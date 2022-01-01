Shaggy's imageView gallery
Burgers
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Shaggy's

review star

No reviews yet

701 Pensacola Beach Blvd

Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fried Shrimp Platter
Beach Balls

Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Fresh tortilla chips with house made Fire Roasted Salsa.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Fresh tortilla chips with house made queso.

Chips & Both

Chips & Both

$8.99

Fire Roasted Salsa and House Made Queso Dip served with tortilla chips

Shrimp & Spin DIP

Shrimp & Spin DIP

$11.99

Spinach artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and blackened shrimp. Served with tortilla chips.

Beach Balls

Beach Balls

$9.99

Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$10.99

Creamy fish dip served with crackers.

Green Tomatoes

Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Crispy fried green tomatoes topped with our house made remoulade.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with house made queso, three cheese blend, shredded lettuce, fire roasted salsa, fresh jalapenos and topped with nom nom sauce.

Wings

Wings

$12.99

1/2 pound of fresh chicken wings served naked, or tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ or Caribbean Jerk. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$11.99

Two avocado halves stuffed with Yellowfin Tuna, soy glaze and nom nom sauce. Garnished with black sesame seeds.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Coconut breaded shrimp served with an orange zing sauce.

Seafood Fries

Seafood Fries

$14.99

Beer battered fries smothered in lobster cheese sauce and topped with blackened shrimp.

She Crab Soup CUP

She Crab Soup CUP

$6.99

Cup of creamy crab and corn bisque.

She Crab Soup BOWL

She Crab Soup BOWL

$10.99

Cup of creamy crab and corn bisque.

1/2 Pound Royal Reds

1/2 Pound Royal Reds

$13.99

1/2 pound of peel and eat Royal Reds. Served chilled with cocktail and lemon.

Pound of Royal Reds

Pound of Royal Reds

$20.99

1 pound of peel and eat Royal Reds. Served chilled with cocktail and lemon.

Salads

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.99

Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.

Side Garden

Side Garden

$4.99

Spring mix and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and shredded colby jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Entrée Caesar

Entrée Caesar

$8.99

Crisp romaine, house made caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan and red onion.

Entree Garden

Entree Garden

$8.99

Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, red onion and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sunset Salad

Sunset Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce and spring mix blend topped with mandarin oranges, strawberries, walnut pieces and lemon poppyseed dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Crisp Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and diced bacon. Drizzled with our balsamic glaze.

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.

Big Pig

Big Pig

$11.99

Slow roasted pulled pork on a brioche bun topped with hickory bbq sauce, pickles and two fried onion rings, served with fries.

Shroom & Swiss

Shroom & Swiss

$14.99

7 oz steak burger patty, topped with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$14.99

7 oz steak burger patty, topped with bacon, pineapple pico, soy glaze, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$14.99

7 oz steak burger patty, topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a sourdough bun. Served with fries.

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$20.99

New England Style Shrimp Roll. Chunks of wild caught royal red shrimp tossed with mayo and lemon, stuffed into a butter toasted roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.

Tuna Lettuce Wrap

Tuna Lettuce Wrap

$13.99

Poke Yellowfin Tuna tossed in soy glaze and topped with diced cucumber and black sesame seeds. Served on Bibb lettuce with a cabage slaw. Pineapple salsa served on the side.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$11.99

Caribbean Jerk Chicken served on Bibb lettuce with a cabage slaw and garnished with green onions. Pineapple salsa served on the side.

Grilled Trigger Fish Sandwich

Grilled Trigger Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh grilled Mahi served with sweet teriyaki glaze and pineapple pico, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a side of remoulade on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Fried Trigger Fish Sandwich

Fried Trigger Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy fried fresh Mahi served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and tarter sauce. Served with fries.

Fried Shrimp Po-boy

Fried Shrimp Po-boy

$13.99

Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

$13.99

Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.

Flatbread/Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken FLATbread

Buffalo Chicken FLATbread

$12.99

Shredded buffalo chicken, buffalo ranch, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles and green onion.

Shrimp and Spinach FLATbread

Shrimp and Spinach FLATbread

$12.99

Garlic infused olive oil, spinach artichoke dip, mozzarella cheese, blackened shrimp and parmesan cheese.

Artisan FLATbread

Artisan FLATbread

$9.99

Garlic infused olive oil, mozzarella cheese, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomatoes, drizzled with our balsamic glaze.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and blackened shrimp. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and pulled buffalo chicken. Served with a side of ranch and fresh jalapenos.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese and sauteed mixed veggies. Served with fresh jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with colby jack cheeses. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Platters/Tacos

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$15.99

Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.

Hawaiian Pork Tacos

Hawaiian Pork Tacos

$13.99

Smoked pulled pork served on honey lime cabbage slaw with pineapple pico and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with chips and salsa.

