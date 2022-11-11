Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Shakey Grounds 622 Main Street

No reviews yet

622 Main Street

Tabor, IA 51653

Popular Items

Amaretto Cherry
Superman
Strawberry

Gourmet

Amaretto Cherry

$3.00

Anniversary Cake

$3.00

Apple Crisp

$3.00

Banana Puddin

$3.00

Bear Claw

$3.00

Blueberry Burst

$3.00

Bubble Gum

$3.00

Butter Pecan

$3.00

Caramel Moose Tracks

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$3.00

Cookie Dough

$3.00

Cookie Jar

$3.00

Cool Mint Cookie

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Cow Tippin'

$3.00

Eskimo Kisses

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Mackinac Island Fudge

$3.00

Magical Milkyway

$3.00

Michigan Pot Hole

$3.00

October Special 2 sucker caramel

$4.00

Oreo

$3.00

Pistachio Almond

$3.00

Play Dough

$3.00

Puppy Chow

$3.00

Raspberry Chip Cheesecake

$3.00

Rush Hour

$3.00

Rush Hour

$3.00

Salty Jack

$3.00

Signature Vanilla

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Superman

$3.00

Ultimate Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.00

Unicorn Stars

$2.00

Soft Serve

Bunny Basket

$6.00

Pup Cup

$1.25

Soft Serve Vanilla

$2.50

Flavor Burst

Flavor Burst Birthday Cake

$2.75

Flavor Burst Blue Goo/Cotton Candy

$2.75

Flavor Burst Bubblegum

$2.75

Flavor Burst Chocolate Swirl

$2.75

Flavor Burst Macha Cappuccino

$2.75

Flavor Burst Mango

$2.75

Flavor Burst Strawberry

$2.75

Flavor Burst Watermelon

$2.75

Shakes

Black Raspberry Shake

$3.75+

Butterscotch Shake

$3.75+

Caramel Shake

$3.75+

Cherry Shake

$3.75+

Chocolate Shake

$3.75+

Hot Fudge Shake

$3.75+

Peanut Butter Shake

$3.75+

Strawberry Shake

$3.75+

Strawberry/Banana Shake

$3.75+

Vanilla Shake

$3.75+

Malts

Black Raspberry Malt

$3.75+

Butterscotch Malt

$3.75+

Caramel Malt

$3.75+

Cherry Malt

$3.75+

Chocolate Malt

$3.75+

Hot Fudge Malt

$3.75+

Peanut Butter Malt

$3.75+

Purple Malt - Team Marlow

$2.75+

Strawberry Malt

$3.75+

Vanilla Malt

$3.75+

Floats

Root Beer Float

$3.00

Mr. Pibb Float

$3.00

Coca-Cola Float

$3.00

Avalanche

Butterfinger Avalanche

$4.25+

Cookie Dough Avalanche

$4.25+

Heath Avalance

$4.25+

KitKat Avalanche

$4.25+

M&M Avalanche

$4.25+

Oreo Avalanche

$4.25+

Reeses Avalanche

$4.25+

Snickers Avalanche

$4.25+

Sundaes

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.25

Strawberry Sundae

$5.25

Chocolate Sundae

$5.25

Black Raspberry Sundae

$5.25

Caramel Sundae

$5.25

Butterscotch Sundae

$5.25

Cherry Sundae

$5.25

FM Sundae

$3.00

4H Special

$3.00

Christmas Nachos

$7.00

Tacos - Strawberry

$5.00

Tacos - Pineapple

$5.00

Tacos - Banana

$5.00

Toppings

Black Raspberry

$0.50

Blueberry Boba

$0.50

Brownie Bites

$0.50

Butterfinger

$0.50

Butterscotch

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.50

Cookie Dough

$0.50

Gummy Bears

$0.50

Gummy Worms

$0.50

Heath

$0.50

Hot Fudge

$0.50

Kit-Kat

$0.50

M&M

$0.50

Mango Boba

$0.50

Oreo

$0.50

Peanuts

$0.50

Pecans

$0.50

Reeses

$0.50

Snickers

$0.50

Sprinkles

$0.25

Strawberry

$0.50

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Kiwi Boba

$0.50

Cones

Bubble Waffle Cone

$2.00

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Cake Cone

Cup

Bubble Waffle Cones

Birthday Cake Explosion

$8.00

Chocolate Cookie Explosion

$8.00

Milkway Express

$8.00

Nutella Banana

$8.00

Strawberry Explosion

$8.00

Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

French Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Cinnamon Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Butterbeer Latte

$5.00+

White Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Peppermint Latte

$5.00+

Hazelnut Cake Latte

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Sugar Cookie Latte

$5.00+

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00+

Cookie Dough Latte

$5.50+

Peppermint Latte

$5.00+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.00+

The Turtle Latte

$5.50+

Raspberry Latte

$5.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Grounder

Caramel Grounder

$5.00+

Hazelnut Grounder

$5.00+

French Vanilla Grounder

$5.00+

Mocha Grounder

$5.00+

Cinnamon Grounder

$5.00+

Vanilla Grounder

$5.00+

Cookies-n-cream Grounder

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Grounder

$5.00+

Butterbeer Grounder

$5.00+

White Mocha Grounder

$5.00+

Peppermint Grounder

$5.00+

Hazelnut Cake Grounder

$5.00+

Sugar Cookie Grounder

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha Grounder

$5.00+

Gingerbread Grounder

$5.00+

Cookie Dough Grounder

$5.50+

Cinnamon Bun Grounder

$5.00+

The Turtle Grounder

$5.50+

Raspberry Grounder

$5.00+

Iced Coffee

Vanilla Ice Coffee

$5.00+

French Vanilla Ice Coffee

$5.00+

Hazelnut Ice Coffee

$5.00+

Mocha Ice Coffee

$5.00+

Cinnamon Ice Coffee

$5.00+

Caramel Ice Coffee

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Ice Coffee

$5.00+

Butterbeer Iced Coffee

$5.00+

White Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Peppermint Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Hazelnut Cake Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Sugar Cookie Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Gingerbread Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Cookie Dough Iced Coffee

$5.50+

Cinnamon Bun Iced Coffee

$5.00+

The Turtle Iced Coffee

$5.50+

Vanilla Delight

$5.00+

Raspberry Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Black Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf Coffee

$2.25+

Add Ons

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.50

Sweetened Original Creamer

Hazelnut Creamer

French Vanilla Creamer

Salted Caramel Chocolate Creamer

Equate

Stevia

Sweet n Low

Extras

Caramel

French Vanilla

Soda

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Mr. Pibb

Lemonade

Root Beer

Lydia Lemonade

$1.50+

"Friends" Lemonade

$1.50+

Tea

Autumn Sunset

$7.00

Bunny Hop

$7.00

Caramel Apple Sucker

$7.00

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Cottontail

$7.00

Glaciers Peak

$7.00

Jingle

$7.00

Mahomes

$7.00

Mistletoe

$7.00

Mood Ring

$7.00

Pinacolada Pineapple

$7.00

Pinacolada Strawberry

$7.00

Rams

$7.00

Rudolph's Tea

$7.00

Santa's Sleigh

$7.00

Skittles

$7.00

Spring Fever

$7.00

Summer Sunset

$7.00

Winter SnowCone

$7.00

My Valentine

$7.00

Friends

$7.00

Protein Shake

Cookie Dough

$9.00

Elvis Chocolate

$9.00

Cookies n Cream

$9.00

Elvis Vanilla

$9.00

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

$5 Protien Shake

$9.00

Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Tropical Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Shakers 24 oz

Pinky shaker

$5.00

Dragonfruit Shaker

$5.00

Acai Bowl

Small Acia Bowl

$5.00

Bakery Items

Blueberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Breakfast Pizza

$4.99

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Rental Fee

Small Group Rental Fee

$25.00

Medium Group Rental Fee

$50.00

Large Group Rental Fee

$100.00

Large

Blue Rasberry

Bubble Gum

Cotton Candy

Large Snow Cone

$5.00

Orange

Pins Colada

Strawberry

Small

Blue Rasberry

Bubble Gum

Cotton Candy

Orange

Pina Colada

Small Snow Cone

$3.00

Strawberry

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

622 Main Street, Tabor, IA 51653

Directions

