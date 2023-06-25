Shady's Corner 1402 Cemetery Avenue

BG picView gallery

Shady's Corner

No reviews yet

1402 Cemetery Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Deli Sandos

A Lotta Muff

A Lotta Muff

$12.00

Salami, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Mozzarella, Giardinera, Duke's Mayo, on Ciabatta Roll

Dirty Doner Kebab

Dirty Doner Kebab

$10.00

Doner (Kebab) meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki sauce, Chili Sauce on Pita

Fancy Grilled Cheese

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pimento Cheese, Mozzarella, Gruyere, Balsamic Glaze, Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, on sliced Sourdough

Missile Crisis

Missile Crisis

$12.00

Bologna, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, on pressed White Hoagie Bun

Shady Reuben

Shady Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Pickles, on Marbled Rye

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$12.00

Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Crispy Onions, Duke's Mayo, on sliced Sourdough

The Little Piggy

The Little Piggy

$12.00

Smoked Ham, Gruyere, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Jam, Dijon Mustard, on a White Hoagie Bun

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Chow Chow, Avocado, Ranch, Crispy Jalapenos, on sliced Sourdough

Veggie Sando

Veggie Sando

$12.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Banana Peppers, Ranch, Crispy Onions, on White Hiagie Bun

Pay It Forward Sammie

Pay It Forward Sammie

$12.00

Buy a sando for someone in need! When someone walks in to Shady's in need we will take care of them.

Cheap Eats

Stepdad's Grilled Cheese

Stepdad's Grilled Cheese

$3.00

American Cheese on Cheap White Bread

Gas Station Glizzy

Gas Station Glizzy

$3.00

It's a hotdog.

Cheap Bologna Sando

Cheap Bologna Sando

$3.00

Bologna on Cheap White Bread

PB & J

PB & J

$3.00

Nut Butter of the Peanut variety & Grape Jelly on Cheap White Bread

Extras

Shady's Salad

$8.00

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$3.00

Basket of Kettle Chips

$5.00

Basket Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$5.00

Pork Scratchings

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

From the Chattanooga Cookie Company

Brownie

$5.00

Pickle spear

$0.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 am
All Day Deli!

1402 Cemetery Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37408