Fried Captain's Platter

Fried Captain's Platter

$26.99

Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, pincher poppers and catfish. French fries and sweet onion hush puppies.

Grilled Captain's Platter

Grilled Captain's Platter

$26.99

Grilled with Shaggy's seafood seasoning when you order it. Served with shrimp, and catfish. French fries and hush puppies.

Fried Fish Platter

Fried Fish Platter

$15.99

Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Grilled Fish Platter

Grilled Fish Platter

$15.99

Grilled fish served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Fried Chicken Platter

Fried Chicken Platter

$14.99

Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$14.99

Grilled chicken. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

2 - flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.

Fried Trigger Fish Tacos

Fried Trigger Fish Tacos

$14.99

2 - flour tortillas filled with fried grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.

Grilled Trigger Fish Tacos

Grilled Trigger Fish Tacos

$14.99

2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.

Specialties

Royal Reds

Royal Reds

$18.99

1/2 pound of royal red shrimp sauteed with sausage and red potatoes in a white wine seafood broth. These shrimp are peel on.

Shrimp Trio

Shrimp Trio

$25.99

Bacon wrapped bourbon glazed skewered shrimp, coconut shrimp and garlic butter shrimp served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.

Fish Bahama Grill

Fish Bahama Grill

$17.99

Fresh grilled triggerfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.

Chicken Bahama Grill

Chicken Bahama Grill

$15.99

Fresh grilled chicken served with coconut rice, pineapple salsa and soy glaze.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.99

Yellowfin tuna served with coconut rice, cucumber slices, purple cabbage, avocado, soy glaze, nom nom sauce and black sesame seeds.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$20.99

Grilled shrimp and crawfish in a creamy lobster cheese sauce over rotini pasta.

Chicken & Sausage Alfredo

Chicken & Sausage Alfredo

$15.99

Rotini pasta tossed with alfredo sauce, mushrooms, diced chicken and smoked sausage.

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Rotini pasta tossed with alfredo sauce and mushrooms. Topped with grilled shrimp.

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$26.99

Grilled Red Snapper served on a bed of coconut rice and topped with a shrimp and mushroom sherry cream sauce. Garnished with green onions and toast.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Grilled shrimp with andouille sausage and mushrooms in a garlic cream sauce, served over creamy grits.

Wagyu Sirloin

Wagyu Sirloin

$29.99

Wagyu sirloin served with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes.

LTO

Seafood Crab Boil

Seafood Crab Boil

$44.99

1 cluster of Dungeness Crab Legs 1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs 8 peel and eat Royal Red Shrimp served with potatoes, corn and smoked sausage.

Sides

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Skewer

$12.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

French Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Side Lobster Mac

$4.99

Rotini pasta tossed in a creamy lobster cheese sauce. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side of mashed potatoes loaded with bacon and cheese.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side of mashed potatoes.

Asparagus

$4.99

Side of asparagus.

Roasted Corn

$2.99

Coconut Rice

$2.99

Sauteed Veggies

$2.99

Side of Queso

$0.99

Gluten Free

GF Fish Dip

$10.99

GF Shrimp Basket

$14.99

GF Chicken Basket

$14.99

GF Fish Basket

$15.99

GF Grouper Tacos

$14.99

GF Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

GF Entree Caesar

$8.99

GF Entree Garden Salad

$8.99

GF Fish Bahama Grill

$17.99

GF Chicken Bahama Grill

$15.99

GF Chicken Quesadillas

$10.99

GF Shrimp Quesadillas

$11.99

GF Veggie Quesadillas

$10.99

GF Fish of the Day

$23.95Out of stock

GF Royal Reds

$17.99

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Caesar

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Alfredo

$7.99

Kids GRL Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids FRY Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids GRL Shrimp

$7.99

Kids FRY Shrimp

$7.99

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

The best way to end your meal!

Bushwhacker Pie

Bushwhacker Pie

$6.99

The best way to end your meal!

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.99

A layered cheesecake with a cookie crust, cheesecake bottom, red velvet cake in the middle and whipped cream cheese on top.

Blueberry Cobbler Chzcake

Blueberry Cobbler Chzcake

$7.99

Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote; topped with whipped cream, white chocolate shavings and infused dried blueberries.

Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$10.99

Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and swirls of berry compote; topped with whipped cream, white chocolate shavings and infused dried blueberries.

N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

UnSweet Tea

1/2&1/2 Tea

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Dr.Pepper

Diet Dr.Pepper

Out of stock

Fruit Punch

Lemonade

Red Bull

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Raspberry Tea

$3.79

Mango Passion Fruit Tea

$3.79

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99

Mango Smoothie

$4.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

Website

Location

701 Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

Directions

Gallery
Shaggy's image

