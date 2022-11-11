Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shaka Tacoz on Ali'i Drive 75-6129 Ali'i Dr.

75-6129 ali'i dr.

kailua-kona, HI 96740

Sticker

$1.00

Build Your Plate

Tacoz (3)

$14.00

Served on a 6" corn tortilla, topped with cheeze, lettuce, onion, cilantro, pickled onions, shaka sauce, and lime crema

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheeze, onions, cilantro, and avocado. Served with Shaka sauce and lime crema on the side

Burrito

$11.00

Beans & rice, cheeze, lettuce, slaw, Shaka sauce, and lime crema, wrapped in a 14" flour tortilla

Bowl

$11.00

Cheeze, lettuce, pickled onions, slaw, Shaka sauce and lime crema, served over beans & rice

A La Carte Tacoz

Salad

$11.00

Local Favorites

Ono Fish Tacoz

$17.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$17.00

Spicy Pork Tacoz

$16.00

Ceviche Tacoz (3)

$18.00

Keiki Menu (ages 12 & under)

Keiki Quesadilla

$8.00

Keiki Burrito

$8.00

2 Chicken & Cheeze Tacoz

$8.00

Add-Ons & Sides

Beans & Rice

$4.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Extra Topping on Side

3 grilled corn tortillas

$1.50

1 oz side of protein

14" Flour Tortilla (warmed)

$1.50

Beverages

Drinks

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Located on Ali'i Drive in the Ali'i Gardens Marketplace, Shaka Tacoz is becoming a community staple and must-visit tourist hot-spot. Known for our tacos and friendly service, our goal is to provide a unique, high-quality experience, at a cost the whole family can afford. Shaka Tacoz is renowned for the high level of care and quality that goes into creating the perfect blend of always-fresh ingredients in each and every taco. We take tremendous pride in being able to provide accommodations for all vegetarian and gluten-free diets, as well as serving a healthy dose of “Aloha!” and a level of service you’d expect at much pricier restaurants. Call in your order or stop by and devour the Big Island of Hawai’i’s best tacos!

