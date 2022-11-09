Shaka Tacoz 82-6167 Mamalahoa Hwy

Restaurant info

Located on Hawai’i Island, 10 miles south of Kailua-Kona and right on Mamalahoa Highway in the small town of Captain Cook, Shaka Tacoz is becoming a community staple and must-visit tourist hot-spot. Known for our tacos and incredible view of the south Kona coastline, our goal is to provide a unique, high-quality experience, at a cost the whole family can afford. Shaka Tacoz is renowned for the high level of care and quality that goes into creating the perfect blend of always-fresh ingredients in each and every taco. We take tremendous pride in being able to provide accommodations for all vegetarian and gluten-free diets, as well as serving a healthy dose of “Aloha!” and a level of service you’d expect at much pricier restaurants. Call in your order or stop by and enjoy our breathtaking view of Kealakekua Bay and the Pacific Ocean as you devour the Big Island of Hawai’i’s best tacos!