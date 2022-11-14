Shack's
No reviews yet
201 E Thomas St
Hammond, LA 70401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Munchies and Starters
Rotel and Chips
Queso dip with Rotel tomatoes, diced green chili, and ground beef served with tortilla chips, sour cream, and sliced jalapenos.
Fubar Fries
Loaded with shredded cheese, crispy bacon, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, and green onions.
Debris Field Fries
Loaded with slow and low pot roast, shredded cheese, and "Love Gravy".
Dazed and Confused Fries
Tossed with full spectrum CBD infused truffle oil, parmesan, cracked pepper, HEMP seed seasoning, parsley.
Snafu Fries
Loaded with brisket chili, shredded cheese, jalapenos, and spicy ranch.
Snicklefritz Fries
Loaded with BBQ pulled pork, cheese, jalapenos, and spicy ranch.
Funky Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, cream cheese, shredded cheese, and hot sauce. Served with chips and homemade ranch.
Tuna Ceviche
Fresh Ahi Tuna marinated in a variety of citrus, with slivered onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and spices. Served with Chips
Shrimp Ceviche
Large domestic Gulf Shrimp marinated in a variety of citrus, with slivered onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and spices. Served with Chips
Juicy Fries
Fries loaded with Rotel Cheese and served with Sour Cream and Sliced Jalapenos
BBQ Shrimp
7 Large Gulf Shrimp in a New Orleans Style Beer BBQ Sauce with bread for dipping
Buffalo Shrimp
7 Large Gulf Shrimp in a Tangy House Made Buffalo Sauce served with Blue Cheese or Ranch for Dipping
Pig Wings
Clubs
Shack's Original Club
Triple decker piled with smoked ham, fried turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar, swiss, creole honey mustard, mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on Wheatberry.
Downtown David Club
Triple decker on sourdough, chicken breast, cheddar, swiss, crispy bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and creole honey mustard. Your choice of Grilled or Fried Chicken.
The Big Benny
The Man, the Myth, the Hammond Legend! Triple-decker BLT, loaded with an obscene amount of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Southpaw Club
Triple decker, corned beef, and pastrami, swiss, provolone, horseradish mayo, lettuce and tomato on Rye with sliced pickles
The Nunchuck Club
Triple decker on sourdough, grilled tuna, thai sesame, wasabi mayo, asian slaw, green onions, mandarin oranges, crunchy Chow Mein noodles with black and white sesame seeds.
Strawberry Hill Club
Grilled or Fried chicken breast, strawberry pepperjelly, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato.
The Rubin Carter
Long live the Hurricane! Triple decker on Rye, corned beef, sauerkraut, spicy Ukrainian dressing (Up Yours Putin) and swiss cheese.
Regular BLT
The Pablo Chicone
Triple decker with deep fried trukey breast, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Signature Sandwiches
The Papa
Genoa salami, smoked ham, spicy pepperoni, provolone, and tangy banana peppers. Drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread. Served Cold
The Mighty Lion
Smoked ham, fried turkey, slow and low pot roast, with provolone, topped with Shack's own "Love Gravy". Served dressed with lettuce, mayo, tomato, and pickle on Leidenheimer's Poboy bread.
The Hassa
Slow roasted pork belly, local pepperjelly from Ponchatoula Pepper Company, creole slaw, and sliced banana peppers. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
The Goodfella
Genoa salami, smoked ham, Italian olive salad and provolone cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread, pressed to perfection.
The Grammy
Smoked ham and slow and low pot roast topped with provolone cheese and Shack's "Love Gravy". Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
Mama Monica's Meatball
Shack LOVES his Mama! Homemade pork and beef meatballs in a savory roasted garlic and red wine marinara with provolone cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
The Walt
Seared pork belly, mayo, creole mustard, and swiss cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.
The Rocco
Our take on Chicken Parm. Fried chicken breasted, our red wine and roasted garlic marinara and lots of sliced provolone cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.
The Battwing
Fried sliced turkey breast, thick cut bacon, provolone, Ponchatoula Pepper Company's candied jalapenos, mayo and lettuce. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
The War Pig
Smoked pulled pork topped with Shack's savory bacon and beer BBQ sauce, topped with creole slaw and served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
The Rougarou
Slow and low pot roast, sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. Topped with provolone and Shack's "Love Gravy". Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
El Guapo
A plethora of slow roasted pork belly, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and creole mustard. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.
The Uncle Nicky
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast, blueberry pepperjelly, bacon, creole slaw, mayo, whipped cream cheese, and shredded lettuce. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
The Big Mama (VEGAN)
Roasted portobello mushrooms, sauteed onions and peppers with cashew cheese, spicy vegan mayo. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection.
The JRG
His favorite! Smoked ham, fried turkey, and pepper jack cheese. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread and pressed to perfection. Served with spicy ranch on the side for dipping.
The Yat
Gulf shrimp in a sweet and spicy, homemade beer and worcheshire BBQ sauce with creole slaw. Served on Leidenheimer's Poboy Bread.
The Doggs
The Doggfather
1/4 lb. all beef Nathan's Hotdog topped with brisket chili, shredded cheddar cheese, spicy ranch, sliced jalapenos, diced red onions, pickles, banana peppers, and bacon bits. Served on a New England style, split top hotdog bun.
The Inglorious Dogg
1/4 lb. all beef Nathan's Hotdog topped with sauerkraut, Ukrainian dressing (Putin Sucks!), and Swiss cheese. Served on a New England style, split top hotdog bun.
The Beaux Dogg
1/4 lb all beef Nathan's Hotdog topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Served on a New England style, split top hotdog bun.
