Papa Vegan
No reviews yet
438 Route 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Fresh Squeezed Juices
1. Green Zinger( spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, apple)
$7.99
2. Morning Sunshine(Carrots, Orange, Celery, Turmeric)
$7.99
3. Immunizer (beets, apple, celery, ginger)
$7.99
Wheatgrass Shot add on in juice
$3.99
Açaí Shot add on in juice
$3.99
Pitaya Shot add on in juice
$3.99
Fresh OJ Bottled
$4.99
Fresh Carrot Juice Bottled
$4.99
4. Celery Cleanse (Celery, Wheatgrass)
$7.99
5. Popeye’s Punch (Spinach, Carrots, Beet, Cucumber)
$7.99
6. Power Booster (Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber)
$7.99
7. Sweet Spinach (Spinach, Pineapple, Ginger)
$7.99
8. Refresher (Pineapple, Carrots, Orange)
$7.99
9. Apple Juice
$7.99
10. Orange Juice
$7.99
Bottled Drinks
Vegan Almond Milkshakes
Coffee Self serve
Bone In Wings
Boneless Wings
Cauliflower Wings
Panini Wraps
Falafel Wrap ( lettuce, tomato, cucumber, tahini)
$10.99
Bourbon Cauliflower ( lettuce, tomato)
$10.99
BBQ Chkn (lettuce, tomato)
$10.99
Thai Chili Popcorn Chkn (lettuce, tomato)
$10.99
Mango Habanero Cauliflower(lettuce, tomato)
$10.99
Korean BBQ Cauliflower(lettuce, tomato)
$10.99
Jamaican Jerk popcorn Chikn( lettuce, tomato)
$10.99
Teriyaki Popcorn Chikn Wrap (L,T)
$10.99
Thai Chili Cauliflower (L,T)
$10.99
BBQ Pulled Pok (L,T)
$10.99
Mango Habanero Popcorn Chikn (L,T)
$10.99
Spicy Popcorn Chikn Wrap (L,T)
$10.99
Chipotle Chikn Wrap(L,T)
$10.99
Teriyaki Cauliflower Wrap(L,T)
$10.99
BBQ Cauliflower Wrap (L,T)
$10.99
Bakn, Egg N Cheez Wrap(L,T)
$10.99
BBQ Beefstake Wrap(L,T)
$10.99
Brownies & Muffins v, gf
Burgers
Add Avocado Spread add on
$1.00
Add Bakn Strip add on
$1.00
Add Guacamole add on
$1.00
Add Hummus add on
$1.00
Add Vegan Cheese slice add on
$1.00
BBQ Chikn Sliders (2 pcs)
$9.99
Beyond Burger (lettuce, tomato, Mayo)
$10.99
Breakfast Burger(beyond Burger, fried egg, L,T, ketchup)
$12.99
Chikn Sandwich
$10.99
Chikn Tenders (4)
$9.99
Falafel Burger (lettuce, tomato, tahini)
$9.99
Grilled Chipotle Chikn Sandwich (chipotle seasoned grilled chikn, L, T, mayo)
$10.99
Jamaican Jerk Burger
$11.99
Jerk Chikn Sandwich
$10.99
Mango Habanero Burger
$11.99
Mango Habanero Chikn Sandwich
$10.99
Pulled Pork Sliders (2 pcs)
$9.99
Rodeo Burger (Beyond Burger, Bakn, BBQ sauce)
$11.99
Sausage, Egg & Cheez ( beyond sausage patty,egg, cheez, L, T, ketchup)
$12.99
Spicy Chikn (lettuce, tomato, Mayo)
$10.99
Substitute Dave’s Multigrain Bun
$1.00
Substitute Gluten Free Bun
$2.49
Substitute with Pretzel Bun
$1.35
The Puncher( 2 beyond burgers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mashed avocado)
$14.99
Teriyaki Chikn Sandwich
$10.99
BBQ Chikn Sandwich
$10.99
Teriyaki Burger
$11.99
Cakes
Cake Jars
$7.99
Carrot Cake Slice
$5.99
Carrot Cake Whole 10” v
$59.99
Cheesecake Sliced v gf
$5.99
Cheesecake Whole v gf 10”
$59.99
Chocolate Fudge Slice v gf
$5.99
Chocolate Fudge Whole v gf 10”
$59.99
Mini Chocolate Cakes Oreo De Lite
$7.99
Mini Vanilla Cakes Mango
$9.99
Strawberry Shortcake Slice
$5.99
Strawberry Shortcake Whole 10” v
$59.99
Banana Walnut Cake slice v, gf
$5.99
Banana Walnut Whole Cake 10” v, gf
$59.99
Cookies
Donuts
Grab N Go
Pies
Vegan Soups
Vegan Groceries
Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix (Renewal Mills)
$8.99
Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix(Renewal Mills)
$8.99
Caramel Sauce(Hum Yum)
$9.99
Chocolate Caramel Sauce(Hum Yum)
$9.99
Village Eatinghouse Sweet & Sour Italian
$6.99
Village Eatinghouse Bold & Sassy Italian
$6.99
Blake Hill Fresno & Thai Spicy Chili Jam
$8.99
Blake Hill Fresh Tomato Jam
$8.99
Blake Hill Tart Cherry with Cardamom
$8.99
Blake Hill Orange, Lime & Ginger Marmalase
$8.99
Granarly Groovy Green, Avocados, Amarnath & Apples
$2.99
Granarly Skinny Jeans, Oats & Chia Seeds
$2.99
Lollipops(Lovely Candy)
$5.99
Chewy Candies(Lovely)
$5.99
Sunflower Seed Butter
$6.99
Chocolate Hazelnut Butter
$9.99
Pistachio Butter
$13.99
Coffee Almond Butter(Morning Joe)
$9.99
Cashew Butter
$11.99
Peach Sugar Free
$7.99
Blueberry Sugar Free
$7.99
Strawberry Sugar Free
$7.99
Sprouted Almonds Cacao + Sea Salt(Daily Crunch)
$7.99
Sprouted Almond Coffee Soaked(Daily Crunch)
$7.99
Cherry Berry(Daily Crunch)
$7.99
Almoghty Sprouted Almonds(Daily Crunch )
$7.99
Golden Goodness Almonds(Daily Crunch)
$7.99
Carrot Cupcake(Lily Bean)
$7.99
Pizza Crust(Lily Bean)
$7.99
Vanilla Frosting(Lily Bean)
$7.99
Chocolate Frosting(Lily Bean)
$7.99
Spices Small(Confused Chef)
$3.99
Spices Large(Confused Chef)
$5.99
Coconut Curry Chickpeas(Good Bean)
$4.99
Lovely Day Bars
$1.99
Almond Mini Biscotti(Inbite)
$4.99
Choc Chip Mini Biscotti(Inbite)
$4.99
Choc Chip Mini Cookies(Inbite)
$4.99
Double Choc Mini Cookies(Inbite)
$4.99
Peanut Butter Choc Chip Mini Cookies(Inbite)
$4.99
Jumbo Cranberry & Hazelnut Cookie(Inbite)
$3.79
Hot Chocolate Mix 8 oz 12 servings(Elements Ashwagandha)
$12.99
Turmeric infused Hot Chocolate 8oz 12 servings(Elements)
$12.99
Stroopwafel Spiced Syrup 8oz
$8.99
Stroopwafel Coffee infused
$3.99
Stroopwafel Original
$3.79
Namaste Foods Egg Replacer(gf)
$9.99
Namaste Foods Brownie Mix (gf)
$9.99
Namaste Foods Chocolate Cake Mix (gf)
$9.99
Namaste Foods Muffin Mix (gf)
$6.99
Namaste Foods Organic Quick Bread Mix (gf)
$7.99
Namaste Foods Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix(gf)
$9.99
Solenzi Organic Gnocchetti Beet, Corn & Spinach Pastq
$6.99
Solenzi Organic Turmeric & Rice Gnocchetti Pasta
$6.99
Solenzi Organic SunDries Tomato Mix
$6.99
Cocktail Time Boozy Dark Chocolate Truffles
$12.99
Jada Spices Chick’n mix (Mediterranean)
$11.99
Jada Spices Chick’n mix
$11.99
Jada Spices Vegan Pork Mix
$11.99
Jada Spices Turmeric Salt
$4.99
Jada Spices Chick’n Salt
$4.99
Jada Spices Chick’n Salt BBQ Flavor
$4.99
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
438 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
