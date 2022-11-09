Main picView gallery

Shake It 3396 Tuttle Rd

No reviews yet

3396 Tuttle Rd

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

FOOD

Shake It Single

$7.25

Grass-fed beef, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted onions, Shake It Sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

Shake It Double

$10.99

Double stacked grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted onions, Shake It Sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

Shake It Triple

$13.99

Triple stacked grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, roasted onions, Shake It Sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.75

Double stacked grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and our Shake It BBQ sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

All-natural buttermilk battered chicken breast fried to perfection. Served with iceberg lettuce, pickles and our Shake It ranch sauce on a brioche bun.

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

All-natural buttermilk battered chicken breast dipped in Nashville spices and fried to perfection. Served with our Shake It hot sauce, iceberg lettuce and pickles on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$6.99

All-Natural buttermilk battered chicken tenders fried to perfection.

Kobe Beef Stadium Dog

$8.99

4oz premium Snake River Farms Kobe Beef Hotdog with stadium mustard served on a split-top brioche bun.

Mini Kobe Beef Corn Dogs

$9.25

4 Snake River Farms Kobe Beef mini corn dogs on a stick served with our Shake It Mustard.

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Seasoned crispy crinkle-cut fries.

Loaded Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.99

Seasoned crispy crinkle-cut fries loaded up with bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, green onions and pickled jalapeños.

Crinkle Cut Fry Poutine

$5.99

Seasoned crispy crinkle-cut fries loaded up with beef gravy and cheese curds.

Simple Salad

$3.99

Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone cheese and house Italian dressing.

App Order Notes

Shakes & Drinks

Vanilla Classic Milkshake

$4.99

Hand spun, made to order with whipped cream and a cherry on top

Chocolate Classic Milkshake

$4.99

Hand spun, made to order with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Strawberry Classic Milkshake

$4.99

Hand spun, made to order with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Blueberry Sugar-Cookie Milkshake

$5.99

Blueberry syrup and crumbled sugar cookies in vanilla ice cream

Brownie Milkshake

$5.99

Crumbled chocolate brownies in vanilla ice cream~~drizzled with chocolate sauce

Apple Cobbler Milkshake

$5.99

Crumbled Cobbler and Apple Pie filling swirled in vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and caramel drizzle.

Peanut Butter Pretzel Milkshake

$5.99

Crumbled pretzel and peanut butter swirled in a mix of Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream. Topped with whipped cream, pretzels, and chocolate drizzle.

Kit Kat Milkshake

$5.99

Crumbled Kit Kat Bars in vanilla ice cream seved with whipped cream

Red Bull Energy Drink

$4.50
Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.50
Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical)

$4.50
Red Bull Red Edition (Watermelon)

$4.50
Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50
Gingerale

$2.50
Lemonade

$3.00
Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Bottle of Water

$2.50
Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Extras

Side of Shake It Sauce

$0.50
Side of Shake It Ranch

$0.50
Side of Shake It BBQ

$0.50
Side of Shake it Hot Sauce

$0.50
Side of Shake It Mustard Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Best Burger you will ever meat!

3396 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

