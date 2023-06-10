Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches
Shakes at the Lake
4 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ice Cream Shop, Burgers, Sandwiches
Location
13305 State Route 235 N, Lakeview, OH 43331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Lakeview