Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe & Afternoon Tea 3719 India Street

No reviews yet

3719 India Street

San Diego, CA 92103

To-go Afternoon Teas

To-go Afternoon Tea

$29.95

To-go Child's Tea

$24.95

To-go Theme Tea

$35.95

To-go Cream Tea

$12.95

Savoury Box

$15.00

Sweet Box

$15.00

Warmer Food Items

Jumbo Sausage Roll

$5.95

6 Mini Sausage Rolls

$5.95

Scotch Egg

$5.95

with Branston Pickle

Vegetarian Sausage Rolls

$6.96

6 mini Veg rolls

Steak & Kidney Pie

$12.95

Steak & Mushroom Pie

$12.95

Chicken & Mushroom Pie

$12.95

Grandma's Pasty

$10.99

Traditional Cornish Pasty

$10.99

Cheese & Onion Pasty

$10.99

vegetarian

Veg Curry Pasty

$9.99

vegetarian

Beef Curry Pasty

$10.99

Chicken Curry Pasty

$10.99

Lamb & Mint Pasty

$10.99

Mushroom & Port Pie

$12.95

vegetarian

Sweet Fridge

Jam/Lemon Curd tart

$4.50

Jam or Lemon curd filled tart

Butterscotch tart

$4.50

Treacle Tart

$4.50

Custard tart

$4.50

Weekends only

Cherry Bakewells

$4.50

contains almonds

Raspberry Crumble bar

$6.95

Vegan & GF

Chocolate Clusters

$6.95

Vegan & GF

Jammie Dodgers

$3.50

Catering Sandwiches

Egg Salad & Chives

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Ham & Mustard

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Chicken Salad

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Roast Beef & Horseradish

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Mature Cheddar, Mustard & Tomato

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Smoked Salmon & Lemon Butter

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Cucumber & Monthly flavor

$2.50

8 minimum, multiples of 4

Child cucumber

$2.00

Child ham

$2.00

Child cheddar

$2.00

Child chocolate spread

$2.00

Catering Sweets

Vol-Au-Vent

$2.00

any qty

Lemon Curd Tart

$2.50

any qty

Cherry Bakewell Tart

$2.50

any qty

Butterscotch tart

$2.50

any qty

Treacle Tart

$2.50

any qty

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$2.50

any qty

Strawberry sponge

$2.50

any qty

Chocolate sponge

$2.50

any qty

Lemon-Lime sponge

$2.50

any qty

Monthly sponge

$2.50

any qty

Teapot shortbread

$0.80

any qty

Specialty tea biscuit

$0.95

any qty

Victoria Sponge

$28.95

Double layer 8" cake with cream and strawberries.

3 Tier Cake

$18.00

Sweet Box

$14.00

Catering Savories

Mini sausage roll (CAT, individual)

$0.80

any qty

Scotch Egg (whole or 6 slices)

$5.95

Vegetarian Sausage roll

$0.95

any qty

Vegan Sausage Roll (CAT)

$1.20

any qty

Quiche

$8.95

Catering Pasties

$18.00

sold in 6's

Branston Pickle

Savoury box

$14.00

Catering Scones

Raisin Scone

$2.50

any qty

Plain Scone

$2.50

any qty

Lemon Coconut Scone

$3.00

multiples of 4

Cherry Almond Scone

$3.00

multiples of 4

Butterscotch Scone

$3.00

multiples of 4

Strawberry Vanilla Scone

$3.00

multiples of 4

Raspberry white chocolate Scone

$3.00

multiples of 4

Blackberry Cream Scone

$3.00

multiples of 4

GF/Vegan Scones

$3.00

multiples of 4

Double Devon Cream

$6.50

Clotted Cream

$6.95

Shoppe-made Jam (10 oz)

$8.95

Shoppe-made Lemon (8 oz)

$10.95

Imported Jam or Curd

Catering Beverages

Pump Pot of Tea

$25.00

22 cups approx

Iced Tea Pouch (Gallon)

$25.00

10 cups

Hot Tea Pourer (1/2)

$22.00

20 cups

Hot Tea Pourer (FULL)

$35.00

40 cups

Miscellenous Catering

GF Box (3 sand, 1 scone, 2 dessert)

$15.00

Vegan Box (3 sand, 1 scone, 2 dessert)

Shoppe credit card

Shoppe CC

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everything you need from Britain except the weather!

Location

3719 India Street, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

