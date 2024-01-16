Shaka Mobile
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Super fruit bowls, cold pressed juice, smoothies. Healthy fast food alternatives. Livin' The Good Life!™
Location
1123 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Log Cabin - 5393 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843
No Reviews
5393 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843 Howell, MI 48843
View restaurant