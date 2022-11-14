Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shack's

201 E Thomas St

Hammond, LA 70401

The Mighty Lion
Debris Field Fries
Shack's Original Club

Munchies and Starters

Rotel and Chips

$11.00

Queso dip with Rotel tomatoes, diced green chili, and ground beef served with tortilla chips, sour cream, and sliced jalapenos.

Fubar Fries

$8.00+

Loaded with shredded cheese, crispy bacon, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, and green onions.

Debris Field Fries

$8.00+

Loaded with slow and low pot roast, shredded cheese, and "Love Gravy".

Dazed and Confused Fries

$8.00+

Tossed with full spectrum CBD infused truffle oil, parmesan, cracked pepper, HEMP seed seasoning, parsley.

Snafu Fries

$8.00+

Loaded with brisket chili, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and spicy ranch.

Snicklefritz Fries

$8.00+

Loaded with BBQ pulled pork, cheese, jalapenos, and spicy ranch.

Funky Chicken Dip

$10.00

Shredded chicken, cream cheese, shredded cheese, and hot sauce. Served with chips and homemade ranch.

Tuna Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh Ahi Tuna marinated in a variety of citrus, with slivered onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and spices. Served with Chips

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Large domestic Gulf Shrimp marinated in a variety of citrus, with slivered onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and spices. Served with Chips

Juicy Fries

$8.00+

Fries loaded with Rotel Cheese and served with Sour Cream and Sliced Jalapenos

BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

7 Large Gulf Shrimp in a New Orleans Style Beer BBQ Sauce with bread for dipping

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

7 Large Gulf Shrimp in a Tangy House Made Buffalo Sauce served with Blue Cheese or Ranch for Dipping

Pig Wings

$12.00

Clubs

Shack's Original Club

Shack's Original Club

$13.00

Triple decker piled with smoked ham, fried turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar, swiss, creole honey mustard, mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on Wheatberry.

Downtown David Club

Downtown David Club

$13.00

Triple decker on sourdough, chicken breast, cheddar, swiss, crispy bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and creole honey mustard. Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken.

The Big Benny

The Big Benny

$12.00

The Man, the Myth, the Hammond Legend! Triple-decker BLT, loaded with an obscene amount of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Southpaw Club

Southpaw Club

$14.00

Triple decker, corned beef, and pastrami, swiss, provolone, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on Rye with sliced pickles

The Nunchuck Club

The Nunchuck Club

$15.00

Triple decker on sourdough, grilled tuna, thai sesame, wasabi mayo, asian slaw, green onions, mandarin oranges, crunchy Chow Mein noodles with black and white sesame seeds.

Strawberry Hill Club

Strawberry Hill Club

$13.00

Grilled or Fried chicken breast, strawberry pepperjelly, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato.

The Rubin Carter

$14.00

Long live the Hurricane! Triple decker on Rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy Ukrainian dressing (Up Yours Putin) and swiss cheese.

Regular BLT

$8.00

The Pablo Chicone

$13.00

Triple decker with deep fried trukey breast, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Signature Sandwiches

The Papa

The Papa

$11.00+

Genoa salami, smoked ham, spicy pepperoni, provolone, and tangy banana peppers. Drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread. Served Cold

The Mighty Lion

The Mighty Lion

$11.00+

Smoked ham, fried turkey, slow and low pot roast, with provolone, topped with Shack's own "Love Gravy". Served dressed with lettuce, mayo, tomato, and pickle on Leidenheimer's Poboy bread.

The Hassa

The Hassa

$11.00+

Slow roasted pork belly, local pepperjelly from Ponchatoula Pepper Company, creole slaw, and sliced banana peppers. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

The Goodfella

$11.00+

Genoa salami, smoked ham, Italian olive salad and provolone cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread, pressed to perfection.

The Grammy

$11.00+

Smoked ham and slow and low pot roast topped with provolone cheese and Shack's "Love Gravy". Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

Mama Monica's Meatball

Mama Monica's Meatball

$11.00+

Shack LOVES his Mama! Homemade pork and beef meatballs in a savory roasted garlic and red wine marinara with provolone cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

The Walt

$11.00+

Seared pork belly, mayo, creole mustard, and swiss cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.

The Rocco

The Rocco

$11.00+

Our take on Chicken Parm. Fried chicken breasted, our red wine and roasted garlic marinara and lots of sliced provolone cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.

The Battwing

$11.00+

Fried sliced turkey breast, thick cut bacon, provolone, Ponchatoula Pepper Company's candied jalapenos, mayo and lettuce. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

The War Pig

$11.00+

Smoked pulled pork topped with Shack's savory bacon and beer BBQ sauce, topped with creole slaw and served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

The Rougarou

$11.00+

Slow and low pot roast, sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with provolone and Shack's "Love Gravy". Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

El Guapo

$11.00+

A plethora of slow roasted pork belly, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and creole mustard. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.

The Uncle Nicky

$11.00+

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast, blueberry pepperjelly, bacon, creole slaw, mayo, whipped cream cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

The Big Mama (VEGAN)

$11.00+

Roasted portobello mushrooms, sauteed onions and peppers with cashew cheese, spicy vegan mayo. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.

The JRG

The JRG

$11.00+

His favorite! Smoked ham, fried turkey, and pepper jack cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection. Served with spicy ranch on the side for dipping.

The Yat

$11.00+

Gulf shrimp in a sweet and spicy, homemade beer and worcheshire BBQ sauce with creole slaw. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.

The Doggs

The Doggfather

The Doggfather

$13.00

1/4 lb. all beef Nathan's Hotdog topped with brisket chili, shredded cheddar cheese, spicy ranch, sliced jalapenos, diced red onions, pickles, banana peppers, and bacon bits. Served on a New England style, split top hotdog bun.

The Inglorious Dogg

$11.00

1/4 lb. all beef Nathan's Hotdog topped with sauerkraut, Ukrainian dressing (Putin Sucks!), and Swiss cheese. Served on a New England style, split top hotdog bun.

The Beaux Dogg

$11.00

1/4 lb all beef Nathan's Hotdog topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Served on a New England style, split top hotdog bun.

The Rusty Dogg

$9.00

1/4 lb all beef Nathan's Hot Dog topped with Creole mustard, Rotel Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Jalapenos and Bacon Bits on a New England Style Split Top Bun

Rolls

The Lobsta Roll

The Lobsta Roll

$15.00

Cold Water lobster tail meat with diced celery, red onion and fresh parsley tossed in a zesty dill and lemon pepper mayo with leaf lettuce. Served on a New England style, split top roll.

Z's Seafood Roll

Z's Seafood Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Crab stick and Gulf shrimp with diced celery, green onion and fresh parsley tossed in a spicy herb mayo with leaf lettuce. Served on a New England style, split top roll.

Ceviche Roll

Ceviche Roll

$13.00

Tuna and shrimp ceviche with slivered onion, slivered jalapenos, avocado and leaf lettuce. Served on a New England style, split top roll.

Salads

Shack's Chef

Shack's Chef

$13.00

Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, smoked ham, fried turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, shredded cheese and bacon bits.

Pop's Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, fried chicken and bacon bits.

The Nunzio

The Nunzio

$14.00

Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, Olive Salad, Salami, smoked ham and Parmesan.

Luca's Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

Luca's Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, pasta salad, grilled chicken, pepperoni, banana peppers and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad Salad

$13.00

1 scoop of spicy buffalo chicken salad, smokey BBQ chicken salad, original chicken salad, zesty dill chicken salad, mufaletta chicken salad, or asian-style chicken salad on fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan, and croutons. Topped with grilled chicken breast.

Grilled Tuna Salad

$15.00

Grilled ahi tuna with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mandarin oranges, Chow Mein noodles, green onions, and sesame seeds .

The Wedgie

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Gulf shrimp, grilled to perfection and placed on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado.

Soup and Salad Combo

$14.00

A bowl of a Shack's Soup and your choice of a small house salad or a small Caesar salad.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Soups

Brisket Chili

$7.00+

LOADED BAKED POTATO SOUP

$7.00+

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

The Tatonka

The Tatonka

$11.00

Spicy buffalo chicken salad with mayo, jalapenos, and leaf lettuce. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.

The Smokedown

The Smokedown

$11.00

Smokey BBQ chicken salad with bacon, leaf lettuce, and creole slaw. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread.

The Big Dill

The Big Dill

$11.00

Zesty dill chicken salad with mayo, pickles, and leaf lettuce. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.

The Itallion Stallion

The Itallion Stallion

$11.00

Muffaletta chicken salad with chopped olives, leaf lettuce, pepperoni, and banana peppers. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.

Sho Nuff!

$11.00

Asian style chicken salad with fresh cabbage, mandarin oranges, green onions, and wasabi mayo. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Your choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, wheat, or flour tortilla.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Your choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, wheat, or flour tortilla.

Pablo Chicone

$11.00

Deep fried trukey breast, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato wrapped in our choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, or flour tortilla, or wheat

Dessert

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$3.00
Cannolis

Cannolis

$8.00

4 light Italian pastry shell stuffed with mascarpone cheese, chocolate chips, topped with pistachios, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry.

Boston Style Cheesecake

Boston Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Your choice of toppings.

Italian Spumoni/ Gelato

Italian Spumoni/ Gelato

$7.00

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$7.00

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES WITH POWDERED SUGAR

VANILLA SUNDAE

$8.00

4 SCOOPS OF VANILLA ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CARAMEL SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY AND CRUSHED PISTACHIOS

KIDS SUNDAE

$5.00

2 SCOOPS OF VANILLA ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM AND A CHERRY

Sides/ Add-On

Fries

$3.00

Creole Slaw

$3.00
Italian Pasta Salad

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.00

Muffaletta Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Potato Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Specials

Pig Wings

$11.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries

Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries

Turkey and Cheese

$7.00

Served with Fries

Kids Dogg

$7.00

Served Plain with fries

Shack's Merch

HAT

$20.00

Shack's TShirt

$22.00Out of stock

Catering

POBOY TRAY

POBOY TRAY

$68.00

CHICKEN SALAD TRAY

$77.00
WRAP TRAY

WRAP TRAY

$68.00
CLUB TRAY

CLUB TRAY

$90.00
MUFFALETTA TRAY

MUFFALETTA TRAY

$60.00
FRUIT TRAY

FRUIT TRAY

$70.00
VEGETABLE TRAY

VEGETABLE TRAY

$65.00

COOKIE TRAY

$66.00

BROWNIE TRAY

$70.00

HOT POBOY TRAY

$15.00
CHARCUTERIE TRAY

CHARCUTERIE TRAY

$105.00

BOX LUNCH

$13.00

GARDEN SALAD

$40.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$40.00+
ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

$50.00

CHEDDAR BACON RANCH POTATO SALAD

$60.00

CREOLE COLE SLAW CATERING

$25.00
POUND OF LOBSTER SALAD

POUND OF LOBSTER SALAD

$21.00

POUND OF Z'S SEAFOOD SALAD

$16.00

GALLON OF BRISKET CHILI

$45.00

POUND CHICKEN SALAD

$8.50

Brunch

Blackened Shrimp with Gouda Grits

$19.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Club

$14.00

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breat with Pepperjelly, Steen's Cane Syrup and Bacon served on Fried Waffles. Served with Potatoes or Grits

Stuffed Waffles and Eggs

$13.00

Kids Waffle with Sausage

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Coke Zero, Minute Maid Lemonade, ARNOLD PALMER

New Orleans Roast Tea

$3.00

Sweet and Unsweet

New Orleans Roast Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Dasani Water

$3.00

Barq's Bottled Root Beer

$4.00

Gallon of Tea

$8.00

Sweet or Unsweet

Gallon of Lemonade

$10.00

FILTERED WATER

GALLON ARNOLD PALMER

$9.00

6 PACK OF BARQS ROOTBEER

$20.00

MIXED DRINKS

Crazy MARY

$7.00

CROWN SINGLE

$7.00

CROWN DOUBLE

$13.00

TITOS SINGLE

$7.00

TITOS DOUBLE

$13.00

TRES GENERATIONES SINGLE

$7.00

TRES GENERATIONES DOUBLE

$13.00

BACARDI SINGLE

$7.00

BACARDI DOUBLE

$13.00

AVIATOR SINGLE

$7.00

AVIATOR DOUBLE

$13.00

JIM BEAM SINGLE

$7.00

JIM BEAM DOUBLE

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

SCREW DRIVER

$8.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

RUM PUNCH

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

DRUNKEN GUMMY BEARS

CUP

$3.00

HH GUMMYS

$1.00
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are locally owned and operated in Hammond, LA. Our founder/operator is Luke Greer aka “Shack” who has over 25 years of experience in the Restaurant Industry. Our menu items, ranging from triple decker sandwiches and signature salads to seafood rolls and a wide range of desserts, are all named after some of Shack’s favorite characters in Pop Culture.

201 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA 70401

