Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shaking Crab - Porter Square

591 Reviews

$$

1815 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Head Off
Snow Crab Legs
Lobster Roll

Fryer/Starters

Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Catfish Basket

$16.00

Fried Corn

$6.00

Fried Lobster Basket

$20.00+

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Spicy Calamari

$14.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.00

Softshell Crab Basket

$16.00

Lobster Cheesy Fries

$23.00

Fried Scallop Basket

$17.00Out of stock

Fisherman's Platter

$29.00

Crabs & Friends

Pached in a blend of spices & herbs, shaken with one of our signature sauces and served in the bag to preserve the warmth as you shake away!

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$55.00

Dungeness Crab Clusters

$28.00

Snow Crab Legs

$29.00

Lobster (Whole)

$28.00

Lobster Tail (2 Tails)

$38.00

Crawfish

$16.00

Clams

$14.00

Mussels

$14.00

Shrimp Head On

$17.00

Shrimp Head Off

$17.00

Snow Crab Legs (1 Lbs) & Shrimp (1 Lbs)

$50.00

Easy Peel Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo Jumbo Shaker

$96.00

Seafood Galore

$76.00

Total Catch

$94.00

Maine Course

$88.00

Shakewiches

All sandwiches served w. fries or house potato chips, & coleslaw

Catfish Po' Boy

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Fried Lobster Tail Sandwich

$25.00

Shakin Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Softshell Crab Sandwich

$16.00

Soups & Sides

Side

Garlic Noodles

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$24.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Clam Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$6.00Out of stock

Rice

$2.00

Sauce

$3.00+

Bread

$2.00

Loaded Garlic Noodles

$13.00

Side Of Lemons

Shaking Fried Rice

$12.00

Kiddie Meal

Kiddie Meal

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

Gallery
Shaking Crab image
Shaking Crab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagelsaurus
orange star4.0 • 663
1796 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Colette Wine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1924 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
orange starNo Reviews
1755 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
DakZen
orange star4.6 • 1,397
195 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Cambridge
orange star4.4 • 1,538
1782 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
orange star4.0 • 1,021
822 Somerville Ave Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Bagelsaurus
orange star4.0 • 663
1796 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Yume Ga Arukara
orange star4.5 • 494
1815 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston