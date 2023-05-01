Main picView gallery

Sham Shawarma 1620 7th Street Northwest

1620 7th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Wraps

Chicken shawarma wrap

$8.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Falafel Wraps

$7.99

Hummus Wrap

$6.99

Foul Wrap

$6.99

Scrambled Eggs Wrap

$8.99

Kuftah kabob wrap

$13.99

Chicken Kabob wrap

$13.99

Beef Kabob Wrap

$13.99

Labneh Wrap

$6.99

Zait & Zatar

$6.99

Meals

Chicken Shawarma Meal

$12.99

Beef Shawarma Meal

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.99

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$13.99

Mix shawarma bowl

$14.99

Shawarma fries

$13.99

Falafel Bowl

$13.99

Grill

Kuftah Kabob platter

$16.99

Chicken Kabob Platter

$15.99

Beef Kabob Platter

$16.99

Lamb Kabob

$19.99

Lamb chops

$22.99

Grilled Salmon

$14.99

Lamp chops 4 PCs

$30.99

Appetizers

Hummus

$5.99

Foul Mesdames

$6.99

Falafel 6 PCs

$6.99

Baba Ghannouj

$5.99

French Fries

$3.99

Sambousa

$8.99

Salads

Fattoush Salad

$8.99

Tabouleh Salad

$6.99

Sham Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Tahini Salad

$8.99

Tzatziki

$8.99

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs

$10.99

Boiled Eggs

$6.99

Mufarakeh ( Eggs & Potatoes )

$12.99

Shakshuka ( Eggs & Tomatoes )

$12.99

Qalayeh

$10.99

Zait & Zatar

$7.99

Drinks

Best Juice

$3.99

Ayran ( Yogurt Drink)

$3.99

Freeze

$3.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Soda Bottle

$3.99

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee

$4.49

Monster Java Loca Moca 

$3.49

Juice

$2.49

Water

$1.99

Desserts

Baklava

$8.99

Mix Dessert

$7.99

Halava

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1620 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

