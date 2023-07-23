FOOD

BBQ/Tandor

Chicken Tikka

$8.99

Chicken Seekh Kebab(1 pc)

$2.50

Chicken Malai Kebab

$8.99

Chicken Boti Karara(Bone in)

$7.99

Mix Grill

$9.99

Beef Chaplee Kebab

$9.99

Chicken Boneless BBQ

$9.00

Chicken Chaplee Kebab

$7.99

Fish Tandoori

$15.99

Lamb Boti

$9.99

Lamb Chops

$14.99

Tandoori Chicken legs

$3.50

Chicken behari kebab

$8.99

Beef behari kebab

$9.99

Trump tikka

$7.99

Beef kebab

$3.00

charga

$25.00

Lamb Shank

$9.00

Chicken

Chicken Curry Full Plate

$8.99

Chicken Korma Full Plate

$8.99

Sabzi Chicken Full Plate

$8.99

Chicken Makhan Wala Full Plate

$8.99

Chicken Kadhai Full Plate

$8.99

Chicken Haleem Full Plate

$10.00

Chicken charci karahi

$10.00

Chicken tikka masala

$9.99

chicken Soup

$5.00

Chicken Kofta

$9.99

Chili chicken

$9.99

Chicken Curry Half Plate

$5.99

Sabzi Chicken Half Plate

$5.99

Chicken Makhan Wala Half Plate

$5.99

Chicken Kadhai Half Plate

$5.99

Chicken Korma Half Plate

$5.99

Chicken Haleem Half Plate

$5.00

Ch Tikka Masla

$6.00

chicken kofta

$6.00

chilli chicken

$5.00

Goat

Gosht Quorma Full Plate

$14.99

Goat Masala Full Plate

$14.99

Goat Curry Full Plate

$14.99

Goat Achri Full Plate

$14.99

Goat karahi

$14.99

Lamb karahi

$15.00

Goat Qunna

$18.00

Goat paya

$14.99

Gosht Quorma Half Plate

$7.99

Goat Masala Half Plate

$7.99

Goat Curry Half Plate

$7.99

Goat Achri Half Plate

$7.99

Goat karahi half plate

$7.99

Lamb karahi

$8.00

Goat paya

$8.00

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi Full Plate

$6.99

Aloo Bengun Full Plate

$6.99

Palak Aloo Full Plate

$6.99

Palak Paneer Full Plate

$7.99

Matter Aloo Full Plate

$6.99

Chana Masala Full Plate

$6.99

Daal of the day Full Plate

$6.99

Bhindi Masala Full Plate

$7.99

Matter Paneer Full Plate

$6.99

Mix Vegetable Full Plate

$6.99

Karhi Pakora

$7.99

Aloo bujiya

$6.99

Aloo Gobi Half Plate

$4.00

Aloo Bengun Half Plate

$4.00

Palak Aloo Half Plate

$4.00

Palak Paneer Half Plate

$4.99

Matter Aloo

$4.00

Chana Masala

$4.00

Dall of the day

$4.00

Bhindi Masala

$4.00

Matter Paneer

$4.00

Mix Vegetable

$4.00

Karhi Pakora

$4.99

Aloo bujiya

$4.00

daal of the day

$10.99

channa

$10.99

Vegetarian Specials

Palak Paneer Full Plate

$7.99

Palak Paneer Half Plate

$4.99

Shahi Paneer Full Plate

$7.99

Shahi Paneer Half Plate

$4.00

Achari Bengun Full Plate

$7.99

Achari Bengun Half Plate

$4.00

veg kofta

$9.99

Bread

Afghani naan

$4.00

Garlic Kulcha

$3.50

Keema Kulcha

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$3.50

Paneer Kulcha

$3.50

specialty Nan

$6.00

Sesame Naan

$2.25

Tandoori Naan

$1.25

Tandoori Paratha

$5.00

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

lahori til kulcha

$3.00

Rice

Chicken Biryani

$9.00

Goat Biryani

$11.99

Mix Grill Biryani

$9.99

Saada Basmati

$3.00

Vegetable Biryani

$6.00

Daal chawal

$2.00

GOAT PULAV

$12.00

Sevar Pulao

$9.99

Zarda

$6.00

Chicken Noodles

$9.00

Beef Biryani

$12.00

Chicken Pulao

$9.00

Daily Special

Kebab Roll

$3.99

Mix Grill Roll

$5.50

Chicken Tikka Roll

$5.50

Paratha Roll

$6.50

Half N' Half Platter

$7.99

Peshawari Roll

$7.99

Double Kebab Roll

$5.99

Weekend Special

Boneless Chicken Kadhai Full Plate

$9.99

Goat Kadhai Full Plate

$12.00

Chicken Tawa Keema Full Plate

$8.99

Haleem Full Plate

$10.00

Handi Chicken Full Plate

$9.99

Lahori Fried Fish Full Plate

$12.00

Beef Qorma

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Kadhai Half Plate

$5.50

Goat Kadhai Half Plate

$6.99

Chicken Tawa Keema Half Plate

$5.00

Haleem Half Plate

$5.99

Handi Chicken Half Plate

$5.00

Lahori Fried Fish Half Plate

$6.00

Sauce

Sauce 8oz

$3.00

Sauce 16oz

$5.00

Salad

Salad

$2.00

3 For 30

3 For $30

$30.00

3 For 130

$130.00

Special platters

$12.00

Custom Item

Custom Item

$1.00

SWEETS

MIXED SWEETS (1POUND)

$10.00

MIXED SWEETS (HALF POUND)

$5.00

KEER Full Plate

$8.00

KEER Half Plate

$4.00

FALOODA Full Plate

$6.00

1 PC RASAMALAI

$1.75

1 PC SWEET

$1.50

Moti choor Spcial

$11.99

Halwa

$9.99

Special sweet Box

$12.00

Ramadan

Full

Veg samosa

$1.50

Chicken samosa

$2.50

Pakora

$8.00

Dahi bara

$6.99

Fruit chaat

$7.99

Aloo Chana chaat

$6.99

Chicken sandwich

$2.99

Fish

$14.99

Iftar box 1

$9.99

Chicken kachori

$3.50

Chicken pakora

$10.00

Chicken patty

$2.50

Shami

$2.50

Chicken wings

$1.50

Ramadan package

$35.00

Fish samosa

$1.50

Fish Spring roll

$1.50

Half

1/2 Fruit chaat

$3.00

1/2 aloo Chana chaat

$3.00

1/2 lb pakora

$4.00

1/2 lb fish

$6.00

1/2 chicken pakora

$5.00

Namak Mandi

Chicken

Chicken charsi karahi

$10.99

Chicken charsi tikka

$10.99

Lamb

Lamb charsi karahi

$15.00

Lamb charsi tikka

$12.00

Lamb charsi tikka spiced

$12.00

Beef

Beef Chapli kebab

$5.99

beef Degi Kabab

$14.99

Beef Nihari

$10.00

Naan

Peshawari naan

$4.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.00

Tea

Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Kashmiri Tea

Kashmiri Tea

$3.00

Lassi

Lassi

$3.00

Juice

Juice

$2.00

Snapple

Snapple

$2.50

Mango Lassi

Mango lassi

$4.00

Snacks

Veg Samosa

$1.50

Ch Samosa

$2.50

Kachori

$3.50

Pakora Full Plate

$8.00

Half Pakora

$4.00

Mirch Pokra

$9.99

Ch Patties

$2.50

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Ch Pakora

$10.00

Ch Pakora Half

$5.00

Ch Wings

$4.99

Ch Wings 1Pc

$1.50

Shami Kebab

$2.50

Bengan Pakora

$7.99

Veg Spring Roll

$1.99

Ch Spring Roll

$2.50

Steam Ch Legs

$1.50

Dahi Vada

$6.99

Fruit Chat

$7.99

Chana Chat

$6.99

Sandwich

$2.99

IFTAR GIFT BOX

$9.99

Alo Tikki

$1.49

Mixed chatt

$7.99

chicken tikka spring roll

$3.00

Paneer Chillos

$1.00

paneer roll

$1.00

Catering orders

Vegetarian

Chana Half tray

$35.00

Dal half tray

$35.00

Bhindi Half Tray

$50.00

Aloo Gobhi Half Tray

$35.00

Karela Half Tray

$50.00

Kadhi Pakora Half Tray

$40.00

Baingan Achari Half Tray

$40.00

Palak Paneer

$40.00

MT Channa

$65.00

MT Daal

$65.00

MT Bhindhi

$70.00

MT Aloo ghobi

$65.00

MTAloo Bhujya

$65.00

MT Karelaa

$90.00

MT Kadhi Pakora

$65.00

MT Baingan Achari

$65.00

MT palak Paneer

$70.00

DT Channa

$90.00

DT Daal

$90.00

DT Bhindii

$100.00

DT Aloo ghobi

$90.00

DT Aloo bhujya

$90.00

DT karelaa

$130.00

DT Karhi pakoraaa

$100.00

DT baingan Achari

$100.00

DT Palak Paneer

$100.00

Chicken

Chicken Kadhai Half Tray

$45.00

Boneless Chicken Half Tray

$50.00

Chicken Kadhai Medium Tray

$85.00

Boneless Chicken Medium Tray

$100.00

Chicken Kadhai Deep Tray

$145.00

Boneless Chicken Deep Tray

$150.00

Goat

Goat Half Tray

$100.00

Goat Medium Tray

$200.00

Goat Deep Tray

$300.00

Rice

Chicken Biryani Half Tray

$45.00

Chicken Biryani Medium tray

$60.00

Ckn Biryani Deep Tray

$80.00

Goat Biryani Half Tray

$60.00

Goat Biryani Medium Tray

$100.00

Goat Biryani Deep Tray

$165.00

Savor Pulao HT

$40.00

Savor Pulao MT

$70.00

Savor Pulao DT

$100.00

Barbeque

HT Mix Grill

$50.00

MT Mix Grill

$90.00

DT Mix Grill

$150.00

Beef Tray

Beef Nihari

$265.00

Half Tray

$75.00

Medium Tray

$175.00