Shakespeare and Co.

review star

No reviews yet

367 W Short St

Lexington, KY 40507

Order Again

WELLS

VODKA

$4.00

BOURBON

$4.00

TEQUILA

$4.00

GIN

$4.00

RUM

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

BEER

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

Shannon The Dude

$5.00

Recipe its just beer

Sig Luscher

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Angry Orch

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Bubbles

$5.00

Hefe

$5.00

60 Min

$5.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Water Mln Wht

$5.00

Frsh Sqz

$5.00

Radler

$3.00

C Byz Peach

$5.00

C Byz 1 Pres

$5.00

Cgiest Semi

$5.00

Cgeist Swissle

$5.00

2 Chicks

$6.00

VODKA

Absolute

$8.00

Effen

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pinnacle

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos

$10.00

Cazadores

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jose

$7.00

Patron

$11.00

1800

$7.00

CANADIAN WHISKEY

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Reg

$8.00

IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson

$7.00

Teeling

$9.00

RYE WHISKEY

Bulleit

$7.00

Sazarac Rye

$8.00

Old Forester Rye

$7.00

BOURBON

Jim Beam

$6.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Bulliet Reg

$8.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$9.00

4 Roses Regular

$9.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers46

$9.00

Makers

$8.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Blantons

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Mitchers

$12.00

Eagle Rare Sngl Barrel

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$12.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Wilderness Trail

$8.00

SCOTCH

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Johnny Walker BLACK

$10.00

Johnny Walker RED

$9.00

GIN

Beefeater

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Aviation

$7.00

CORDIALS

Baileys

$6.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

ST. Germain

$9.00

Aperol

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

ABSINTHE

ABSINTHE

$11.00

CHAMPAGNE

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$40.00

WINE

RED WINE

$5.00

WHITE WINE

$5.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

Ciroc

$250.00

Moet

$175.00

El Toro

$50.00

SHIZNOTS

FIREBALL

$5.00

Bacardi Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Pixi Stix

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Red Headed Sloot

$7.00

Red Bull

Reg

$3.00

Blue

$3.00

Sugar Free

$3.00

Yellow

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Mule

Moscow

$7.00

Ky

$7.00

Martini

Martini Grey Goose

$9.00

RUM

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bottle Service

Titos

$180.00

Kettle

$220.00

Tanq

$200.00

Send Nudes

$80.00

Mionetto

$80.00

G.H. Mumm

$250.00

Patron

$220.00

Goose

$220.00

Espolon

$200.00

Casamigo

$220.00

Woodford

$220.00

Makers

$200.00

Jack

$180.00

Ciroc

$250.00

Eagle Rare

$200.00

Wycleff

$40.00

Yellow Champ

$120.00

Kt

$80.00

Wilderness Trail

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

367 W Short St, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

