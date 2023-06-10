Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Shakes at the Lake

4 Reviews

13305 State Route 235 N

Lakeview, OH 43331

Popular Items

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Seasoned French fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.00
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$4.00

Breaded and fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.

FOOD

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Cheeseburger

$8.00
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with American cheese, bacon slices and your favorite toppings.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$7.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$7.00

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with bacon, bbq sauce and onion straws.

Jalapeño Cheddar

$6.00

Pizza Burger

$7.00

Steak and Chicken

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese.

Jalapeño Philly

Jalapeño Philly

$8.00

Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, peppers and jalapeños topped with provolone cheese.

Bacon Philly

$8.00

Shaved ribeye steak topped with onions, peppers, bacon and provolone cheese.

Philly Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Chicken breast tenders fried to a golden crisp with your choice of sauce on the side.

Texas Tenderloin

Texas Tenderloin

$7.00

Pork tenderloin breaded and deep fried with your choice of toppings.

Fish

Fish

$6.00

Cod fillet breaded and deep fried to perfection topped with your choice of toppings.

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$7.00

Spicy fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch sauce.

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.00

Footlong

$4.00
Reg Coney

Reg Coney

$2.50

Hot dog on a steamed bun topped with chili and onions.

FL Coney

FL Coney

$4.50

Footlong hot dog on a steamed bun with chili and onions.

Reg Cincy

Reg Cincy

$2.75

Hot dog on a steamed bun topped with mustard, chili, onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

FL Cincy

FL Cincy

$4.75

Footlong hot dog in a steamed bun topped with mustard, chili, onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

Reg Laker

Reg Laker

$2.50

Hot dog on a steamed bun topped with chili, shredded cheddar cheese and jalapeños.

FL Laker

FL Laker

$4.50

Footlong hot dog on a steamed bun topped with chili, shredded cheddar cheese and jalapeños.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$4.00

Hot dog on a stick hand dipped in our sweet corn batter.

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$5.00

Block of mozzarella cheese on a stick hand dipped in our sweet corn batter.

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Mozzarella sticks with marinara dipping sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese breaded and deep fried served with a side of ranch

Fried Pickles Chips

Fried Pickles Chips

$4.00

Fried dill pickle chips served with a side of ranch

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00

Beer battered onion rings.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.00

Macaroni and cheese bites.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$4.00

Breaded and fried mushrooms served with a side of ranch.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Seasoned French fries.

DRINKS

Soda

Small soda

$1.50

Medium soda

$2.00

Large Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Small Lemonade

$4.00

Large Lemonade

$6.00

Floats

Small Float

$4.00

Medium Float

$5.00

Large Float

$6.00

Slushee

Small Slushee

$3.00

Medium Slushee

$4.00

Large Slushee

$5.00

Glaciers

Your favorite slushee flavor with ice cream.

Small Glacier

$4.00

Medium Glacier

$5.00

Large Glacier

$6.00

ICE CREAM

Shakes

Small Shake

$4.00

Medium Shake

$5.00

Large Shake

$6.00

Sundaes

Vanilla ice cream topped with your favorite flavor topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Small Sundae

$4.00

Medium Sundae

$5.00

Large Sundae

$6.00
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.00

One scoop each of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream topped with pineapple, hot fudge and strawberry topping, whipped cream and a cherry all on top of a fresh banana.

Brownie Sundae

$5.00
Turtle Sundae

Turtle Sundae

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, caramel sauce, pecan pieces, whipped cream and a cherry.

Peanut Booster Sundae

$5.00

Peeps Sundae

$5.00

Waffle Cone Nachos

$5.00

Cyclones

Add your favorite candy or fruit toppings to vanilla or chocolate ice cream and have it blended to perfection.

Small Cyclone

$5.00

Large Cyclone

$6.00

Ice cream

Small Ice Cream

$2.00

Medium Ice Cream

$3.00

Large Ice Cream

$4.00

Pup cup

$1.00

Hand dipped

Your choice of our many flavors of Hershey’s ice cream on your choice of cake, sugar or waffle cone or in a cup.

1 dip

$3.00

2 dip

$4.00

3 dip

$5.00

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Specials

Peach cobbler

Peach cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Hole In One

$5.00

Cherry cobbler

Cherry cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Apple dumpling

Apple dumpling

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ice Cream Shop, Burgers, Sandwiches

Website

Location

13305 State Route 235 N, Lakeview, OH 43331

Directions

Shakes at the Lake image

