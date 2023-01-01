  • Home
Shade Pub and Nightclub 3911 Northview Drive

No reviews yet

3911 Northview Drive

Jackson, MS 39206

Entrees

Smash Burger

$12.00

Veggie Smash Burger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

DRAG BRUNCH

$39.00

Pizza Flatbread

$9.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, BBQ (+1.00)

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.00

LGBT Sandwich

$11.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Veggie Patty Melt

$13.00

Sausage Dog

$8.00

Wing Combo

$14.00

Wings Only

$10.00

Sides

Fries ONLY

$3.00

Onion Rings ONLY

$3.00

Waffle Fries ONLY

$3.00

Appetizers

Guacamole with Chips

$7.00

Loaded Nacho Fries

$8.00

Fries with Nacho Toppings

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Nachos

$8.00

Rotel and Chips

$5.00

Wings

$10.00

Beverage

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Burnett's Vanilla Vodka

$9.00

Well Vodka DBL

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$15.00

Titos DBL

$15.00

Cathead Honeysuckle DBL

$15.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$18.00

Absolut Vanilla DBL

$15.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$15.00

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$12.00

Hendricks DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumchata Limon

$9.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$15.00

Rumchata DBL

$15.00

Rumchata Limon DBL

$15.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Jose Gold

$9.00

Casamigo

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Hornito

$9.00

Well Tequila DBL

$12.00

Jose Silver DBL

$15.00

Jose Gold DBL

$15.00

Casamigo DBL

$20.00

Patron DBL

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Single Barrel Four Roses

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Four Roses DBL

$15.00

Single Barrel Four Roses DBL

$24.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$15.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Crown Apple DBL

$18.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Butterscoth Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Amaretto DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$6.00

Triple Sec DBL

$12.00

Butterscoth Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$12.00

Cocktails

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Vegas Bomb Drink

$12.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$9.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Walk Me Down

$12.00

BedPost

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Rum Shower

$12.00

Rum Shower Shot

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Expresso Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Frozen Frose

$10.00

Frozen Purple Drink

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Lemonade

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$10.00

Frozen Mai Tai

$10.00

NA Drinks

Redbull

$5.00

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Entry and Merchandise

Reserved Table

$40.00

Cash Out/Tip On Card

$5.00+

Drink or Drown

$25.00

Wine

White

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

Red

House Malbec

$7.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

Other

House Champagne Glass

$7.00

House Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Veuve Chicquot Half Bottle

$65.00

House Rose

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

3911 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS 39206