The Rusty Dogg
1/4 lb all beef Nathan's Hot Dog topped with Creole mustard, Rotel Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Jalapenos and Bacon Bits on a New England Style Split Top Bun
Rolls
The Lobsta Roll
Cold Water lobster tail meat with diced celery, red onion and fresh parsley tossed in a zesty dill and lemon pepper mayo with leaf lettuce. Served on a New England style, split top roll.
Z's Seafood Roll
Crab stick and Gulf shrimp with diced celery, green onion and fresh parsley tossed in a spicy herb mayo with leaf lettuce. Served on a New England style, split top roll.
Ceviche Roll
Tuna and shrimp ceviche with slivered onion, slivered jalapenos, avocado and leaf lettuce. Served on a New England style, split top roll.
Salads
Shack's Chef
Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, smoked ham, fried turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, shredded cheese and bacon bits.
Pop's Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, fried chicken and bacon bits.
The Nunzio
Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, Olive Salad, Salami, smoked ham and Parmesan.
Luca's Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad
Fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, pasta salad, grilled chicken, pepperoni, banana peppers and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad Salad
1 scoop of spicy buffalo chicken salad, smokey BBQ chicken salad, original chicken salad, zesty dill chicken salad, mufaletta chicken salad, or asian-style chicken salad on fresh salad mix, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan, and croutons. Topped with grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Tuna Salad
Grilled ahi tuna with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mandarin oranges, Chow Mein noodles, green onions, and sesame seeds .
The Wedgie
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Gulf shrimp, grilled to perfection and placed on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado.
Soup and Salad Combo
A bowl of a Shack's Soup and your choice of a small house salad or a small Caesar salad.
SIDE SALAD
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
The Tatonka
Spicy buffalo chicken salad with mayo, jalapenos, and leaf lettuce. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.
The Smokedown
Smokey BBQ chicken salad with bacon, leaf lettuce, and creole slaw. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread.
The Big Dill
Zesty dill chicken salad with mayo, pickles, and leaf lettuce. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.
The Itallion Stallion
Muffaletta chicken salad with chopped olives, leaf lettuce, pepperoni, and banana peppers. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.
Sho Nuff!
Asian style chicken salad with fresh cabbage, mandarin oranges, green onions, and wasabi mayo. Served on your choice of Wheatberry bread or a croissant.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Your choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, wheat, or flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Your choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, wheat, or flour tortilla.
Pablo Chicone
Deep fried trukey breast, bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato wrapped in our choice of a spinach, sundried tomato, or flour tortilla, or wheat
Dessert
Fresh Baked Cookie
Cannolis
4 light Italian pastry shell stuffed with mascarpone cheese, chocolate chips, topped with pistachios, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry.
Boston Style Cheesecake
Your choice of toppings.
Italian Spumoni/ Gelato
Brownie
Chocolate Chip Brownie
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES WITH POWDERED SUGAR
VANILLA SUNDAE
4 SCOOPS OF VANILLA ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CARAMEL SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM, A CHERRY AND CRUSHED PISTACHIOS
KIDS SUNDAE
2 SCOOPS OF VANILLA ICE CREAM, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, WHIPPED CREAM AND A CHERRY
Sides/ Add-On
Specials
Kids
Shack's Merch
Catering
POBOY TRAY
CHICKEN SALAD TRAY
WRAP TRAY
CLUB TRAY
MUFFALETTA TRAY
FRUIT TRAY
VEGETABLE TRAY
COOKIE TRAY
BROWNIE TRAY
HOT POBOY TRAY
CHARCUTERIE TRAY
BOX LUNCH
GARDEN SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
CHEDDAR BACON RANCH POTATO SALAD
CREOLE COLE SLAW CATERING
POUND OF LOBSTER SALAD
POUND OF Z'S SEAFOOD SALAD
GALLON OF BRISKET CHILI
POUND CHICKEN SALAD
Brunch
Blackened Shrimp with Gouda Grits
Bananas Foster French Toast
Breakfast Club
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breat with Pepperjelly, Steen's Cane Syrup and Bacon served on Fried Waffles. Served with Potatoes or Grits
Stuffed Waffles and Eggs
Kids Waffle with Sausage
Beverages
Fountain Drink
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Coke Zero, Minute Maid Lemonade, ARNOLD PALMER
New Orleans Roast Tea
Sweet and Unsweet
New Orleans Roast Coffee
Bottled Dasani Water
Barq's Bottled Root Beer
Gallon of Tea
Sweet or Unsweet
Gallon of Lemonade
FILTERED WATER
GALLON ARNOLD PALMER
6 PACK OF BARQS ROOTBEER
MIXED DRINKS
Crazy MARY
CROWN SINGLE
CROWN DOUBLE
TITOS SINGLE
TITOS DOUBLE
TRES GENERATIONES SINGLE
TRES GENERATIONES DOUBLE
BACARDI SINGLE
BACARDI DOUBLE
AVIATOR SINGLE
AVIATOR DOUBLE
JIM BEAM SINGLE
JIM BEAM DOUBLE
Tequila Sunrise
SCREW DRIVER
LONG ISLAND
LEMON DROP
RUM PUNCH
Virgin Mary
DRUNKEN GUMMY BEARS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
We are locally owned and operated in Hammond, LA. Our founder/operator is Luke Greer aka “Shack” who has over 25 years of experience in the Restaurant Industry. Our menu items, ranging from triple decker sandwiches and signature salads to seafood rolls and a wide range of desserts, are all named after some of Shack’s favorite characters in Pop Culture.
201 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA 70401