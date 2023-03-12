Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Shallots Bistro

104 Reviews

$$$$

7016 Carpenter Rd

Skokie, IL 60077

Popular Items

Cobb Salad
Bistro Burger
Ribeye Steak

SUSHI MENU ONLINE

Appetizers

Chef's Choice Nigiri

$26.00

6 pieces

Edamame

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed Japanese soybeans | kosher salt

Hamachi Yuzu Capaccio

$30.00

6 pcs Hamachi served with jalapenos & yuzu soy

Honey Garlic King Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared king salmon | kani | pearl onions | grape tomatoes | tempura sticky rice | crispy watercress | purple ninja radish

Jalapeno Poppers

$16.00

Jalapeno stuffed with seafood mix, tempura fried, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo

Modern Sashimi

$28.00

4 fish | chefs' choice

Rice Cracker

$21.00

Your choice of spicy tuna, salmon, or faux crab | crispy sushi rice | pico de gallo | teriyaki | spicy mayo

Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Spicy tuna | avocado | teriyaki | spicy mayo | served with chips

Tuna Tataki

$28.00

Pan seared; sesame seed blue fin tuna | fresh mixed green salad | passionfruit vinaigrette

Wasabi Truffle Ahi Tuna

$26.00

Seared tuna | white truffle oil | horseradish dressing | pico de gallo | teriyaki

Poke

Faux Crab Poke

$24.00

Salmon & Crab Meat Poke

$25.00

Salmon Poke

$27.00

Tuna & Crab Meat Poke

$25.00

Tuna & Salmon Poke

$30.00

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Vegetarian Poke (NO FISH)

$18.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$10.00

Namasake (Salmon) Nigiri

$9.00

Hamachi (yellowtail)Nigiri

$10.00

Shiro Maguro (escolar) Nigiri

$10.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$14.00

Namasake (Salmon) Sashimi

$13.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$14.00

Shira Maguro (escolar) Sashimi

$14.00

Maguro Sashimi. Tuna

$9.00

Namasake Sashimi. Salmon

$8.00

Hamachi Sashimi Yellowtail

$9.00

Shiro Maguro Sashimi Escolar

$9.00Out of stock

Madai Sashimi Red Snepper

$9.00Out of stock

Smoked Sake Sashimi Salmon

$9.00

Signature Makimono

Alaskan Maki

$27.00

faux crab, spicy tuna , topped with tuna & salmon , Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce and fresh jalapeno

Angel Hair

$25.00

Angry Bird

$25.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped w/ spicy tuna & salmon mix

Black Pink (GF)

$35.00

seared 8pc salmon with oshinko, faux crab, avocado, tamago, wasabi mayo, pink spicy mayo & black sesame

Corona

$26.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with hamachi, sliced lime on top of wasabi mayo drizzle

Crazy (GF)

$27.00

fresh yellowtail, fresh salmon, cucumber, topped with fresh tuna, and our spicy sauce trio

Crunch Sake

$26.00

tempura salmon, faux crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, wrapped in soy paper, topped with teriyaki

Crystal Tuna (GF)

$30.00

spicy tuna, chili oil, scallion, cucumber, 2 kinds of masago, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo

Double Dragon

$27.00

spicy tuna , cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, spicy tuna, teriyaki

Dragon Eye

$27.00

Fire Dragon

$35.00

Flamin Sakura

$27.00

Green Dragon

$26.00

faux crab, spicy tuna , cucumbers, topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce

Mendy Roll

$27.00

Paradise

$27.00

asparagus, avocado, white tuna & salmon, chef's special sauce

Phoenix Roll

$27.00

Pink Lady

$28.00

Rainbow California

$27.00

faux crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh tuna, salmon, hamachi, sliced red onion, teriyaki & lemon dressing

Ridiculous

$27.00

shiitake mushrooms, asparagus tempura, cucumber, jalapeno, seared ahi tuna, pico de gallo, horseradish aioli

Salmon Lover

$30.00

deep fried salmon, avocado, faux crab, sliced salmon, salmon roe, radish, red masago, red onion, spicy mayo

Shallots Roll

$27.00

tempura asparagus, faux crab, cucumber, spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with teriyaki and wasabi mayo

Flying Dragon

$35.00

spicy mixed fish, thinly sliced cucumbers, avocado, topped with textured cut salmon, chef's special sauce

Tomodachi

$30.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sliced tuna, sliced salmon, Asian style pico de gallo on top, Thai sweet chili sauce

Touhy Tempura

$25.00

faux crab, hamachi, sweet potato, oshinko, cucumber, teriyaki, spicy mayo

Volcano Extreme

$30.00

asparagus, sweet potato tempura, spicy tuna (deep fried whole), spicy crab, teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha

Traditional Makimono

Spicy Crunch

$22.00

Godzilla

$18.00

Bistro Crunch

$20.00

Lion King

$23.00

Miami Tempura

$17.00

Millenium

$21.00

Classic Makimono

California Maki (GF)

$11.00

Negi Hama (GF)

$14.00

Fresh yellowtail, scallion, cucumber

Salmon Avo (GF)

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Spicy Crab (GF)

$11.00

Spicy Salmon (GF)

$12.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna (GF)

$14.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy mayo

Tuna Avo (GF)

$14.00

Fresh tuna, avocado

Vegetable Makimono

Mixed Vegetable (GF)

$16.00

Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper

Spicy Vegetable

$20.00

Tempura asparagus, tempura jalapeno, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki, spicy mayo, shiitake mushrooms, wrapped in soy paper

Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, tempura fried whole, topped with teriyaki

Veggie Kuma

$17.00

Tempura sweet potato, cucumber, avocado, tempura asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avokyu

$7.00

Avocado and cucumbers

Kappa

$5.00

Shiitake Avo

$8.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00

Tempura sweet potato | wrapped in soy paper | topped with teriyaki

SUSHI SAUCES $$

XTRA GINGER

$1.00

XTRA SPICY MAYO

$1.00

XTRA TERIYAKI

$1.00

XTRA WASABI

$1.00

XTRA SOY SAUCE

$1.00

SUSHI SAUCES & MORE- NO CHARGE

SOY

SPICY MAYO

TERIYAKI

WASABI

GINGER

CHOPSTICKS

PREVIOUS SUSHI MENU

Caterpillar

$20.00

spicy tuna and cucumber topped with sliced avocado teriyaki

Godzilla

$16.00

tempura fried crab sticks, faux crab, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, teriyaki

(GF)Crazy

$20.00

fresh yellowtail, fresh salmon, cucumber topped with fresh tuna, and our spicy sauce trio

Lion King

$20.00

faux crab, tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, teriyaki, spicy mayo, & sweet potato flakes

Double Dragon

$25.00

Spicy Tuna, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, spicy tuna, and teriyaki

Crunch Sake

$25.00

tempura salmon, faux crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, wrapped in soy paper, topped with teriyaki

Evergreen

$25.00

Specials

TAPAS

Braised Duck Eggroll

$28.00

Sticky Ribs

$35.00

ENTREES

Pink Pepper Corn Cowboy Steak

$160.00

French Herb Rack Of Lamb

$216.00

Turf & Turf

$180.00

Pomegranate Dark Meat Chicken

$38.00

DESSERTS

Rum Chocolate Bread Pudding

$20.00

SUSHI

Escolar Tango Trio

$20.00

Lightly Torched super white tuna , 3 pieces, truffle oil, mango pico, sweet chili sauce, ponzu sauce

Mexican Roll

$27.00

Tuna, yellowtail , masago, cilantro, avocado ,jalapeno, lime juice, spicy mayo

ONLINE DINNER MENU

CHEF VIP PLATTER

Chef's VIP Platter For 2

$250.00

Eye of Rib Filet, Ribeye, Braised BBQ Short Rib, Bone-In Ribeye

Tapas

Avocado Egg Rolls

$20.00

Chunky avocado filling | mango chutney dip | 4 halves per order

Beef Tartare (GF)

$38.00

Made fresh to order

Chicken Brochettes (GF)

$26.00

6 piece tender chicken strips | choice of apricot sriracha, bbq, or garlic crema

Classic Brisket Flatbread (HR Sauce, Brisket, & Temp pickle)

$34.00

Pulled Brisket | horseradish sauce | tempura pickles

Ecuadorian Ceviche

$28.00

Chefs' specialty

French Roast Meatball

$26.00Out of stock

Rustic tomato stew | garlic bread | basil

Gnochetti

$20.00

wild mushrooms | tomato | garlic | fresh herbs | truffle oil

Grand Beef Sliders

$25.00

3 sliders | pastrami wrapped beef | smoked hickory BBQ sauce | mini pretzel bun

Korean London Broil Egg Rolls

$25.00

2 crispy London Broil egg rolls | honey ginger lime aioli | bed of purple cabbage slaw

Loaded Hand Cut Fries (GF)

$25.00

crispy fries | beef bits | pico de gallo | sunny side up egg | chives | guacamole | smoked hickory BBQ sauce

Rib Tacos

$32.00

BBQ glazed rib meat | hard shell | ancho chili | 3 per order

Rumaki (GF)

$22.00

6 pastrami wrapped dates | brown sugar glaze | almonds

Sea Bass Skewers (GF)

$28.00

torched sea bass skewers | mango pico de gallo

Sesame Chili Califlower

$20.00

crispy cauliflower florets | chili garlic sesame glaze

Steak Pincho (GF)

$32.00

6 pieces | garlic confit au jus or chimichurri sauce

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Chicken And Vegetable

$12.00

Salads

Arugula & Red Quinoa Salad (GF)

$25.00

arugula | quinoa | creamy hummus | mushrooms | boiled egg | grape tomatoes | bermuda onions | sumac avocado dressing

Baja Salad

$22.00

crispy taco shell | tomato | black olives | avocado | red onion | roasted corn | black beans | crispy lettuce | creamy lime cilantro dressing

Caesar Salad

$16.00

crispy romaine lettuce | grape tomatoes | roasted garlic cloves | creamy caesar dressing | rustic toast point

Cobb Salad

$26.00

romaine lettuce | grilled chicken | beef fry cubes | diced tomatoes | avocado | hard boiled egg | croutons | creamy thousand island dressing

Florida Chopped Salad

$18.00

mixed greens | mango | tomatoes | pomegranate seeds | cucumber | avocado | almonds | ranch dressing

Salade de la Maison Dinner

$16.00

mesclun greens | carrots | tomatoes | cucumbers | chickpeas | citrus herb vinaigrette

Additional Proteins

Chicken 8 oz

$20.00

Salmon 8 oz

$26.00

Steak 8 oz

$28.00

Tuna 8 oz

$26.00

Sea Bass 8 oz

$36.00

Les Accompaniments

8 OZ coleslaw

$8.00

Asparagus (GF)

$11.00

Baked Potato (GF)

$10.00

Baked Sweet Potato (GF)

$10.00

Beef Fry (Large)

$16.00

Beef Fry (Small)

$8.00

Bread & Hummus (4 rolls)

$6.50

Broccolini

$11.00Out of stock

Brown Rice

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Tempura

$12.00

French Fries

$9.00

Garlic Pommes Puree (GF)

$9.00

Garlic Spinach

$11.00

Haricot Verts

$11.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pomme Puree

$9.00

Rice Pilaf

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Sm House Salad

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Toast Point

$1.50

Truffle French Fries

$11.00

Truffle Garlic Steak Pommes Frites

$12.00

Steaks

16oz. Cracked Pepper Encrusted Bone-in Ribeye

$80.00Out of stock

16oz. bone-in ribeye | cracked pepper encrusted style | demi-glace | choice of one side

16oz. Adobo Bone-in Ribeye

$80.00Out of stock

16oz. bone-in | au poivre sauce | demi-glace | creamy peppercorn | choice of one side

Ribeye Steak

$38.00+

7 or 12 oz ribeye steak | choice of side | choice of style: horseradish aioli, cracked pepper encrusted, chimichurri, chimichurri aioli, jalapeno, merlot demi-glace, bordelaise, au poivre, brandy mushroom demi-glace

Eye of Rib Steak

$72.00

New York Delmonico

$110.00

16oz. steak | crispy potato pommes frites garnish | choice of one side

Churrasco Steak

$70.00

10oz. churrasco cut steak | chimichurri | choice of one side

Reserve Cut Steak

$95.00Out of stock

10oz. char-grilled reserve cut | topped with chimichurri aioli | side of smoked hickory BBQ sauce | choice of one side

Les Classiques

Shallots Samurai Entree

Shallots Samurai Entree

Chicken Cavatappi Pasta

$35.00

Grilled chicken breast | pesto | mushrooms | tomatoes | cavatappi pasta

1/2 Rack Back Ribs (GF)

$60.00

Half or full rack | slow roasted back ribs | bourbon sriracha | BBQ sauce | choice of side dish

Barbeque Short Ribs (GF)

Barbeque Short Ribs (GF)

$64.00

Shallot's Bistro Specialty. Juicy Braised short ribs will fall right off the bone.

Bistro Burger

$26.00

sauteed mushrooms | caramelized onions | beef fry | bbq aioli | fried egg | pretzel bun

Full Rack Back Ribs (GF)

$120.00

Ultimate Shallots Burger

$48.00

1\2 Rack Lamb

$111.00

Full Rack Lamb

$213.00

Lamb Burger

$32.00Out of stock

Les Poulets

Chicken Marsala

$32.00

Garlic Herb Chicken

$38.00

Chicken Dijon

$32.00

Les Poissons

Cedar Plank Salmon (GF)

$45.00

Chilean Sea Bass En Papillote (GF)

$52.00

Horseradish Salmon

$45.00

Sea Bass Au Natural

$52.00

Red Snapper (GF)

$38.00

Japanese Branzino

$40.00

char-grilled salmon | sweet roasted pepper sauce | haricot verts | wild rice medley

Kids Menu

Kids 4 Pc Tenders

$18.00Out of stock

Kids Hot Dog

$18.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta

$18.00

Kids Hamburger

$18.00

Desserts

Black Hat

$18.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$18.00

Chocolate Pate (GF)

$18.00

Churros & Ice Cream

$18.00

Cookies (3)

$9.00

Cup of Whip

$6.00

Cup of Whip & Strawberries

$12.00

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$18.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$18.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit w/ choc dip sauce

$18.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$7.00

Single Scoop Sorbet

$6.00

Sorbet or Ice Cream Flight

$18.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$18.00

SAUCES CHARGE! 2 OZ SAUCES

APRICOT SIRACHA 2 Oz

$1.50

AVOCADO SUMAC DRESSING 2 Oz

$2.00

BBQ 2 Oz

$1.00

BBQ AIOLI 2 Oz

$1.00

BORDELAISE SAUCE 2 Oz

$2.50