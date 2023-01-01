Shade Pub and Nightclub 3911 Northview Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3911 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS 39206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zundo Ramen Bar - 3100 N state street suite 102
No Reviews
3100 North State Street Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jackson
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurant