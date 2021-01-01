Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy

621 Reviews

$$

4750 Hartland Pkwy

Lexington, KY 40515

Popular Items

Oround
Wings
Potato Skins

Appetizers

Basket Chips

$1.49

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Basket French Fries

$4.00

Basket Orings

$9.00

Basket Tater Tots

$4.00

Beef Deluxe Nacho

$13.00

Beef Queso Dip

$9.00

Beer Cheese

$8.50

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings 20

$26.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.50

Buffalo Deluxe Nacho

$13.00

Catfish Fingers

$9.00

Chicken Nacho Deluxe

$13.00

Deluxe Nacho

$15.00

Flame Salsa

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Hot Thingies

$10.00

Irish Nachos

$15.00

Small Irish Nacho

$8.00

Pollo Queso Dip

$9.00

Potato Skins

$10.50

Pub Pretzels

$8.00

Queso Dip

$7.50

Reuben Skins

$11.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.00

Spin Dip

$9.00

Stix

$9.50

Tame

$4.00

Thingies

$9.00

Five (5) WINGS

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Wings Platter 20

$30.00

Wings Platter 30

$45.00

Wings Platter 50

$65.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

1/2 Ham Sandwich & Chili

$6.99

1/2 Ham Sandwich & Soup

$6.99

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Granny Smith Salad

$14.00

Grilled Cheese & Chili

$6.99

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Irish Cobb Salad

$14.00

Julienne Salad

$12.00

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup

$6.99

Large Caesar

$8.00

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mesa Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salada

$8.00

Shrimp Caesar

$16.00

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Veggie Plate - Pick 3

$7.00

Veggie Plate - Pick 4

$8.00

Wedge

$9.00

Sandwiches

Oround

$9.50

Bbq Cheddar Oround

$11.00

Bcor

$10.00

Beer Oround

$10.50

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Blackburn

$13.00

BLTM

$10.00

Butcher Block

$8.99

Cajun Oround

$10.50

California Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Club

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Club

$12.00

Derby Oround

$12.00

El Bandito round

$12.00

Extra Taco

$3.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

French Dip

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Guido

$15.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Hot Pub Melt

$13.00

Hot Thingie Sand

$10.00

Huevo’round

$12.00

Italian Sub

$9.50

Loaded Ribi

$16.00

Meatball Sub W/Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Old Alabama Fryer

$12.00

Reuben

$11.00

Ribi Sandwich

$14.00

Roethlisberger

$15.00

St. Patty Melt

$10.00

Sw Wrap

$9.00

T & A (Turkey & Avocado)

$9.00

T & B (Turkey & Bacon)

$9.00

Thingie Sandwich

$9.00

TSSK

$10.00

Tuesday Tacos

$6.99

Turkey Sand

$7.00

Vegwrap

$7.00

Volcanoround

$12.00

Jamaican Jerk O Round

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Steak N Onion Slider

$13.00

Entrees

Blackened Catfish

$14.00

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Hot Brown

$12.00

Irish Pot Roast

$12.00Out of stock

Open Face Roast Beef

$12.00Out of stock

Rib Basket

$17.00

Shepherds Pie

$11.00

Southern Fried Hotbrown

$12.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Thingie Platter

$13.00

Captain Cobbie's Fisherman's Special

$16.00Out of stock

Smothered Pork Chop

$13.00Out of stock

Deserts/Sides

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00

2oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

4oz Beer Cheese

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Brownie

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cookie Dough Eggroll

$6.00

Glazed Carrots

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Large Dressing

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Pickle (one)

$0.25

Pickles (two)

$0.50

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Broccoli Casserole

$3.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Oranges

$1.25

Side Orings

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Street Corn

$1.50Out of stock

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side Veggies

$2.50

Small Dressing

$0.75

Bank's Bakery Featured Cake

$8.00

Kids

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Oround

$6.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kids Chicken & Pasta

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Bourbon

Shamrock Barrel Pick

$75.00

Barrel Pick Weller Combo

$135.00

Makers Mark 2021 FAE-02Wood finish

$100.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$75.00

Calumet Farm Small Batch

$75.00

Stagg Jr Barrel Proof

$250.00

1792 Full Proof

$125.00

Bookers 2021-01

$275.00

Elijah Craig Straight Rye

$50.00

Jeffersons Rye Cognac Finish

$100.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Strength

$70.00

Angels Envy Private Selection Single

$145.00

Mckenna 10 Year

$60.00Out of stock

Blanton's

$100.00Out of stock

Elmer T. Lee

$500.00Out of stock

Old Carter Bourbon #9

$300.00

Old Carter Bourbon #10

$500.00

Willet Family Estate Single Barrel Rye 2020 7yr

$450.00

Old Medely 12 Year

$65.00Out of stock

1792 Bottle in Bond

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40515

Directions

Gallery
Shamrock Bar & Grille image
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

