Shambria's Eats Desoto, Tx
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Shambria's Eats was founded in 2021. A little backstory behind the chef: "I love to cook and it wasn’t long before friends and family started asking me if I could cater for special events. Everyone always wants to know "Where do you get the good cooking from?" Grandma! Grandma Betty is the answer to it all. I was born & raised in that kitchen with her. After making plates for close family and friends (some very satisfied family & friends), I realized I had a lot more to offer Dallas". I finessed the boundaries between desire and budget for my clients while maintaining a clear vision with expert standards. You can count on me to cook and execute any kind of event! I thank everyone that has been with me throughout my journey, and I welcome the friends I’ve yet to make. It is an honor to serve you all and to be able to do what I love every day.
201 Executive Way, Suite 160, DeSoto, TX 75115