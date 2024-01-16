Shakertins | Midtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bar. Bites. Sports.
Location
13675 Noel Rd. Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Nest Craft - 5217 Alpha Rd. Suite 155
No Reviews
5217 Alpha Rd. Suite B155 Dallas, TX 75033
View restaurant
Carver Park LBJ - 4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244
No Reviews
4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244 Dallas, TX 75244
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant