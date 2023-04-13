Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shammy's Grill 1944 North Main Street, #B

review star

No reviews yet

1944 North Main Street

Unit B

Cedar City, UT 84721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


the Grill

Shammy's Burger

Shammy's Burger

$7.99

1/3 Black Angus burger, American cheese, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on a Brioche bun

Med Burger

Med Burger

$9.99

1/3 Black Angus burger, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta served on a Brioche Bun

Shammy's Salmon Burger

Shammy's Salmon Burger

$9.99

Salmon burger, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on a Brioche Bun

Shammy's Salmon Mediterranean Burger

Shammy's Salmon Mediterranean Burger

$11.99

Salmon burger, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta served on a Brioche Bun

Shammy's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Chicken, American cheese, Shammy's sauce, tomato, onion pickle served on a Brioche Bun

Shammy's Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

Shammy's Mediterranean Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Chicken, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99

Breaded chicken, Sweet Mustard sauce, pickle served on a Brioche Bun

Deluxe Crispy Chicken

Deluxe Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Veg/Vegan burger, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle served on a Brioche Bun

Impossible Mediterranean

$11.99

Veg/Vegan burger, Shammy's sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta served on a Brioche Bun

Salad

Shammy's Mediterranean Salad

Shammy's Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuce, mixed salad mix (tomato, onion, cucumber), feta, olives, Parmesan cheese, pumpkin seeds with White Shallot dressing

Asian Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuce, Cabbage mix (cabbage, carrot, onion, mandarin oranges), wantons, almonds with Thai Sesame dressing

Tex Mex Salad

$9.99

Mixed lettuce, Corn Mix (corn, black beans, onion, cilantro, tomatoes) shredded cheese, tortilla strips with Cilantro Lime Ranch dressing

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.59

Shoe string

Cookies

$1.99

Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Asian Dressing

$2.00

White Balsamic Shallot Dressing

$2.00

Beverage

Pepsi

$1.99

22 oz

Pepsi Zero

$1.99

22 oz

Mountain Dew

$1.99

22 oz

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

22 oz

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

22 oz

Lemonade

$1.99

22 oz

Squirt

$1.99

22 oz

Coke

$1.99

22 oz

Diet Coke

$1.99

22 oz

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.99

22 oz

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1944 North Main Street, Unit B, Cedar City, UT 84721

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
orange star4.6 • 798
2002 N Main St #5 Cedar City, UT 84721
View restaurantnext
Centro Woodfired Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 2,301
50 W Center St Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
Puerto Vallarta - 1575 West 200 North
orange starNo Reviews
1575 West 200 North Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Italian - Bruno's Italian Cedar City
orange starNo Reviews
1744 W Royal Hunt Drive Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
Silver Silo Bakery & Espresso
orange starNo Reviews
777 Cross Hollow Road Cedar City, UT 84721
View restaurantnext
Rosales Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
259 Village Way Brian Head, UT 84719
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar City

Costa Vida - Cedar City - Cedar City
orange star4.4 • 2,734
1415 S Providence Center Dr Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
Centro Woodfired Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 2,301
50 W Center St Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1 - Cedar City
orange star4.5 • 988
565 S Main St Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
The Hub Pizza & More - Cedar City
orange star4.6 • 798
2002 N Main St #5 Cedar City, UT 84721
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103057 - Cedar City
orange star4.7 • 89
646 South Main St Cedar City, UT 84720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar City
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston