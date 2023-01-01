Shadyside Lounge 1770 West Lake Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your Neighborhood Local
Location
1770 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
No Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant
G-Mobile Food Truck - Granlibakken Ski Hill -
No Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurant