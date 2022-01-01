Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Papa Vegan

review star

No reviews yet

438 Route 206

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Popular Items

Falafel Wrap ( lettuce, tomato, cucumber, tahini)
Artichoke Ravioli
Boneless Thai Chili Wings

Vegan

Vegan Ice Cream

$1.49

Sorbet

$0.99

Fresh Squeezed Juices

1. Green Zinger( spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, apple)

$7.99

2. Morning Sunshine(Carrots, Orange, Celery, Turmeric)

$7.99

3. Immunizer (beets, apple, celery, ginger)

$7.99

Wheatgrass Shot add on in juice

$3.99

Açaí Shot add on in juice

$3.99

Pitaya Shot add on in juice

$3.99

Fresh OJ Bottled

$4.99

Fresh Carrot Juice Bottled

$4.99

4. Celery Cleanse (Celery, Wheatgrass)

$7.99

5. Popeye’s Punch (Spinach, Carrots, Beet, Cucumber)

$7.99

6. Power Booster (Beet, Carrot, Apple, Cucumber)

$7.99

7. Sweet Spinach (Spinach, Pineapple, Ginger)

$7.99

8. Refresher (Pineapple, Carrots, Orange)

$7.99

9. Apple Juice

$7.99

10. Orange Juice

$7.99

Bottled Drinks

Bai Drinks

$2.79

Smoothie Green

$3.99

Smoothie Strawberry Banana

$3.99

Fresh OJ

$4.99

Fresh Carrot Juice

$4.99

Water

$1.10

Golden Milk (turmeric, ginger, agave, almond milk)

$4.99

Karma Probiotic Water 18 oz

$2.79

Soda Can

$2.15

Vegan Almond Milkshakes

Golden Milk (turmeric, ginger, agave) grab n go

$4.99

1. Strawberry Ice Cream shake

$7.99

2. Mint Chip Ice cream Shake

$7.99

3. Chocolate Ice Cream Shake

$7.99

4. Black Raspberry Ice Cream Shake

$7.99

5. Cereal Milk Ice Cream Shake

$7.99

6. Goa Mango Ice Cream Shake

$7.99

7. Speculo S’mores Ice Cream Shake

$7.99

Coffee Self serve

Coffee Self Serve

$1.25

Bone In Wings

Bone In BBQ wings

$10.99

Bone In Bourbon Wings

$10.99

Bone In Mango Habanero Wings

$10.99

Bone In Teriyaki Wings

$10.99

Bone in Thai Chili Wings

$10.99

Bone in Korean BBQ

$10.99

Bone in Jerk Chikn

$10.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless Mango Habanero Wings

$10.99

Boneless Teriyaki Wings

$10.99

Boneless Bourbon Wings

$10.99

Boneless Bbq Wings

$10.99

Boneless Thai Chili Wings

$10.99

Boneless Jerk Chikn Wings

$10.99

Boneless Korean BBQ Wings

$10.99

Cauliflower Wings

Teriyaki Cauli Wings

$10.99

Mango Habanero Cauli Wings

$10.99

Bourbon Cauli Wings

$10.99

Buffalo Caul Wings

$10.99

Thai chilli

$10.99

BBq cauliflower

$10.99

Panini Wraps

Falafel Wrap ( lettuce, tomato, cucumber, tahini)

$10.99

Bourbon Cauliflower ( lettuce, tomato)

$10.99

BBQ Chkn (lettuce, tomato)

$10.99

Thai Chili Popcorn Chkn (lettuce, tomato)

$10.99

Mango Habanero Cauliflower(lettuce, tomato)

$10.99

Korean BBQ Cauliflower(lettuce, tomato)

$10.99

Jamaican Jerk popcorn Chikn( lettuce, tomato)

$10.99

Teriyaki Popcorn Chikn Wrap (L,T)

$10.99

Thai Chili Cauliflower (L,T)

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pok (L,T)

$10.99

Mango Habanero Popcorn Chikn (L,T)

$10.99

Spicy Popcorn Chikn Wrap (L,T)

$10.99

Chipotle Chikn Wrap(L,T)

$10.99

Teriyaki Cauliflower Wrap(L,T)

$10.99

BBQ Cauliflower Wrap (L,T)

$10.99

Bakn, Egg N Cheez Wrap(L,T)

$10.99

BBQ Beefstake Wrap(L,T)

$10.99

Sides

French Fries(air fried)

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries (airf fried)

$5.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Brownies & Muffins v, gf

Cheesecake Brownie v, gf

$4.49

Walnut Brownie v, gf

$4.49

Double Chocolate Brownie v, gf

$4.49

Brownie Muffins

$3.99

Oat Bites Mixed Berry (2)

$2.99

Lemon Almond Coconut Muffin

$3.99

Bundts

Banana

$3.99

Cocoa Bean

$3.99

Lemon Almond

$3.99

Carrot Walnut

$3.99

Cinnamon Apple Doodle

$3.99

Burgers

Add Avocado Spread add on

$1.00

Add Bakn Strip add on

$1.00

Add Guacamole add on

$1.00

Add Hummus add on

$1.00

Add Vegan Cheese slice add on

$1.00

BBQ Chikn Sliders (2 pcs)

$9.99

Beyond Burger (lettuce, tomato, Mayo)

$10.99

Breakfast Burger(beyond Burger, fried egg, L,T, ketchup)

$12.99

Chikn Sandwich

$10.99

Chikn Tenders (4)

$9.99

Falafel Burger (lettuce, tomato, tahini)

$9.99

Grilled Chipotle Chikn Sandwich (chipotle seasoned grilled chikn, L, T, mayo)

$10.99

Jamaican Jerk Burger

$11.99

Jerk Chikn Sandwich

$10.99

Mango Habanero Burger

$11.99

Mango Habanero Chikn Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sliders (2 pcs)

$9.99

Rodeo Burger (Beyond Burger, Bakn, BBQ sauce)

$11.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheez ( beyond sausage patty,egg, cheez, L, T, ketchup)

$12.99

Spicy Chikn (lettuce, tomato, Mayo)

$10.99

Substitute Dave’s Multigrain Bun

$1.00

Substitute Gluten Free Bun

$2.49

Substitute with Pretzel Bun

$1.35

The Puncher( 2 beyond burgers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mashed avocado)

$14.99

Teriyaki Chikn Sandwich

$10.99

BBQ Chikn Sandwich

$10.99

Teriyaki Burger

$11.99

Cakes

Cake Jars

$7.99

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.99

Carrot Cake Whole 10” v

$59.99

Cheesecake Sliced v gf

$5.99

Cheesecake Whole v gf 10”

$59.99

Chocolate Fudge Slice v gf

$5.99

Chocolate Fudge Whole v gf 10”

$59.99

Mini Chocolate Cakes Oreo De Lite

$7.99

Mini Vanilla Cakes Mango

$9.99

Strawberry Shortcake Slice

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake Whole 10” v

$59.99

Banana Walnut Cake slice v, gf

$5.99

Banana Walnut Whole Cake 10” v, gf

$59.99

Cookies

Apple Oatmeal Raisin v gf

$3.75

Cranberry Lemon v gf

$3.75

Espresso Fudge v gf

$3.75

Raspberry Thumbprint v gf

$3.75

Small Choc Chip v (2 pcs)

$3.75

Small Oatmeal Raisin v (2 pcs)

$3.75

Small Ranger(oats, rice cereal, coconut) v (2 pcs)

$3.75

Strawberry Thumbprint v gf

$3.75

Donuts

Chocolate

$3.99

Vanilla

$3.99

Chocolate Specialties (call for daily special)

$3.99

Vanilla Specialities (call for daily special)

$3.99

Nutella Glaze Donut

$3.99

Grab N Go

4 Cheez Cheezy Mac

$9.99

Artichoke Ravioli

$14.99

Caulirice Fried Rice

$12.99

Cheddar Cheezy Mac

$9.99

Papa Tso Chikn & Broccoli

$14.99

Riced Cauliflower Pad Thai

$12.99

Sesame Chikn

$14.99

Stir Fry Zoodles

$12.99

PretZel Dogs (2)

$7.99

Pretzel Dog (1)

$4.99

Loaves

Blueberry Coconut v

$3.99+

Banana Walnut with frosting

$3.99+

Pies

Apple Ginger 8” Pie v, gf

$19.99

Coconut Custard Pie v, gf

$19.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie v, gf

$19.99

Pie slice

$3.99

Scones

Cheddar Kale

$2.99

Cranberry Chai

$2.99

Blueberry Rosemary

$2.99

Vegan Soups

Fire Roasted Vegetables

$4.99

Organic Ancient Grain Minestrone

$4.99

Sweet Corn Vegetable Soup

$4.99

Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Vegan Groceries

Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix (Renewal Mills)

$8.99

Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix(Renewal Mills)

$8.99

Caramel Sauce(Hum Yum)

$9.99

Chocolate Caramel Sauce(Hum Yum)

$9.99

Village Eatinghouse Sweet & Sour Italian

$6.99

Village Eatinghouse Bold & Sassy Italian

$6.99

Blake Hill Fresno & Thai Spicy Chili Jam

$8.99

Blake Hill Fresh Tomato Jam

$8.99

Blake Hill Tart Cherry with Cardamom

$8.99

Blake Hill Orange, Lime & Ginger Marmalase

$8.99

Granarly Groovy Green, Avocados, Amarnath & Apples

$2.99

Granarly Skinny Jeans, Oats & Chia Seeds

$2.99

Lollipops(Lovely Candy)

$5.99

Chewy Candies(Lovely)

$5.99

Sunflower Seed Butter

$6.99

Chocolate Hazelnut Butter

$9.99

Pistachio Butter

$13.99

Coffee Almond Butter(Morning Joe)

$9.99

Cashew Butter

$11.99

Peach Sugar Free

$7.99

Blueberry Sugar Free

$7.99

Strawberry Sugar Free

$7.99

Sprouted Almonds Cacao + Sea Salt(Daily Crunch)

$7.99

Sprouted Almond Coffee Soaked(Daily Crunch)

$7.99

Cherry Berry(Daily Crunch)

$7.99

Almoghty Sprouted Almonds(Daily Crunch )

$7.99

Golden Goodness Almonds(Daily Crunch)

$7.99

Carrot Cupcake(Lily Bean)

$7.99

Pizza Crust(Lily Bean)

$7.99

Vanilla Frosting(Lily Bean)

$7.99

Chocolate Frosting(Lily Bean)

$7.99

Spices Small(Confused Chef)

$3.99

Spices Large(Confused Chef)

$5.99

Coconut Curry Chickpeas(Good Bean)

$4.99

Lovely Day Bars

$1.99

Almond Mini Biscotti(Inbite)

$4.99

Choc Chip Mini Biscotti(Inbite)

$4.99

Choc Chip Mini Cookies(Inbite)

$4.99

Double Choc Mini Cookies(Inbite)

$4.99

Peanut Butter Choc Chip Mini Cookies(Inbite)

$4.99

Jumbo Cranberry & Hazelnut Cookie(Inbite)

$3.79

Hot Chocolate Mix 8 oz 12 servings(Elements Ashwagandha)

$12.99

Turmeric infused Hot Chocolate 8oz 12 servings(Elements)

$12.99

Stroopwafel Spiced Syrup 8oz

$8.99

Stroopwafel Coffee infused

$3.99

Stroopwafel Original

$3.79

Namaste Foods Egg Replacer(gf)

$9.99

Namaste Foods Brownie Mix (gf)

$9.99

Namaste Foods Chocolate Cake Mix (gf)

$9.99

Namaste Foods Muffin Mix (gf)

$6.99

Namaste Foods Organic Quick Bread Mix (gf)

$7.99

Namaste Foods Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix(gf)

$9.99

Solenzi Organic Gnocchetti Beet, Corn & Spinach Pastq

$6.99

Solenzi Organic Turmeric & Rice Gnocchetti Pasta

$6.99

Solenzi Organic SunDries Tomato Mix

$6.99

Cocktail Time Boozy Dark Chocolate Truffles

$12.99

Jada Spices Chick’n mix (Mediterranean)

$11.99

Jada Spices Chick’n mix

$11.99

Jada Spices Vegan Pork Mix

$11.99

Jada Spices Turmeric Salt

$4.99

Jada Spices Chick’n Salt

$4.99

Jada Spices Chick’n Salt BBQ Flavor

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

438 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Directions

