Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shaka Shack 143 E Jackson St

review star

No reviews yet

143 E Jackson St

Monroe, IN 46772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Mach
Haole Brulee
Pumpkin Pie Latte

Drip

Drip Dark - Peru, Esther Fernandez

$3.00

Drip Medium - Union

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock

Drip + Syrups

$3.75

Americano + Syrups

$4.75

Red Eye

$4.00

Cold Brew + Syrups

$4.25Out of stock

Iced Tea + Syrups

$3.74

Specialty Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Flavored Latte/Cappuccino

$5.75

Mocha Popolo (Dark)

$5.75

Mocha White

$5.75

Mocha Happa Haole

$5.75

Da Duke

$5.75

Dark chocolate & macadamia nut

Hawaiian Mocha

$5.75

Dark chocolate & coconut

Hawaiian Heaven

$5.75

White chocolate, coconut, & caramel

Haole Brulee

$5.75

White chocolate & macadamia nut

Kona

$5.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, & hazelnut

North Shore

$5.75

White chocolate & raspberry

South Shore

$5.75

Dark chocolate & raspberry

Maui

$5.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, & toffee nut

Kama Kona

$5.75

Dark chocolate, raspberry, caramel, & hazelnut

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Dark chocolate & vanilla. No espresso

Caramel Mach

$5.75

Plain Latte

$5.00

This is an unflavored, plain latte. If you wish to add flavors, please use "Flavored Latte/Cappuccino"

Recipe Box Drinks

Backdoor

$5.75Out of stock

Blueberries & milk

Blended Chai

$5.75

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.75

White chocolate, blueberry, & vanilla

Blueberry Steamer

$5.75

Butterscotch Latte

$5.75

Toffee nut & caramel

Cable Guy

$6.50

White chocolate, raspberry, almond milk

Cafe Mocha

$5.75

Chai Cookie

$5.75

Chai latte with hazelnut

Cherry Almond Delight

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Almond

$5.75

Chocolate Chai

$5.75

Chocolate Cherry

$5.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Dolce

$5.75

White chocolate & cinnamon

Cinnamon Roll Mocha

$5.75

White chocolate, vanilla, & cinnamon

Coffee Cake

$5.75

Cream Da Mint

$5.75

Dark Chocolate Caramel Chai

$5.75

Dirty Chai

$5.75

Chai latte with a shot of espresso

Haole Mocha

$5.75

Heihei

$5.75

White chocolate, macadamia nut, & coconut

Kailua

$5.75

White chocolate, raspberry, vanilla

Kilauea

$5.75

*SPICY* - Dark chocolate, vanilla, Tapatío hot sauce, whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle & a dusting of cayenne pepper

London Fog

$5.75

Black tea with vanilla

Maui Sunrise

$5.75Out of stock

Mango, cherry, & orange juice

Mint Mocha

$5.75

Mocha Cream

$5.75

Montonui

$5.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, hazelnut, & peanut butter

Mounds Bar

$5.75

White chocolate, dark chocolate, coconut, & vanilla

Orange Dreamsicle

$5.75Out of stock

Pe Como

$5.75

Dark chocolate, peppermint, & coconut

Peaches & Cream

$5.75

Peanut Butter Stacker

$5.75

Pink Truffle

$5.75

White chocolate, caramel, & raspberry

Raspberry Caramel

$5.75

Raspberry Mocha

$5.75

Ray of Sunshine

$5.75

Roasted Chestnut

$5.75

S'Mores

$5.75

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.75

SnoBalls

$5.75

White & dark chocolate, toasted marshmallow, & coconut

Sticky Bun

$5.75

Caramel, hazelnut, & cinnamon

Strawberries & Cream

$5.75

Sugar Cookie

$5.75

Vanilla Bean

$5.75

White Chocolate Reese's

$5.75

Fall Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$5.75

Pumpkin spice & caramel

Pumpkin Chai

$5.75

Chai latte with pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Cookie

$5.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, & pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Macadamia Nut

$5.75

Pumpkin spice & macadamia nut

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$5.75

Chai latte with caramel & pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.75

Caramel & pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Toffee Nut

$5.75

Pumpkin spice & toffee nut

White Pumpkin Mocha

$5.75

White chocolate & pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Christmas Seasonal Drinks

Christmas Cookie

$5.75

Peppermint & toffee nut

Eggnog Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Gingerbread Chai

$5.75

Chai latte with gingerbread

Gingerbread Eggnog Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Gingerbread Latte

$5.75

Gingerbread

Peppermint Mocha

$5.75

Dark chocolate & peppermint

White Peppermint Mocha

$5.75

White chocolate & peppermint

Regulars' Drinks

Abby - 1/2 CM NF No Whip

$5.75

Allen - SFCM 1/2caf WC

$5.75

Andy - NS 3x WC

$6.75

Bridgette - SFVL NF NoWC Hot

$5.75

Brittany - Stky Bun Bl 2oz Chai NoX NoWC

$5.75

Hot Amy

$5.75

White chocolate, caramel, 4 shots. Served hot

Jen - Tea Port Bfast Lavender

$4.25

Jerrica - Pink Truf BL 3x NoWC

$5.75

Lacy - Iced BSL NF 1/2 Syrup Whipped

$5.75

Marah - Cinn Roll 180 WC

$5.75

Shaun - CM Iced Breve NoWC

$5.75

Rooted Pumpkin - No WC, 3x

$6.75

Pumpkin spice, toffee nut, cinnamon dusting, no whipped cream, 3 shots espresso

Zoe's Americano

$5.75

Nikki - HiHv Decaf Skim NoWC

$5.75

Melinda - 1 Hot Moc Al LiteWC

$5.75

Melinda - 2 HotChoc WC

$4.50

June- AM 2 Pumps Van Cr

$4.50

Short Drip

Short Drip Dark - Peru, Esther Fernandez

$2.50

Short Drip Medium - Union

$2.50

Short Decaf

$2.50

Short Refill

$1.00

Short Cold Brew

$3.00Out of stock

Short Coffee + Syrups

$3.25

Short Americano + Syrups

$4.00

Short Iced Tea

$2.50

Short Red Eye

$3.50

Short Cold Brew + Syrups

$3.74Out of stock

Short Iced Tea + Syrups

$3.25

Mug Drip

$2.35

Mug Refill

$0.85

Short Specialty Drinks

Short Americano

$3.25

Short Chai

$4.25

Flavored Short Latte/Cappuccino

$4.75

Short Mocha Dark

$4.75

Short Mocha White

$4.75

Short Mocha Happa Haole

$4.75

Short Da Duke

$4.75

Dark chocolate & macadamia nut

Short Hawaiian Mocha

$4.75

Dark chocolate & coconut

Short Hawaiian Heaven

$4.75

White chocolate, caramel, coconut

Short Haole Brulee

$4.75

White chocolate & macadamia nut

Short Kona

$4.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, hazelnut

Short North Shore

$4.75

White chocolate & raspberry

Short South Shore

$4.75

Dark chocolate & raspberry

Short Maui

$4.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, & toffee nut

Short Kama Kona

$4.75

Dark chocolate, raspberry, caramel, hazelnut

Short Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50

Short Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Dark chocolate & vanilla. No espresso

Caramel Mach

$4.75

Plain Latte

$4.25

This is an unflavored, plain latte. If you wish to add flavors, please use "Flavored Latte/Cappuccino"

Short Recipe Box Drinks

Short Backdoor

$4.75Out of stock

Milk & blueberries

Short Blended Chai

$4.75

Short Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.75

White chocolate, blueberry, & vanilla

Short Blueberry Steamer

$4.75

Short Butterscotch Latte

$4.75

Caramel & toffee nut

Short Cable Guy

$5.50Out of stock

White chocolate, raspberry, almond milk

Short Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Short Caramel Cream

$4.75

Short Chai Cookie

$4.75

Chai latte with hazelnut

Short Cherry Almond Delight

$4.75Out of stock

Short Chocolate Almond

$4.75

Short Chocolate Chai

$4.75

Short Chocolate Cherry

$4.75Out of stock

Short Cinnamon Dolce

$4.75

White chocolate & cinnamon

Short Cinnamon Roll Mocha

$4.75

White chocolate, cinnamon, & vanilla

Short Coffee Cake

$4.75

Short Cream Da Mint

$4.75

Short Dark Chocolate Caramel Chai

$4.75

Short Dirty Chai

$4.75

Chai latte with a shot of espresso

Short Haole Mocha

$4.75

Short Heihei

$4.75

White chocolate, macadamia nut, & coconut

Short Kailua

$4.75

White chocolate, vanilla, & raspberry

Short Kilauea

$4.75

*SPICY* - Dark chocolate, vanilla, Tapatío hot sauce, whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle & a dusting of cayenne pepper

Short London Fog

$4.75

Black tea & vanilla

Short Maui Sunrise

$4.75Out of stock

Mango, cherry, & orange juice

Short Mint Mocha

$4.75

Short Mocha Cream

$4.75

Short Montonui

$4.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, hazelnut, peanut butter

Short Mounds Bar

$4.75

Dark chocolate, white chocolate, coconut, & vanilla

Short Orange Dreamsicle

$4.75Out of stock

Short Pe Como

$4.75

Dark chocolate, peppermint, coconut

Short Peaches & Cream

$4.75Out of stock

Short Peanut Butter Stacker

$4.75

Short Pink Truffle

$4.75

White chocolate, caramel, & raspberry

Short Raspberry Caramel

$4.75

Short Raspberry Mocha

$4.75

Short Ray of Sunshine

$4.75

Short Roasted Chestnut

$4.75

Short S'Mores

$4.75

Short Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.75

Short SnoBalls

$4.75

White & dark chocolate, toasted marshmallow, & coconut

Short Sticky Bun

$4.75

Caramel, hazelnut, & cinnamon

Short Strawberries & Cream

$4.75Out of stock

Short Sugar Cookie

$4.75

Short Vanilla Bean

$4.75

Short White Chocolate Reese's

$4.75

Short Fall Seasonal Drinks

Short Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin spice & caramel

Short Pumpkin Chai

$4.75

Pumpkin spice

Short Pumpkin Cookie

$4.75

Dark chocolate, caramel, & pumpkin spice

Short Pumpkin Macadamia Nut

$4.75

Pumpkin spice & macadamia nut

Short Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.75

Pumpkin spice & caramel

Short Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin spice & caramel

Short Pumpkin Toffee Nut

$4.75

Short White Pumpkin Mocha

$4.75

White chocolate & pumpkin spice

Short Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Short Christmas Seasonal Drinks

Short Christmas Cookie

$4.75

Peppermint & toffee nut

Short Eggnog Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Short Gingerbread Chai

$4.75

Gingerbread & chai

Short Gingerbread Eggnog Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Short Gingerbread Latte

$4.75

Gingerbread

Short Peppermint Mocha

$4.75

Dark chocolate & peppermint

Short White Peppermint Mocha

$4.75

White chocolate & peppermint

Short Regulars' Drinks

Abby

$4.75

Long Caramel Macchiato, nonfat, 1/2 syrup, no whip, no drizzle

Allen

$4.75

Short Han's Favorite Hot Drink

$4.75

Short Hot Amy

$4.75

White chocolate, caramel, 2 shots espresso. Served hot

Short Rooted Pumpkin

$4.75

Lacey - Butterscotch Latte Iced 1\2 NF WC

$4.75

Long Shake

Strawberry

$5.75

Mango

$5.75

Peach

$5.75

Pina Colada

$5.75Out of stock

Wildberry

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.75

Funky PB&J

$5.75

Caramel Cream

$5.75

Vanilla PB

$5.75

Vanilla Bean

$5.75

Short Shake

Short Strawberry

$4.75

Short Mango

$4.75

Short Peach

$4.75

Short Pina Colada

$4.75Out of stock

Short Wildberry

$4.75Out of stock

Short Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.75

Short Funky PB&J

$4.75

Short Caramel Cream

$4.75

Short Vanilla PB

$4.75

Short Vanilla Bean

$4.75

Misc Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Jones

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.00

Cream Soda

$2.00

Keiki

Bomb

$2.00

CPB

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Other

$2.00

Long Boba

Matcha

$5.50

Taro

$5.50

Sakura

$5.50

Passion Fruit

$5.50Out of stock

Honeydew

$5.50Out of stock

Short Boba

Short Matcha

$4.50

Short Taro

$4.50

Short Sakura

$4.50

Short Passion Fruit

$4.50Out of stock

Short Honey Dew

$4.50Out of stock

Long Tea

Portland Breakfast

$3.25Out of stock

Lord Bergamont

$3.25

Black Lavender

$3.25Out of stock

Silent Night

$3.25

Peppermint Leaves

$3.25

Red Nectar

$3.25

Soothe Sayer

$3.25Out of stock

Fez

$3.25

Jasmine Silver Tip

$3.25

Lipton Black

$2.75

Short Tea

Short Portland Breakfast

$2.50

Short Lord Bergamont

$2.50Out of stock

Short Black Lavender

$2.50

Short Silent Night

$2.50

Short Peppermint Leaves

$2.50

Short Red Nectar

$2.50

Short Soothe Sayer

$2.50Out of stock

Short Fez

$2.50

Short Jasmine Silver Tip

$2.50

Short Lipton Black

$2.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.15

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.15

Monster

$1.15

Peanut Butter Brownie

$1.75

Plain Brownie

$1.75

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Paninis

Cheese Panini

$5.50Out of stock

Either American or pepper jack on Hawaiian sweet bread

Ham & Cheese Panini

$6.00Out of stock

Ham & American cheese on Hawaiian sweet bread

Spicy Ham & Cheese Panini

$6.00Out of stock

Ham & pepper jack on Hawaiian sweet bread

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$6.00Out of stock

Turkey & American cheese on Hawaiian sweet bread

Spicy Turkey & Cheese Panini

$6.00Out of stock

Turkey & pepper jack on Hawaiian sweet bread

Burritos

Hawaiian Burrito

$2.50

Egg, rice, peppers, onion, SPAM

Cheesy Hawaiian Burrito

$3.00

Egg, rice, peppers, onion, SPAM, American Cheese

Spicy Hawaiian Burrito

$3.00

Egg, rice, peppers, onion, SPAM, pepperjack

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Relax - Refresh - Repeat

Location

143 E Jackson St, Monroe, IN 46772

Directions

Gallery
Shaka Shack image
Shaka Shack image
Shaka Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Indiana Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
1241 N 13th St Decatur, IN 46733
View restaurantnext
Bandidos - Waynedale
orange star3.9 • 553
7510 Winchester Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View restaurantnext
Shandy's Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
129 W Fayette St. Celina, OH 45822
View restaurantnext
The Stand Coneys & Cream
orange star4.5 • 156
5200 Bluffton Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46809
View restaurantnext
Fort Recovery Dairy
orange starNo Reviews
501 Greenville Rd Fort Recovery, OH 45846
View restaurantnext
07 Pub
orange star4.7 • 806
3516 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monroe
Fort Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Anderson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston