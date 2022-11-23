New Berlin Dough Company imageView gallery

SHALE BREWING COMPANY

review star

No reviews yet

7253 Whipple Ave NW

North Canton, OH 44720

Order Again

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Neapolitan Craft Pizza with sauce and cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni - Neapolitan Craft Pizza with sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

Jonnie 2 Times

Jonnie 2 Times

$16.00

Jonnie Two Times - Neapolitan Craft Pizza with sauce, pepperoni, sausage and cheese.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Margherita - Neapolitan Craft Pizza with basil, sauce, mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$12.00

Pizza Blanco - Neapolitan white pizza with roasted garlic, three-cheese blend, salt, pepper and olive oil.

SLICE Cheese

$3.00

SLICE Bianco

$4.00

SLICE Margherita

$4.00

SLICE Pepperoni

$5.00

SLICE Jonnie 2 Times

$6.00

Chips

Lays

$1.50

Pop

Coke

$2.00

Coke ZERO

$2.00

DR. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

bottled water

$1.00

To-Go Beer 32oz crowler

$11.00

Hot

Coffee -12 oz

$3.00

Cold

Cold Brew 12 oz

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.00

Food

Croissant

$2.50

Burrito

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wood-fired, Neapolitan Craft Pizzas

7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

New Berlin Dough Company image

