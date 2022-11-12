Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shaggy Bay Supper Club

review star

No reviews yet

700 Country Club Drive

Port St Joe, FL 32456

Order Again

Appetizer

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.50

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Potato Skins

$10.00

Mushrooms

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Spinach Art Dip

$10.00

Trio Dip

$16.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.50

Xtra Chips

$2.25

Nachos

$8.50

Breakfast

Biscuit

$5.00

Double Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Hashbrown

$1.00

Single Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Omelet

$10.00

Egg Platter

$10.00

Yogurt

$1.50

Entrees

TarTar

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00

Shaggy Caprese

$9.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$22.00

Pan Seared Filet

$38.00

Cast Iron Seared

Braised Pork Chop

$24.00

Stuffed Portabella

$18.00

Sin Cake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

Valentine Dinner

$65.00

Pan Seared Ribeye

$30.00

Grilled Gag Grouper

$28.00

Wahoo

$28.00

Lump Crab

$5.00

Scallops

$30.00

Fish of the Day

$28.50

Salads

Buff Mozz & Heirloom Tom Caprese

$10.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

The Hammer

$13.00

The Novak

$12.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Dan and Sue

$11.00

Dagwoods

The Dagwood

$11.00

Beachcomber

$10.00

The Cuban

$10.00

Grinder

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

BLTA Wrap

$10.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

Bacon & Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Buford Blue Shrimp Roll

$12.50

Tree Hugger

$10.00

Thai Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Lil Peeps Turkey Wrap

$7.00

Thai Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Dags House Dog

$6.50

Seattle Supersonic

$6.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.50

Thai Chicken Salad

$10.50

Bacon & Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Butter Believe It

$10.00

Xtra Dip

$0.75

Xtra Chips And Dip

$5.50

Seattle Supersonic

$7.00

French Dip

$10.00

Turn and Burn

Grab N Go Sandwich

$10.00

Steamed Dog

$6.50

1/4 all beef dog

3 Sliders

$12.00

Biscuit

$5.00

Chicken Salad Crackers

$8.50

Pulled Pork

$6.00

1\4lb Burger

$8.00

1\4lb Bacon Burger

$9.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Spinach Art Dip

$10.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$12.00

Throw Back

$10.00

Red Beans

$10.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Extra Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Garden Salad

$3.50

Grilled Shrimp (5)

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Fri Basket

$5.00

Limited Menu Lunch

400 Calorie Lunch

$15.00

BLT

$10.00

Steamed Dog

$6.50

1/4 all beef dog

The Harmon

$12.00

The Farrell

$14.00

The Wahoo Sand

$14.00

House Salad

$10.00

Lunch Special

$15.00

Sesame Tuna

$18.00

Shaggy Bay Burger

$12.00

Pimento, Bacon, Cheddar,LTO

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

The Augusta

$12.00

Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato

The Hammer

$13.00

The Lucas

$13.00

The Novak

$12.00

The Vernon

$7.00

1/4 all beef dog Chow-chow and slaw

Sandwich Lunch Special

$13.00

Brisket Sliders

$14.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Dan & Sue

$13.00

Marvin

$12.00

French Dip

$12.00

Fried Grouper

$18.00

Smiley

$8.00

Superintendant

$6.50

Philly

$14.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Buttermilk Chicken

$12.00

BYOHD

$6.00

Chicken Salad Club

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Sheriff Dogs

$9.00

Soup-cup

$5.00

Soup-bowl

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Brunch

Dessert

$5.25

Cheese Grits

$2.75

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Quiche

$14.00

Wyatt

$15.00

Tenderloin Benedict Special

$18.00

Fish of the Day

$18.00

Eggs benedict - Crab

$18.00

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Breakfast Ball

$13.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Pork Chop

$14.00

Steak And Eggs

$17.00

Prime Ribeye

$23.00

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Gumbo - Cup

$6.00

Goat Cheese Burger

$15.00

Toast

$2.25

Egg

$2.25

Avacado Toast

$10.00

Pork Chop Special

$14.00

Prime Rib

$16.00

Biscuit Special

$13.00

Kiddos

Octodog

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Salad

$6.00

Sonny Boy

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Dinner

Seared Tuna

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mussels

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$26.00

Fish of Day

$29.00

Steak

$36.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Chicken

$23.00

Vegetarian

$20.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Caprese

$10.00

Swordfish

$34.00

Porkchop Dinner

$28.00

Sin Cake

$8.00

Specials

Bobby Jones

$9.00

Shaggy Marg

$10.00

Scratch Marg

$8.00

Pina Colada

$6.50

Gin Proseco

$10.00

Turn And Burn

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00

Bellini

$6.00

Black\Rasp\Lemon Vodka

$6.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Summer Berry Punch

$7.00

Hammer Juice

Hammer Juice

$7.00

Alligator Punch

$8.00

Bottled Water

Bottle Water-Large

$2.51

Bottle Water-Small

$1.82

Smart Water

$3.42

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Cup Ice/Water

$0.50

Bottle Drinks

Canned Drink

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Bottle Coke

$2.50

Monster Coffee

$3.00

La Croix

$1.00

Arizona Tea

$1.00

Fountain Drinks

Club Soda

$1.25

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Teas/Juices

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Sports Drinks

Sports Drink

$2.51

Biolyte

$4.50

Gatorade Can

$1.50

Body Armour

$2.50

Candy

King Size Candy bar

$3.25

Candy Reg Size

$2.25

Spunkmeyer Muffins

$2.25

Peanuts

$1.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Drum Stick

$3.25

Bomb Pop

$1.75

Ice Cream Bar

$2.25

Yogurt

$1.50

Chips & Crackers

Cheese Crackers

$1.75

Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.75

Zapps

$2.00

Lay's

$2.00

Jerky

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old school country club with Modern Twist.

Location

700 Country Club Drive, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Directions

Gallery
Shaggy Bay Supper Club image
Shaggy Bay Supper Club image

