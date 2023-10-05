Coffee/Tea/Drinks

Coffee

House Blend Coffee

$3.75

A nice strong cup of coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

$5.25

A combination of our House blend coffee and half steamed milk.

Red Eye

$5.95

A combination of our House blend coffee with 2 shots of espresso.

Americano

$4.75
Oat Vanilla Latte

$6.75
Lavender Latte

$6.25
Latte

$5.50

2 shots of espresso, steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam.

Cappuccino

$5.75

2 shots of espresso, 1/2 steam milk, and 1/2 foam. Same shots as a latte but not as diluted.

Mocha Latte

$5.75

2 shots of espresso, steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam, plus our french chocolate syrup make the best mochas.

Macchiato

$4.95

Double shot of espresso with foam

doppio

$3.95
Coldbrew

$6.25

Brewed overnight for 14 hours, Our Cold brew is smooth and strong with hints of chocolate. Get this if you need to power through your day.

Salted Caramel Coldbrew

$6.50

The Caramel version of our already smooth and strong Coldbrew .

Madelines

$2.00

A buttery soft & subtly sweet french cake cookie. 2 is the perfect number.

Drinks

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice 12oz

$5.50

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice. We are constantly squeezing this fresh for ya'll :)

Violet Lemonade

$5.75

Lemonade with Lavender Flav

Vanilla Lemonade

$5.75

Lemonade w/ Vanilla flav

Lemonade

$4.75
Arnold Palmer

$5.95
Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Steamed milk with our French Chocolate syrup. Dusted with chocolate powder

Glass of Milk

$4.00

Fruit Smoothie

$8.00

Pair your lunch with a Fruit Smoothie. Blended Strawberries, Blueberries and Banana and milk.

Tea

English Breakfast

$5.00

Earl Grey Black

$5.00

London Fog

$6.25

Japanese Sencha

$5.00

Lemon Honey

$5.00

Jasmine Green

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.95
Matcha Latte

$6.50

All organic, ceremonial, & shade grown unsweetened matcha.

Chamomile

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Mexican Coke 355mL

$4.00

Bottled Real Mexican Coke 355mL

Diet Coke

$3.25
Regular Sparkling Pellegrino

$3.25
Fiji Artesian Water 0.5L

$3.00

Fiji Artesian Water 1L

$5.00
A&W Rootbeer

$3.25

Waffles

Traditional Liege Waffle

$8.75

Build your own waffle. Our waffles are made from a yeast dough just like in Belgium NOT batter. We Dust ours with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Theres no wrong way to build one.

3 Pack of Liege Waffles

$25.00

Get the party started with a 3 pack of waffles. (save $0.75 with this option)

6 pack of Liege Waffles

$49.00

Let us do the cooking and wow your party with a 6 pack of Liege waffles. (Save $4.50 with this bundle option)

12 pack

$94.00

Savory Waffle

Savory Liege Waffle

$14.50

Same Waffle! But built using savory toppings.

Favorites

Cinn-sational Waffle

$13.95

Our take on a cinnamon roll. Raisins are baked into the waffle, topped with buttercream frosting, pecans, raisins, and dusted with cinnamon.

S'mores Waffle

$13.95

Camp fire on a waffle. Dark chocolate, crunchy speculoos cookie butter, and marshmallow.

The Elvis

$15.95

Waffle topped with peanut butter, crumbled smoked bacon strips, sliced bananas, and a drizzle of honey.

The Big Blue

$15.95

Waffle topped with bacon onion maple jam, crumbled smoked bacon strips and creamy gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles.

Sausage Gouda

$15.95

Sausage patties, smoked gouda, and a scrambled egg in between a waffle paired with maple syrup - #1 BEST SELLER

The Avocado Waflle

$16.95

Waffle with sliced avocado, smoked bacon strips and topped with a poached egg.

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

A Belgian waffle with Boneless Fried Chicken. Dusted with Cayenne pepper and paired with butter and Maple Syrup.

Desserts

Waffle Sundae

$16.25

Traditional Waffle topped with your choice of flavoured ice cream, whipped cream, and caramel or chocolate drizzle

1/2 Ice Cream Waffle Sandwich

$9.25

Scoop of Ice Cream

$6.25
Rootbeer Float

$9.50

Affogato

$9.25

Sides

Bacon Strips

$3.75

Scrambled Eggs

$5.50

Poached Eggs

$5.50

Sourdough Toast

$1.00

Fried chicken

$5.50

Mixed Fruit

$5.85

Sausage Patties

$3.75

Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Extra Meat

$3.75

1 Poached Egg

$2.75

add cheese

$3.50

Topping

$1.95

Delivery

$20.00

Egg Dishes & More

Poached Egg Plates

Poached Egg Plate

$15.25

2 Pouched eggs with your choice of meat & side fresh fruit

Scrambled Egg Plate

$15.25

2 Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat & side fresh fruit

Quick Bites

Organic 1% Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Yogurt with fresh fruit and granola

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.75

Fresh Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

$5.50
Butter Croissant

$4.95
Blueberry Scone

$4.00
Cranberry Scone

$4.00

lemon poppyseed loaf

$4.50