (16 bottles)

$105.00

7 Breakfast Juices 5 Espresso Drinks 4 Wellness Shots

2 Juices a Day (14 bottles)

$125.00

7 days of 100% Organic Ginger Shots (2oz)

$25.00

7 days of 100% Organic Fire Shots (4oz)

$25.00

Organic Orange Juice, Organic Ginger and Cayenne Pepper

Detox & Cleanse PICK UP 11/23

Are you looking to Reset and Detox? Or simply improve your daily consumption of minerals and nutrients, we have options for you! *PRE-ORDER ONLY*
3 Day Organic Cold Pressed Cleanse

3 Day Organic Cold Pressed Cleanse

$180.00

PRE-ORDER ONLY 19 Bottles + 3 Wellness Shots -6 Organic Green Blend Juices -9 Organic Enhanced Juices -4 Protein Mylk Blends -3 Wellness Shots

5 Day Organic Cold Pressed Cleanse

5 Day Organic Cold Pressed Cleanse

$295.00

PRE-ORDER ONLY 35 Bottles + 5 Wellness Shots -10 Organic Green Juice Blends -15 Organic Enhanced Juice Blends -10 Protein Mylk Blends -5 Wellness Shots

Hot Apple Cider

12oz

$5.00+Out of stock

16oz Hot Apple Cider

$5.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
100% Fruity Goodness

Website

Location

326 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

