Tackers Shake Shack Wynne 805 Falls Blvd South
805 Falls Blvd South
Wynne, AR 72396
Burgers
Classic Burgers
Famous Burgers
- Baby Burger$3.99Out of stock
- Breakfast Burger$7.40
Hamburger topped with bacon, a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese
- Burning Love Burger$7.30
Hamburger draped with jalapeño/pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressing.
- Chili Cheese Burger$7.30Out of stock
Hamburger smothered with Memaw's chili, cheddar cheese and corn chips.
- Hawaiian Burger$7.30
Hamburger with pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce topped with Swiss cheese.
- Italian Stallion Burger$7.50
Hamburger topped with mozzarella sticks and pepperoni draped with provolone cheese and covered with Marinara sauce.
- John Wayne Burger$7.30Out of stock
Hamburger on top of pork BBQ with cheddar cheese, bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with onion rings.
- Jumbo Sliders$5.50Out of stock
These must all be dressed the same.
- Mac & Cheese Burger$7.30Out of stock
Macaroni and cheese with bacon and optional tomato. Delicious!
- Meat Maniac Burger$7.50Out of stock
Hamburger with bacon, ham, turkey, pepperoni, a hot dog, topped with American cheese.
- Muscadine Bacon Burger$7.30
Cheeseburger with house-made muscadine jelly, cream cheese, bacon, and an over easy egg.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.30Out of stock
Hamburger covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit of chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.
- Philly Cheesesteak Burger$8.00
Hamburger topped with shredded Philly cheesesteak, grilled onion and bell peppers and provolone cheese
- Ultimate BC Burger$7.20
Hamburger with bacon topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Colby Jack.
- Waverley Burger$7.20
Cheeseburger with cheddar and provolone, caramelized red onion, bacon, Waverley Sauce with pickle, lettuce and tomato.
- Western Burger$7.40
Hamburger with Colby Jack cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, bacon, fried Texas toothpicks and topped with A-1 sauce.
Entrees
Grilled Chicken Specialties
- The Rooster Cogburn$7.50
Grilled chicken embedded on pork BBQ with cheddar and bacon, covered with zesty BBQ sauce and topped with cheese and onion rings
- The Early Bird$7.50
Grilled chicken with bacon topped with a fried egg, shredded potato hash brown and cheddar cheese.
- Hen-A-Lu-Lu$7.30
Grilled chicken covered with pineapple and BBQ sauce topped with bacon and Swiss cheese
- Hot Chick$7.40
Grilled chicken draped jalapeño/pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and ranch dressings
- The Mac & Chick$7.40Out of stock
Mrs. Lisa's Homemade macaroni and cheese with bacon
- Swissy Chicky on a Shroom$7.40Out of stock
Grilled chicken covered with fresh portabella mushrooms and grilled onions, a bit chives, bacon and Swiss cheese with just a dab of mustard.
- Cheesy Chick$7.40
Grilled chicken with bacon, topped with three cheeses: Cheddar, Mozzarella and Swiss.
- The Three-Legged Chicken$8.00
There is a story that foes with this one if you time, ask. Meanwhile this grilled chicken is a bit of Italian with cheese sticks, pepperoni, provolone and marinara sauce.
Sandwiches
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$5.50
For years A.B. Tacker served Bologna to many in Heafer...ask us for stories
- B.L.T. Sandwich$4.50
Our crispy bacon, mayo, fresh tomato and lettuce on Texas toast or a hoagie.
- BBQ PORK Sandwich$6.00Out of stock
Quarter-pound of pulled pork BBQ with slaw
- SMOKED CHICKEN Sandwich$6.00Out of stock
- Club Sandwich$6.00Out of stock
Grilled ham, turkey and bacon covered with cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread
- Corn Dog$2.30
Deep fried corndog
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.80Out of stock
With lettuce tomato and mayo
- Fish Sandwich$6.00
Two pieces of our famous fish on a toasted bun with tartar sauce and lettuce
- Grilled Cheese$2.30
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00+
With lettuce, tomato and mayo on a bun
- Ham Sandwich$4.50Out of stock
Grilled ham on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Hot Dog$2.30
A grilled hot dog
- Muscadine Monte Cristo$6.90Out of stock
Grilled ham and Swiss cheese served on our Texas toast with our house-made muscadine jelly and dusted with powdered sugar
- Pizza Burger$6.00
Old-fashioned, deep fried sandwich with mozzarella on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Patty Melt$7.00
Half pound burger on your choice of wheat toast or Texas toast, grilled onions and cheese
- Sweet Phoenix$7.00Out of stock
Our house-smoked chicken with sauteed red onion and jalapenos in brown sugar, pepper jack and colby jack cheese and smothered in BBQ and Waverly sauce on a hoagie, topped with crushed red peppers
- Turkey Sandwich$4.50Out of stock
Grilled turkey on a bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato
Mac & Cheese
- Mac Cup$2.99Out of stock
8 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese
- Mac Bowl$4.59Out of stock
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese
- Veggie Mac$4.59+Out of stock
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Loaded Mac$3.99+Out of stock
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon, sour cream, and chives
- Mark's BBQ Mac$5.49+Out of stock
16 oz. of creamy macaroni and cheese with Mark's BBQ and sauce
- Mac Melt$5.49Out of stock
Macaroni and cheese with bacon on Texas toast
Dinners
Favorite Dinners
- 2 Pc Fish$6.06
2 pc fish only - you must select the sides and add ons
- 3 Pc Fish$7.15
3 pc of fish only - you must select the sides and add ons
- 4 Pc Fish$8.00
Half-pound of fish only - you must select the sides and add ons
- 6 Pc Fish$11.51
- Chicken Filet Dinner$8.00Out of stock
Half-pound of fried chicken strips, fries, slaw, roll, and your choice of dipping sauce
- 3-Piece Chicken$6.30Out of stock
Served with fries or tots
- BBQ Plate Dinner$8.20Out of stock
Pulled pork BBQ - please select your desired sides.
- Plate Lunch$9.08Out of stock
- Friday Lunch Plate$10.49Out of stock
- Veggie Plate$7.50Out of stock
- Chicken and waffle$10.99Out of stock
Fresh Salads
Kids
Veggie Choices
A La Carte
Sides
Solo Sides
Appetizers
Chili Cheese Sides
Nachos and Chips
Sauce Cup
Drinks
Fountain and Teas
Water/Ice To Go
Ice Bag
Shakes, Floats, Frosties & Shivers
Classic Shakes
Valentine's Shakes
Premier Shakes
Specialty Shakes
- Around the World Shake$4.07+
Strawberry, pineapple, chocolate syrup & coconut
- Banana Pudding Shake$4.07+
- Blueberry Parfait Shake$4.07+
- Caramel Turtle Shake$4.07+
- Chocolate Extreme (triple threat!)$4.07+
- Lemon Ice Box Shake$4.07+
- Nutella, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Shake$4.07+
- Peanut Butter Lover's Shake$4.07+
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.07+
Floats & Frosties
Shivers
Extreme Sundaes
Ice Cream & Pie
Soft Serve Ice Cream Cones & Cups
Hand-Dipped Ice Cream
Pies
Other sweets
- Ice Cream Cake$5.50
Ice cream sandwich covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, crushed Butterfinger and Heath bar
- Strawberry Shortcake$5.50
Sponge cake covered with ice cream and topped with whipped cream and strawberries
- Bread Pudding$3.49
- Banana Pudding$3.49
- Fried Oreos$3.49
- Buddy Pack of Oreos (10)$9.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Pup Cup Whipped Topping 4 oz$0.50
Banana Splits
Specialty Cones
Sundaes
Specials
Slider special
KETO
Keto Plates
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
