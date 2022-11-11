Shaka Tacoz on Ali'i Drive 75-6129 Ali'i Dr.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Located on Ali'i Drive in the Ali'i Gardens Marketplace, Shaka Tacoz is becoming a community staple and must-visit tourist hot-spot. Known for our tacos and friendly service, our goal is to provide a unique, high-quality experience, at a cost the whole family can afford. Shaka Tacoz is renowned for the high level of care and quality that goes into creating the perfect blend of always-fresh ingredients in each and every taco. We take tremendous pride in being able to provide accommodations for all vegetarian and gluten-free diets, as well as serving a healthy dose of “Aloha!” and a level of service you’d expect at much pricier restaurants. Call in your order or stop by and devour the Big Island of Hawai’i’s best tacos!
75-6129 ali'i dr., kailua-kona, HI 96740