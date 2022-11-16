  • Home
  • Shakey Ray's Tavern - 5160 Sunset Lake Rd
Shakey Ray's Tavern 5160 Sunset Lake Rd

No reviews yet

5160 Sunset Lake Rd

Apex, NC 27539

Order Again

Starters

Nacho Platter

$10.99

Diced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, queso and jalapenos

1/2 Nacho

$7.99

Diced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, queso and jalapenos

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with warm marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Beer battered pickles with spicy ranch

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Warm bite sized soft pretzels

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Fries with cheddar, bacon and ranch

Loaded Tots

$7.99

Tater tots with cheddar, bacon and ranch

Grilled Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese, grilled onions, and peppers. Served with sour cream and salsa

Signature Silders

$8.99

Three cheeseburger sliders with American cheese and Pickles

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with fries

Fish Bites

$12.99

Bite sized haddock, hand beer battered, served with tartar sauce

Shakey Ray's Chili

$5.99+

Cheese, diced onions, jalapenos and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Nathan's all beef mini corn dogs, served with honey mustard

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Tater Tots

$4.99

Basket of House Chips

$4.99

Basket of Onion Straws

$4.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Queso

$4.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

Greens, ham, turkey, cheddar, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, bacon, crispy onion straw

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried chicken, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, hard boiled eggs, bacon

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Greens, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, black beans, roasted corn in a crispy tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, toamto, mayo, on Texas toast

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Fried chicken, melted provolone, marinara, parmesan, on a Brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion

The Cure All

$9.99

Fried egg, bacon, grilled ham, metled American cheese, served on Texas toast

The Dagwood

$11.99

Grilled ham, turkey and pepperoni with sautéed onions and peppers, topped with Provolone cheese and splashed with Italian dressing. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand battered crispy fish, lettuce, tomato

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Two tacos, hand beer battered fish, cabbage slaw, drizzled with crema

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Nathan's Hot Dogs

$8.99

Two Nathan's all beef hot dogs

Philly

$10.99

Steak or chicken, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Melted provolone on a hoagie roll

Triple Decker Club

$12.99

Choice of turkey, ham, or both, with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast

BBQ Super Melt

$14.99

Fried chicken strips tossed in BBQ sauce, served on a toasted sour dough bread, drizzled with ranch, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese

Burgers

Old Reliable

$10.99

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a Brioche bun

Eggtastic

$12.99

Hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar, lettice, tomato, onion on Brioche

Black & Bleu

$12.99

Blackened burger, steak sauce, bleu cheese crumbles on Brioche

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, on Brioche

Shakey Ray's Burger

$16.99

Double burger patties, American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, grilled onions, spicy meat sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion on Brioche

Signature Silders

$8.99

Three cheeseburger sliders with American cheese and Pickles

Wraps

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Specialties

Fish Fry

$15.99

Hand beer battered haddock, fries, coleslaw, tarter

Garbage Plate

$13.99

Two cheeseburger patties, on top of fries, mac salad, topped with diced onions, brown mustard, and spicy meat sauce

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Homemade Chips

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mac Salad

$2.99

Onion Straws

$2.99

Potatoe Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Wings

Wings

Boneless Wings

Hand breaded all white meat chicken, tossed in any sauce

Cocktails

Alabama Mama

$6.50

Bay breeze

$6.50

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary Absolut

$7.50

Bloody Mary Grey Goose

$9.50

Bloody Mary House

$6.50

Bloody Mary Titos

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Cosmo

$6.50

LIT House

$8.00

LIT Top Shelf

$10.50

Margarita Cuervo

$7.50

Margarita House

$6.50

Margarita Lunazul

$7.50

Margarita Patron

$12.50

Mimosas

$6.50

Mule HOUSE

$7.50

Mule Titos

$8.50

Mule Tropical

$8.00

Razz Margarita

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Shots

1 Cherry

$0.50

3 Cherries

$1.00

Bitch Slap

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$7.75

Blue Motorcycle

$7.75

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cherry Blossom

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Fun Dip

$5.50

Grape Bomb

$6.50

Green Tea

$6.50

Keri Bomb

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Lemon Drop Absolut Citron

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$6.50

Nuts N' Berries

$7.00

PBJ Shot

$6.50

Pickle Back

$8.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.75

Purple Rain

$5.00

Raz Bomb

$6.50

Vanilla Bomb

$6.50

Whipped Bomb

$6.50

White Tea

$6.50

Whoo Whoo

$6.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

$2.75

Water

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5160 Sunset Lake Rd, Apex, NC 27539

Directions

