  Shahs Of Kabob Doral - Shahs @ Shoma Bazaar
Shahs Of Kabob Doral Shahs @ Shoma Bazaar

No reviews yet

9420 nw 41st stall 13

doral, FL 33178

Call

Hours

Popular Items

Koobideh Large Plate
Joojeh Large Plate
Koobideh Side

Appetizers

Hummus (8 oz)

Hummus (8 oz)

$6.49

Mixture of mashed chick peas, tahini sauce, lemon juice, fresh garlic and olive oil (V)

Kashk Bademjan (8 oz)

Kashk Bademjan (8 oz)

$6.99

Eggplant Pan-Fried with Mint and Onion with Whey dressing

Salad Shirazi (16 oz)

Salad Shirazi (16 oz)

$6.49

Chopped cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs and onion served with house dressing.

Mast-o Khiar (16 oz)

Mast-o Khiar (16 oz)

$6.49

Homemade yogurt with chopped cucumbers and flavored with diced mint

Mast-o Musir (16 oz)

$6.99

A Blend of Yogurt & Shallots Ingredients: Plain Yogurt, Lebni Yogurt, Dry Shallots, Garlic, Salt, Pepper

Large Plates

Koobideh Large Plate

Koobideh Large Plate

$15.99

2 Skewers of Koobideh Kabob (Ground Beef & Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Joojeh Large Plate

Joojeh Large Plate

$15.99

1 Skewer of Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Chenjeh Large Plate

Chenjeh Large Plate

$19.99

1 Skewer of Chenjeh Kabob (Seasoned Tenderloin Chunks). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Shrimp Large Plate

Shrimp Large Plate

$17.99

1 Skewer of Shrimp Kabob (Marinated Shrimp). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Barg Large Plate

$24.99

1 Skewer of Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon Skewer). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Joojeh Sultani

Joojeh Sultani

$21.99

1 Skewer of Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken). 1 Skewer of Koobideh Kabob (Ground Beef & lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Barg Sultani

Barg Sultani

$29.99

1 Skewer of Barg Kabob (Hand Tenderized Filet Mignon). 1 Skewer of Koobideh Kabob (Beef & Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

Chenjeh Sultani

$24.99

1 Skewer of Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Tenderloin). 1 Skewer of Koobideh Kabob (Beef & Lamb). Served with your choice of Grain or Salad and Sauce.

MiX Grill (2 to 3)

$54.99

1 Skewer of Joojeh Kabob (Marinated Chicken). 1 Skewer of Chenjeh Kabob (Marinated Chunks of Fillet Mignon). 2 Skewers of Koobideh Kabob (Beef & Lamb). Served with Basmati Rice, Loaded House Salad and your Choice of Sauce.

Small Plates

Koobideh Small Plate

$11.99

Strip of seasoned meat (50 % Beef & 50 % Lamb ) , Broiled on Open Fire served with your choice of grain or salad.

Joojeh Small Plate

$11.99

1 Chicken Breast Skewer, Broiled on Open Fire served with your choice of grain or salad.

Wraps

Joojeh Kabob Diced, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, cucumber, Avocado, Papita chips and Garlic Sauce - No Substitutions**

Hummus Wrap

$9.99

Hummus wrapped in lavash bread served with; tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with your choice of sauce.

Joojeh Wrap

$9.99

Chicken marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with: tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.

Koobideh Wrap

$9.99

Kubideh marinated in house seasoning wrapped in lavish bread served with; tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and onions, along with you choice of sauce and extras.

Double Koobideh Wrap Persian Style

$13.95Out of stock

2 Skewers of Koobideh, served with raw onion mixed with sumac powder, fresh basil, Grilled Tomato, Papita chips & our New Shahs Diddy Sauce! *Not No substitutions on this wrap- Comes as stated*

Koobideh Persian Style Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

1 Skewer Koobideh in Wrap Bread with Grilled Tomato, Raw onion with Sumac Powder, Basil, And our Shahs Diddy Sauce** No Substitutions ** No Substitutions **

Joojeh Persian Style Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob served as wrap with diced onion with Sumac Powder, Grilled tomato and. No Substitutions **

Stews

Fesenjoon

Fesenjoon

$14.99

A sweet- and- tart walnut puree and pomegranate sauce, served over halal braised chicken 16 once

Gheymeh

Gheymeh

$14.99

Sautéed discret beef prepared with onions and yellow split peas in a saffron tomato sauce, topped with slivered fried potatoes. 16 once

Ghormeh Sabzi

Ghormeh Sabzi

$14.99

Ghormeh Sabzi is an incredibly delicious Persian stew that is served over steamed basmati rice. It has tender cooked meat in intensely fragrant, rich and lemon herb gravy along with kidney Popularly known as the national dish of Iran, this stew is packed with protein and fiber. 16once

Sides

Barg side

Barg side

$19.99

1 Skewer Barg

Shrimp Side

$15.99

1 skewer Shrimp ( 5 pieces )

Chenjeh Side

$17.99
Joojeh Side

Joojeh Side

$9.99

1 Joojeh Chicken Kabob Skewer 12 onces

Koobideh Side

$6.99

1 Skewer Koobideh (lamb and beef)

4 Grilled Tomato Halfs

4 Grilled Tomato Halfs

$3.99

4 Pieces Grilled Onion

$3.99

Salad Loaded with Everything Small

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cranberry, feta, Walnuts with house salad dressing

Side House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion

House Bread

$1.00
Rice

Rice

$4.99
Zereshk Polo (Barberry Rice) 24 oz

Zereshk Polo (Barberry Rice) 24 oz

$7.99

Plastic Utensil

$1.00

Desserts

Sholeh Zard

Sholeh Zard

$1.75+Out of stock
Baklava Persian 8 pieces

Baklava Persian 8 pieces

$4.99Out of stock

Bottled Drinks & Canned Soda's

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.49Out of stock
Mexican Sprite Bottle

Mexican Sprite Bottle

$3.49
Mexican Fanta Bottle

Mexican Fanta Bottle

$3.49

Abali Dough Regular

$3.49+Out of stock
Abali Dough with Mint

Abali Dough with Mint

$3.49+
Abali Sparking Dough

Abali Sparking Dough

$3.49+
Abali Sparking Dough with Mint

Abali Sparking Dough with Mint

$3.49+

Water

$3.00

Family Platters

Family Platter (3-4) People

Family Platter (3-4) People

$49.99

3 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 1 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 1 Skewer Barg Kabob served with rice, 4 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 onces of Mastokhair and 16 onces shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.

Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People

Shahs Family Platter (5-7) People

$74.99

4 Skewers Koobideh Kabob, 2 Skewer Joojeh Kabob, and 2 Skewer Barg Kabob served with rice, 5 grilled tomatoes, pita bread, 16 once of Mastokhair and 16 once of shirazi salad. No substitutions of meat.

All Chicken Family Platter (4-5) People

$49.99

4 Skewers Joojeh (12 Onces each skewer), served with rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad No substitutions of meat.

All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People

All Koobideh Family Platter (4-5) People

$49.99

8 Skewers Kubideh Kabob served rice, 4 grilled tomato, pita bread, 16 once Mastokhair and 16 once of Shirazi Salad.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

9420 nw 41st stall 13, doral, FL 33178

