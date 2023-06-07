Shakes Frozen Custard Rogers 4201 W. Walnut
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4201 W. Walnut, Rogers, AR 72758
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ramen Nara - 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A
No Reviews
301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurant
Bentley's Beach Bar - 911 SE 28th St Ste 7
No Reviews
911 SE 28th St Ste 7 Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurant
Comfortable Cup Cafe - Mercy Hospital
No Reviews
2710 S Rife Medical Ln Rogers, AR 72758
View restaurant