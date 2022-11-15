Shake Shoppe

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Order Again

Sandwiches Etc.

Hotdog

$1.99

$3.39

Hamburger 1/4 lb.

$3.49

Double Burger 1/2 lb.

$4.99

Triple Burger 3/4 lb.

$6.99

Stuft Shirt Burger 1/4 lb.

$3.99

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$7.79

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$5.99

Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$3.99

Fish Tail Sandwich

$4.89

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.29

BLT

$4.49

Corndog

$1.99

Chicken Tenders 3pc

$4.99

Popcorn Chicken

$4.99

FL COMBO

$5.99

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$1.99+

Curly Fries

$1.99+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.49+

Potato Chips

$0.99

Cheese Sticks

$2.99+

Hot Pepper Cheese Bites

$2.99+

Fried Mushrooms

$2.99+

Cheese Bites

$2.99+

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$2.99+

Battered Pickles

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Sweet Tots

$2.99+

Mac and Cheese Bites

$2.99+

Kids Menu

Kids' Hotdog

$4.79

Kids' Hamburger

$5.29

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Kids' Corndog

$4.79

Kids' Popcorn Chicken

$5.29

Seasonal Soups

Vegetable Soup

$4.29+

Beans & Cornbread

$4.79+

Chili

$4.29+

Loaded Potato Soup

$4.99+

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$4.99+

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.29+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.49+

Daily Dinners

Meatloaf Dinner

$8.49

Chicken and Dumplings

$8.49

Beef and Noodles

$8.49

Turkey and Dressing

$8.49

Baked Steak

$8.49

Spaghetti

$8.49

Platters

Blue Plate Special

$6.99

Biscuit and Gravy Platter

$5.99

Pancake Platter

$6.79

French Toast Platter

$6.99

Plates

2 Eggs & Toast

$3.89

2 Eggs, Toast, & Meat

$4.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.99+

French Toast

$5.99

Biscuits

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Bacon Biscuit

$2.99

Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Plain Biscuit

$1.29

Sandwiches

Sausage Sandwich on Toast

$2.99

Bacon Sandwich on Toast

$2.99

Ham Sandwich on Toast

$2.99

Egg Sandwich on Toast

$1.99

Monte Cristo

$5.99

Battered grilled bread with ham, provolone cheese, and topped with powdered sugar. Served with raspberry sauce.

BLT

$4.49

Wraps

Sausage Wrap

$4.99

Bacon Wrap

$4.99

Ham Wrap

$4.99

Sausage & Bacon Wrap

$5.49

Veggie Wrap

$4.49

Sides

Bacon

$1.99

Sausage

$1.99

Toast

$1.29

Biscuit

$1.29

Hash Rounds

$1.89

Homefries

$1.99

1 Pancake

$1.79

Fresh Fruit

$2.29+

Gravy

$1.49+

Drinks

Coke

$1.79+

Diet Coke

$1.79+

Coke Zero

$1.79+

Mello Yello

$1.79+

Sprite

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Hi-C

$1.79+

Mr. Pibb

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Sweet Tea

$1.79+

Unsweet Tea

$1.79+

Bottled Water

$1.29

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Drinks

Coke

$1.79+

Diet Coke

$1.79+

Coke Zero

$1.79+

Cherry Coke

$1.79+

Mello Yello

$1.79+

Sprite

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Hi-C

$1.79+

Mr. Pibb

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Sweet Tea

$1.79+

Unsweet Tea

$1.79+

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$1.79+

Bottled Water

$1.29

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

SUGAR FREE Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Shake

Small Shake

$3.69

Large Shake

$3.99

Small Hand Dipped Shake

$3.99

Large Hand Dipped Shake

$4.99

Soft Serve

Small Soft Serve

$1.99

Large Soft Serve

$2.99

Hand Dipped

Hand Dipped Superman

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Strawberry

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Butter Pecan

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Cake Batter

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Cookies and Cream

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Mint Chocolate Chip

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Orange Sherbet

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Peanut Butter Cup

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Sugar Free Milky Way

$2.99+

Hand Dipped Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$2.99+

Flurries

M&M Flurry

$3.49+

Oreo Flurry

$3.49+

Reese's Flurry

$3.49+

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae Small

$3.14

Hot Fudge Sundae Large

$4.14

Strawberry Sundae

Pineapple Sundae

Peanut Butter Sundae

Marshmallow Sundae

Butterscotch Sundae

Caramel Sundae

Cherry Sundae

Treats

Hot Fudge Cake

$4.99

Banana Split

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Floats

Small Float

$2.99

Large Float

$3.79

Slushies

Small Slush

$1.99

Large Slush

$2.99

Chiller

Chiller

$1.99+

PUP CUP

PUP CUP

Hot Dog Sauce

Hotdog Sauce Pint

$5.99

Hotdog Sauce Quart

$10.50

Hotdog Sauce Gallon

$37.99

Pints & Quarts

Soft Serve Pint

$4.99

Soft Serve Quart

$7.99

Hand Dipped Pint

$7.99

Hand Dipped Quart

$10.99

Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$4.59

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$4.59

Gallon of 1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$4.59

Gallon of Iced Coffee

Gallon of Iced Coffee

$24.99

Shake Test

Small Shake

$3.49

Large Shake

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1625 Liberty Ave, Ironton, OH 45638

Directions

Gallery
Shake Shoppe image
Shake Shoppe image

