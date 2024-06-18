Restaurant info

Shambria's Eats was founded in 2021. A little backstory behind the chef: "I love to cook and it wasn’t long before friends and family started asking me if I could cater for special events. Everyone always wants to know "Where do you get the good cooking from?" Grandma! Grandma Betty is the answer to it all. I was born & raised in that kitchen with her. After making plates for close family and friends (some very satisfied family & friends), I realized I had a lot more to offer Dallas". ​ I finessed the boundaries between desire and budget for my clients while maintaining a clear vision with expert standards. You can count on me to cook and execute any kind of event! ​ I thank everyone that has been with me throughout my journey, and I welcome the friends I’ve yet to make. It is an honor to serve you all and to be able to do what I love every day.