Shake's Frozen Custard Fayetteville 2797 N. College Ave.

Classic Sundaes

Small Classic Sundae

$5.49

Regular Classic Sundae

$5.99

Classic Splits

Regular Classic Split

$5.99

Large Classic Split

$6.49

Specialty Concrete

Junior Specialty Concrete

$5.49

Small Speciatly Concrete

$5.99

Regular Specialty Concrete

$6.49

Large Specialty Concrete

$6.99

Concrete

Junior Concrete

$4.49

Small Concrete

$4.99

Regular Concrete

$5.49

Large Concrete

$5.99

Shakes & Malts

Small Shake

$4.49

Regular Shake

$4.99

Large Shake

$5.29

Small Malt

$4.49

Regular Malt

$4.99

Large Malt

$5.29

Floats & Cows

Small Float

$4.49

Regular Float

$4.99

Large Float

$5.29

Small Cow

$4.49

Regular Cow

$4.99

Large Cow

$5.29

Sundaes

Junior Sundae

$3.99

Small Sundae

$4.49

Regular Sundae

$4.99

Cups & Cones

Junior Scoop

$2.31

Single Scoop

$2.99

Double Scoop

$3.49

Triple Scoop

$3.99

Shakes @ Home

Pint

$5.49

Quart

$6.99

2 - Quart

$10.49

Pets

Pup Cup

Pup Cone

Kitty Cup

SHAKES Gift Card

$ 5

$5.00

$ 10

$10.00

$ 15

$15.00

$ 20

$20.00

Pint

Pint

$5.49

Splash

Small Splash

$2.99

Regular Splash

$3.49

Large Splash

$3.99

Quart of Custard

Quart

$6.99

Take Home Sundae Bar

Sundae Bar Quart

$14.96
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Shake's Frozen Custard is Made Fresh For You from our exclusive recipe comprised of the highest quality All-Natural ingredients.

2797 N. College Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72703

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

