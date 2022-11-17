Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shalom Y'all - SE Taylor St.

review star

No reviews yet

117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Labneh
Beet Tahina

Salatim, Mezze, Tosafot

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$8.00

olive oil. bay leaf

Za'atar Fried Almonds

Za'atar Fried Almonds

$8.00
House Made Pickles

House Made Pickles

$7.00

mustard seed. dill. turmeric

Tomato Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Farm Greens

$14.00

apple. hazelnuts. radish. sumac vinaigrette

Beet Tahina

Beet Tahina

$14.00

dill. sesame. olive oil. pita

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$14.00

smoked olive oil. labneh. mint. sea salt. pita

House Labneh

House Labneh

$15.00

house made yogurt cheese. fried artichoke. za’atar. pita

Pine Nut Hummus

Pine Nut Hummus

$15.00

aleppo. parsley

Falafel

Falafel

$13.00

6 pieces. tahina. green s'hug

Lemon Zest Fries

Lemon Zest Fries

$9.00

beet ketchup. horseradish yogurt

Mejadara

Mejadara

$14.00
Pita

Pita

$3.00

Plain Hummus

$12.00
Side Cucumbers

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Plates & Grill

Chicken Shawarma

$18.00

confit chicken thigh. savoy cabbage. anaheim pepper. red onion. tahina. pita

Baharat Chicken Kebab

Baharat Chicken Kebab

$21.00

rice. lentils. crispy onions

Greek Lamb Chops

Greek Lamb Chops

$24.00+

greek vinaigrette

Kids

Kid's Shalom Plate

Kid's Shalom Plate

$7.00

labneh. hummus. pita

Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Wines To Go - 30% off

NV Domaine Brazilier, 'Methode Trad' Loire Valley, FR

NV Domaine Brazilier, 'Methode Trad' Loire Valley, FR

$49.00

Made with Chenin Blanc and Pineau d'Aunis, this extra brut sparkling wine smells of ripe lemon, peach, pear and tastes of a smidge of pineapple, citrus blossoms and chalk. Yum!

2020 Familia Torres 'Pazo das Bruxas' Rias Baixas, SP

2020 Familia Torres 'Pazo das Bruxas' Rias Baixas, SP

$36.00

This white wine hails from 'Green Spain' a northern region of Spain with similar climate to Pacific NW! A bright and delicious Albarino suggesting fresh herbs, yuzu, wet stones and lime blossom. A waxy core of preserved lemons, intense and flavorful but with a clean acidic finish.

2020 Crowley ‘Four Winds’ Chardonnay, McMinnville, OR

2020 Crowley ‘Four Winds’ Chardonnay, McMinnville, OR

$45.00

In classic Crowley fashion, this chardonnay is very mineral driven: qualities of lemon, lime, pear, with a slightly flinty, textural quality. Delicious!

2021 Domaine Nerantzi Malagousia, Macedonia, GR

2021 Domaine Nerantzi Malagousia, Macedonia, GR

$39.00

Not a commonly seen wine/grape, this Malagousia comes from Northern Greece off the foothills of Mount Menoikio where the soils are littered with ancient clay pot fragments! This wine is aromatic with notes of honeysuckle, ripe peach, with a saline finish.

2021 Populis Wines ‘Macerated Chardonnay’ Mendocino County, CA

2021 Populis Wines ‘Macerated Chardonnay’ Mendocino County, CA

$42.00

A winery created by two friends looking to make "fun and crushable wines". This skin contact chardonnay tastes of bitter grapefruit, stone fruit. and has a streak of minerality to boot!

2020 Troupis Winery, Rose of Moscofilero, Peloponnese, GR

2020 Troupis Winery, Rose of Moscofilero, Peloponnese, GR

$36.00

This Greek rose is made with an aromatic pink skinned grape that shows qualities of herbs, honey, red fruit, and a bit floral. Summer is not over yet!

2021 Limited Addition, Rouge Blend, Eola-Amity Hills, OR

2021 Limited Addition, Rouge Blend, Eola-Amity Hills, OR

$45.00

A special release from Limited Addition, this co-ferment of equal parts Pinot Noir, Gamay Noir, and Trousseau will sing in your glass. Complex from the different grape varieties yet quaffable tasting of cranberry, alpine strawberry, and violets. *Pro Tip: Drink with some chill on it!

2019 Maria Galassi ‘La Ca’Storta’ Sangiovese, Emilia Romagna, IT

2019 Maria Galassi ‘La Ca’Storta’ Sangiovese, Emilia Romagna, IT

$36.00

This Sangiovese is organically grown, hails from North Eastern Italy and while it may be the same grape as the beloved Tuscan, this wine shows more blue fruit qualities: wild berries, currants and violets.

2016 Chateau Lafond, Bordeaux, FR

2016 Chateau Lafond, Bordeaux, FR

$39.00

Chateau Lafond has notes of deep raspberry, prune, mocha, and leather. This approachable right bank Bordeaux will do the trick!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shalom Y’all is a Mediterranean restaurant owned by the Sesame Collective exploring flavors of the levant. Shalom Y’all restaurant on Portland’s east side was designed to gather and celebrate the moment. Shalom Y’all Restaurant is currently open for delivery & take out.

Website

Location

117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sparky's Pizza - Belmont
orange star4.1 • 669
839 SE Belmont St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
orange star4.8 • 690
815 SE Oak St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
928 SE 9th Ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Central Kitchen Online Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
808 SE Morrison St. Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
orange star4.6 • 478
920 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
923 SE 7th ave Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston