Shaka Shack 143 E Jackson St
No reviews yet
143 E Jackson St
Monroe, IN 46772
Popular Items
Drip
Specialty Drinks
Americano
Chai
Flavored Latte/Cappuccino
Mocha Popolo (Dark)
Mocha White
Mocha Happa Haole
Da Duke
Dark chocolate & macadamia nut
Hawaiian Mocha
Dark chocolate & coconut
Hawaiian Heaven
White chocolate, coconut, & caramel
Haole Brulee
White chocolate & macadamia nut
Kona
Dark chocolate, caramel, & hazelnut
North Shore
White chocolate & raspberry
South Shore
Dark chocolate & raspberry
Maui
Dark chocolate, caramel, & toffee nut
Kama Kona
Dark chocolate, raspberry, caramel, & hazelnut
Caramel Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate & vanilla. No espresso
Caramel Mach
Plain Latte
This is an unflavored, plain latte. If you wish to add flavors, please use "Flavored Latte/Cappuccino"
Recipe Box Drinks
Backdoor
Blueberries & milk
Blended Chai
Blueberry Cheesecake
White chocolate, blueberry, & vanilla
Blueberry Steamer
Butterscotch Latte
Toffee nut & caramel
Cable Guy
White chocolate, raspberry, almond milk
Cafe Mocha
Chai Cookie
Chai latte with hazelnut
Cherry Almond Delight
Chocolate Almond
Chocolate Chai
Chocolate Cherry
Cinnamon Dolce
White chocolate & cinnamon
Cinnamon Roll Mocha
White chocolate, vanilla, & cinnamon
Coffee Cake
Cream Da Mint
Dark Chocolate Caramel Chai
Dirty Chai
Chai latte with a shot of espresso
Haole Mocha
Heihei
White chocolate, macadamia nut, & coconut
Kailua
White chocolate, raspberry, vanilla
Kilauea
*SPICY* - Dark chocolate, vanilla, Tapatío hot sauce, whipped cream, dark chocolate drizzle & a dusting of cayenne pepper
London Fog
Black tea with vanilla
Maui Sunrise
Mango, cherry, & orange juice
Mint Mocha
Mocha Cream
Montonui
Dark chocolate, caramel, hazelnut, & peanut butter
Mounds Bar
White chocolate, dark chocolate, coconut, & vanilla
Orange Dreamsicle
Pe Como
Dark chocolate, peppermint, & coconut
Peaches & Cream
Peanut Butter Stacker
Pink Truffle
White chocolate, caramel, & raspberry
Raspberry Caramel
Raspberry Mocha
Ray of Sunshine
Roasted Chestnut
S'Mores
Salted Caramel Mocha
SnoBalls
White & dark chocolate, toasted marshmallow, & coconut
Sticky Bun
Caramel, hazelnut, & cinnamon
Strawberries & Cream
Sugar Cookie
Vanilla Bean
White Chocolate Reese's
Fall Seasonal Drinks
Pumpkin Caramel Latte
Pumpkin spice & caramel
Pumpkin Chai
Chai latte with pumpkin spice
Pumpkin Cookie
Dark chocolate, caramel, & pumpkin spice
Pumpkin Macadamia Nut
Pumpkin spice & macadamia nut
Pumpkin Pie Chai
Chai latte with caramel & pumpkin spice
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Caramel & pumpkin spice
Pumpkin Toffee Nut
Pumpkin spice & toffee nut
White Pumpkin Mocha
White chocolate & pumpkin spice
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Christmas Seasonal Drinks
Regulars' Drinks
Abby - 1/2 CM NF No Whip
Allen - SFCM 1/2caf WC
Andy - NS 3x WC
Bridgette - SFVL NF NoWC Hot
Brittany - Stky Bun Bl 2oz Chai NoX NoWC
Hot Amy
White chocolate, caramel, 4 shots. Served hot
Jen - Tea Port Bfast Lavender
Jerrica - Pink Truf BL 3x NoWC
Lacy - Iced BSL NF 1/2 Syrup Whipped
Marah - Cinn Roll 180 WC
Shaun - CM Iced Breve NoWC
Rooted Pumpkin - No WC, 3x
Pumpkin spice, toffee nut, cinnamon dusting, no whipped cream, 3 shots espresso
Zoe's Americano
Nikki - HiHv Decaf Skim NoWC
Melinda - 1 Hot Moc Al LiteWC
Melinda - 2 HotChoc WC
June- AM 2 Pumps Van Cr
Short Drip
Short Drip Dark - Peru, Esther Fernandez
Short Drip Medium - Union
Short Decaf
Short Refill
Short Cold Brew
Short Coffee + Syrups
Short Americano + Syrups
Short Iced Tea
Short Red Eye
Short Cold Brew + Syrups
Short Iced Tea + Syrups
Mug Drip
Mug Refill
Long Shake
Short Shake
Long Tea
Short Tea
Paninis
Cheese Panini
Either American or pepper jack on Hawaiian sweet bread
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham & American cheese on Hawaiian sweet bread
Spicy Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham & pepper jack on Hawaiian sweet bread
Turkey & Cheese Panini
Turkey & American cheese on Hawaiian sweet bread
Spicy Turkey & Cheese Panini
Turkey & pepper jack on Hawaiian sweet bread
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relax - Refresh - Repeat
143 E Jackson St, Monroe, IN 46772