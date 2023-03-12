- Home
Shallots Bistro
104 Reviews
$$$$
7016 Carpenter Rd
Skokie, IL 60077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
SUSHI MENU ONLINE
Appetizers
Chef's Choice Nigiri
6 pieces
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soybeans | kosher salt
Hamachi Yuzu Capaccio
6 pcs Hamachi served with jalapenos & yuzu soy
Honey Garlic King Salmon
Pan seared king salmon | kani | pearl onions | grape tomatoes | tempura sticky rice | crispy watercress | purple ninja radish
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno stuffed with seafood mix, tempura fried, topped with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo
Modern Sashimi
4 fish | chefs' choice
Rice Cracker
Your choice of spicy tuna, salmon, or faux crab | crispy sushi rice | pico de gallo | teriyaki | spicy mayo
Tuna Tartare
Spicy tuna | avocado | teriyaki | spicy mayo | served with chips
Tuna Tataki
Pan seared; sesame seed blue fin tuna | fresh mixed green salad | passionfruit vinaigrette
Wasabi Truffle Ahi Tuna
Seared tuna | white truffle oil | horseradish dressing | pico de gallo | teriyaki
Poke
Nigiri & Sashimi
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri
Namasake (Salmon) Nigiri
Hamachi (yellowtail)Nigiri
Shiro Maguro (escolar) Nigiri
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Namasake (Salmon) Sashimi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Shira Maguro (escolar) Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi. Tuna
Namasake Sashimi. Salmon
Hamachi Sashimi Yellowtail
Shiro Maguro Sashimi Escolar
Madai Sashimi Red Snepper
Smoked Sake Sashimi Salmon
Signature Makimono
Alaskan Maki
faux crab, spicy tuna , topped with tuna & salmon , Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha sauce and fresh jalapeno
Angel Hair
Angry Bird
spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped w/ spicy tuna & salmon mix
Black Pink (GF)
seared 8pc salmon with oshinko, faux crab, avocado, tamago, wasabi mayo, pink spicy mayo & black sesame
Corona
spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura flakes, topped with hamachi, sliced lime on top of wasabi mayo drizzle
Crazy (GF)
fresh yellowtail, fresh salmon, cucumber, topped with fresh tuna, and our spicy sauce trio
Crunch Sake
tempura salmon, faux crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, wrapped in soy paper, topped with teriyaki
Crystal Tuna (GF)
spicy tuna, chili oil, scallion, cucumber, 2 kinds of masago, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo
spicy tuna , cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, spicy tuna, teriyaki
Fire Dragon
Flamin Sakura
Green Dragon
faux crab, spicy tuna , cucumbers, topped with avocado, teriyaki sauce
Mendy Roll
Paradise
asparagus, avocado, white tuna & salmon, chef's special sauce
Phoenix Roll
Pink Lady
Rainbow California
faux crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with fresh tuna, salmon, hamachi, sliced red onion, teriyaki & lemon dressing
Ridiculous
shiitake mushrooms, asparagus tempura, cucumber, jalapeno, seared ahi tuna, pico de gallo, horseradish aioli
Salmon Lover
deep fried salmon, avocado, faux crab, sliced salmon, salmon roe, radish, red masago, red onion, spicy mayo
Shallots Roll
tempura asparagus, faux crab, cucumber, spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped in soy paper, topped with teriyaki and wasabi mayo
spicy mixed fish, thinly sliced cucumbers, avocado, topped with textured cut salmon, chef's special sauce
Tomodachi
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sliced tuna, sliced salmon, Asian style pico de gallo on top, Thai sweet chili sauce
Touhy Tempura
faux crab, hamachi, sweet potato, oshinko, cucumber, teriyaki, spicy mayo
Volcano Extreme
asparagus, sweet potato tempura, spicy tuna (deep fried whole), spicy crab, teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha
Traditional Makimono
Classic Makimono
Vegetable Makimono
Mixed Vegetable (GF)
Asparagus, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in soy paper
Spicy Vegetable
Tempura asparagus, tempura jalapeno, cucumber, avocado, teriyaki, spicy mayo, shiitake mushrooms, wrapped in soy paper
Vegetable Tempura
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, tempura fried whole, topped with teriyaki
Veggie Kuma
Tempura sweet potato, cucumber, avocado, tempura asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, tempura flakes, teriyaki sauce
Avocado Roll
Avokyu
Avocado and cucumbers
Kappa
Shiitake Avo
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura sweet potato | wrapped in soy paper | topped with teriyaki
SUSHI SAUCES $$
SUSHI SAUCES & MORE- NO CHARGE
PREVIOUS SUSHI MENU
Caterpillar
spicy tuna and cucumber topped with sliced avocado teriyaki
Godzilla
tempura fried crab sticks, faux crab, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, teriyaki
(GF)Crazy
fresh yellowtail, fresh salmon, cucumber topped with fresh tuna, and our spicy sauce trio
Lion King
faux crab, tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, teriyaki, spicy mayo, & sweet potato flakes
Spicy Tuna, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado, spicy tuna, and teriyaki
tempura salmon, faux crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, wrapped in soy paper, topped with teriyaki
Evergreen
Specials
ENTREES
SUSHI
ONLINE DINNER MENU
CHEF VIP PLATTER
Tapas
Avocado Egg Rolls
Chunky avocado filling | mango chutney dip | 4 halves per order
Beef Tartare (GF)
Made fresh to order
Chicken Brochettes (GF)
6 piece tender chicken strips | choice of apricot sriracha, bbq, or garlic crema
Classic Brisket Flatbread (HR Sauce, Brisket, & Temp pickle)
Pulled Brisket | horseradish sauce | tempura pickles
Ecuadorian Ceviche
Chefs' specialty
French Roast Meatball
Rustic tomato stew | garlic bread | basil
Gnochetti
wild mushrooms | tomato | garlic | fresh herbs | truffle oil
Grand Beef Sliders
3 sliders | pastrami wrapped beef | smoked hickory BBQ sauce | mini pretzel bun
Korean London Broil Egg Rolls
2 crispy London Broil egg rolls | honey ginger lime aioli | bed of purple cabbage slaw
Loaded Hand Cut Fries (GF)
crispy fries | beef bits | pico de gallo | sunny side up egg | chives | guacamole | smoked hickory BBQ sauce
Rib Tacos
BBQ glazed rib meat | hard shell | ancho chili | 3 per order
Rumaki (GF)
6 pastrami wrapped dates | brown sugar glaze | almonds
Sea Bass Skewers (GF)
torched sea bass skewers | mango pico de gallo
Sesame Chili Califlower
crispy cauliflower florets | chili garlic sesame glaze
Steak Pincho (GF)
6 pieces | garlic confit au jus or chimichurri sauce
Soups
Salads
Arugula & Red Quinoa Salad (GF)
arugula | quinoa | creamy hummus | mushrooms | boiled egg | grape tomatoes | bermuda onions | sumac avocado dressing
Baja Salad
crispy taco shell | tomato | black olives | avocado | red onion | roasted corn | black beans | crispy lettuce | creamy lime cilantro dressing
Caesar Salad
crispy romaine lettuce | grape tomatoes | roasted garlic cloves | creamy caesar dressing | rustic toast point
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce | grilled chicken | beef fry cubes | diced tomatoes | avocado | hard boiled egg | croutons | creamy thousand island dressing
Florida Chopped Salad
mixed greens | mango | tomatoes | pomegranate seeds | cucumber | avocado | almonds | ranch dressing
Salade de la Maison Dinner
mesclun greens | carrots | tomatoes | cucumbers | chickpeas | citrus herb vinaigrette
Additional Proteins
Les Accompaniments
8 OZ coleslaw
Asparagus (GF)
Baked Potato (GF)
Baked Sweet Potato (GF)
Beef Fry (Large)
Beef Fry (Small)
Bread & Hummus (4 rolls)
Broccolini
Brown Rice
Brussel Sprouts (GF)
Cauliflower Tempura
French Fries
Garlic Pommes Puree (GF)
Garlic Spinach
Haricot Verts
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Mixed Vegetables
Onion Rings
Pomme Puree
Rice Pilaf
Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted Potatoes
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Spinach
Sm House Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Toast Point
Truffle French Fries
Truffle Garlic Steak Pommes Frites
Steaks
16oz. Cracked Pepper Encrusted Bone-in Ribeye
16oz. bone-in ribeye | cracked pepper encrusted style | demi-glace | choice of one side
16oz. Adobo Bone-in Ribeye
16oz. bone-in | au poivre sauce | demi-glace | creamy peppercorn | choice of one side
Ribeye Steak
7 or 12 oz ribeye steak | choice of side | choice of style: horseradish aioli, cracked pepper encrusted, chimichurri, chimichurri aioli, jalapeno, merlot demi-glace, bordelaise, au poivre, brandy mushroom demi-glace
Eye of Rib Steak
New York Delmonico
16oz. steak | crispy potato pommes frites garnish | choice of one side
Churrasco Steak
10oz. churrasco cut steak | chimichurri | choice of one side
Reserve Cut Steak
10oz. char-grilled reserve cut | topped with chimichurri aioli | side of smoked hickory BBQ sauce | choice of one side
1oz Horseradish Aioli TASTING
1oz Chimichurri TASTING
1oz Chimichurri Aioli TASTING
1oz Merlot Demi-glace TASTING
1oz Bordelaise TASTING
1oz Au Poivre TASTING
1oz Brandy Mushroom Demi TASTING
1oz Honey Bourbon TASTING
Les Classiques
Shallots Samurai Entree
Served with roasted potatoes & mixed vegetables
Chicken Cavatappi Pasta
Grilled chicken breast | pesto | mushrooms | tomatoes | cavatappi pasta
1/2 Rack Back Ribs (GF)
Half or full rack | slow roasted back ribs | bourbon sriracha | BBQ sauce | choice of side dish
Barbeque Short Ribs (GF)
Shallot's Bistro Specialty. Juicy Braised short ribs will fall right off the bone.
Bistro Burger
sauteed mushrooms | caramelized onions | beef fry | bbq aioli | fried egg | pretzel bun