Shake Shop Cafe- Greenwich 16 Old Track rd

Bodyarmor Sports Drink

$3.99

BODYARMOR is a premium sports drink that provides superior hydration at 90 calories per bottle. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but has only 20 calories and 2 grams of sugar per bottle.