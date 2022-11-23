SHALE BREWING COMPANY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Wood-fired, Neapolitan Craft Pizzas
Location
7253 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Canton
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant