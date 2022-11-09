Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shaka Tacoz 82-6167 Mamalahoa Hwy

826167 Mamalahoa Hwy

Captain Cook, HI 96704

Popular Items

Tacoz (3)
Burrito
Bowl

Our Favorites

Ono Fish Tacoz

$17.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$17.00

Spicy Pork Tacoz

$16.00

Favorite Pork Burrito

$13.00

Build Your Plate

Tacoz (3)

$14.00

Served on a 6" corn tortilla, topped with cheeze, lettuce, onion, cilantro, pickled onions, shaka sauce, and lime crema

Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheeze, onions, cilantro, and avocado. Served with Shaka sauce and lime crema on the side

Burrito

$9.00

Beans & rice, cheeze, lettuce, slaw, Shaka sauce, and lime crema, wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla

Bowl

$11.00

Cheeze, lettuce, pickled onions, slaw, Shaka sauce and lime crema, served over beans & rice

Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, quinoa, corn, cabbage & carrots, tomatoes, pickled onions, cheeze, lime crema and avocado. Served with a side of our chipotle balsamic vinaigrette

A La Carte Tacoz

Keiki Menu (ages 12 & under)

Keiki Quesadilla

$8.00

Keiki Burrito

$8.00

2 Chicken & Cheeze Tacoz

$8.00

Sides

Beans & Rice

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Extra Topping on Side

3 grilled corn tortillas

$1.50

1 oz side of protein

Beverages

Soda (12 oz. can)

$2.00

Water Bottle (16.9 oz)

$1.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.89

Jarritos

$3.89

Nilo Coconut Water

$3.89

Nilo Soursop Juice

$3.89
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Located on Hawai’i Island, 10 miles south of Kailua-Kona and right on Mamalahoa Highway in the small town of Captain Cook, Shaka Tacoz is becoming a community staple and must-visit tourist hot-spot. Known for our tacos and incredible view of the south Kona coastline, our goal is to provide a unique, high-quality experience, at a cost the whole family can afford. Shaka Tacoz is renowned for the high level of care and quality that goes into creating the perfect blend of always-fresh ingredients in each and every taco. We take tremendous pride in being able to provide accommodations for all vegetarian and gluten-free diets, as well as serving a healthy dose of “Aloha!” and a level of service you’d expect at much pricier restaurants. Call in your order or stop by and enjoy our breathtaking view of Kealakekua Bay and the Pacific Ocean as you devour the Big Island of Hawai’i’s best tacos!

