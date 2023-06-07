  • Home
Shakes Frozen Custard Rogers 4201 W. Walnut

4201 W. Walnut

Rogers, AR 72758

Main Menu

Beverage

Regular Soda

$2.49

Large Soda

$2.99

Regular Limeade

$2.49

Large Limeade

$2.99

Water

$0.50

Classic Splits

Regular Classic Split

$5.99

Large Classic Split

$6.49

Classic Sundaes

Small Classic Sundae

$5.49

Regular Classic Sundae

$5.99

Concrete

Junior Concrete

$4.49

Small Concrete

$4.99

Regular Concrete

$5.49

Large Concrete

$5.99

Cups & Cones

Junior Scoop

$2.31

Single Scoop

$2.99

Double Scoop

$3.49

Triple Scoop

$3.99

Floats & Cows

Small Float

$4.49

Regular Float

$4.99

Large Float

$5.29

Small Cow

$4.49

Regular Cow

$4.99

Large Cow

$5.29

Gift Cards

Gift Cards

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

Shakes & Malts

Small Shake

$4.49

Regular Shake

$4.99

Large Shake

$5.29

Small Malt

$4.49

Regular Malt

$4.99

Large Malt

$5.29

Shakes @ Home

Pint

$5.49

Quart

$6.99

2 - Quart

$10.49

SHAKES Gift Card

$ 5

$5.00

$ 10

$10.00

$ 15

$15.00

$ 20

$20.00

Specialty Concrete

Junior Specialty Concrete

$5.49

Small Speciatly Concrete

$5.99

Regular Specialty Concrete

$6.49

Large Specialty Concrete

$6.99

Specialty Sundaes

Junior Specialty Sundaes

$5.49

Small Specialty Sundaes

$5.99

Regular Specialty Sundaes

$6.49

Large Specialty Sundaes

$6.99

Splash

Small Splash

$2.99

Regular Splash

$3.49

Large Splash

$3.99

Sundaes

Junior Sundae

$3.99

Small Sundae

$4.49

Regular Sundae

$4.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4201 W. Walnut, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

Main pic

