Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shale Craft Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1160 South Main Street

North Canton, OH 44720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Frappes
Buckey Blitz
Raspberry White

COFFEE

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$2.50+

Cold Foam Cold Brew

$2.75+

Espresso

$1.50+

ICED Coffee

$2.25+

Latte

$3.65+

Macchiato

$4.15+

Mocha

$4.00+

White Mocha

$4.35+

Cortado

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Frappes

$4.25+

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$2.65+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Apple Cinnamon Chai

$4.50+

Honey Lavender Tea Latte

$3.05+

London Fog

$3.05+

Matcha

$3.95+

Signature

Coffee Flight- In house only

$10.00

Honey Lavender

$4.50+

Mississippi Mudslide

$4.50+

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50+

Shale Mocha

$4.50+

Buckey Blitz

$4.50+

S'mores Latte

$4.50+

Squirrel Latte

$4.50+

Coconut Almond Delight

$4.50+

Cracker Jack

$4.50+

Fluffer Nutter- Little Chunk Drink

$4.50+

Raspberry White

$4.50+

Spicy Mocha

$4.50+

Zebra Mocha

$4.50+

Non-Coffee

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.10+

Red Bull Fusion

$4.00

Smoothie Flavor

$4.25+

Steamers

$2.10+

Fall Signature

Caramel Apple

$4.50+

Cherry Cobbler

$4.50+

Cinnamon Caramel

$4.50+

Maple Cream Stick

$4.50+

Payday Bar

$4.50+

Kids Drinks

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Steamer

$1.50

Kids Frappe

$3.00

Kids Smoothie

$3.00

Clothing

Tie Dye Long Sleeve - Small

$25.00

Blue V- Neck

$20.00

Grey V- Neck

$20.00

Black V- Neck

$20.00

Red V- Neck

$20.00

Shale Coffee Logo Hat

$18.00

Green Shale Logo Flannel

$40.00

Yellow Shale Logo Flannel

$40.00

Littlt Chunk Purple Shirt

$25.00

Little Chunk Black Shirt

$25.00

Little Chunk Purple Beanie Hat

$15.00

Other

Take Home Coffee

$13.50

Fall Tonic Coffee

$15.00

Decaf Colombia

$13.50

Pins

$1.00

Stickers

$1.00

Shale Logo Travel Mug 20oz

$25.00

Pastries

Lemon Pistachio Biscotti

$2.00

Chocolate Almond Biscotti

$2.00

Pumpkin Walnut Biscotti

$2.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Chip Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut

$3.50

Bagels

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.25

Little Chunk Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Gluten Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$2.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Pumpkin Oatmeal

$2.50

Party in My Mouth

$2.00Out of stock

PB Pocalypse

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Doppleganger

$2.00Out of stock

Oreoh

$2.00

Smores Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Oatmeal Choc Chip

$2.00

Sandwiches

Sausage Egg Cheese on Croissant

$3.50

Grab & Go

Clif Bars

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shale Craft Coffee

Website

Location

1160 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Shale Craft Coffee- image

Similar restaurants in your area

CASA NUEVA TACOS & TEQUILA
orange starNo Reviews
4525 Kent Road Stow, OH 44224
View restaurantnext
Joe Tony's Bourbon Steak
orange starNo Reviews
347 Tuscarawas Avenue Northwest New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View restaurantnext
Mabels BBQ - Eton
orange starNo Reviews
28699 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
The Matinee - 812 West Market St
orange starNo Reviews
812 West Market Street Akron, OH 44303
View restaurantnext
T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies - 9293 Olde Eight Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
9293 Olde Eight Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Skoops Ice Cream - 438 5th St NE
orange starNo Reviews
438 5th Street Northeast Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Canton

Aladdin's Eatery - Canton
orange star4.8 • 3,411
6698 Strip Ave North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Walther's Twin Tavern
orange star4.1 • 1,279
430 Applegrove St. NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
orange star4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Table Six
orange star4.5 • 566
6113 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
SOL Pie Pizza
orange star4.7 • 510
3159 Whitewood St NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Pizza BOGO - North Canton
orange star4.5 • 200
1212 S Main St North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Canton
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston