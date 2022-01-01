Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr

1,010 Reviews

$$

154 Patchen Dr #87

Lexington, KY 40517

Popular Items

O’round
Kid Tender
Potato Skins

Appetizers

Basket Chips

$1.49

Basket French Fries

$4.00

Basket O’rings

$9.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Basket Tater Tots

$4.00

Beef Deluxe Nacho

$13.00

Beef Queso Dip

$9.00

Beer Cheese

$8.50

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings 20

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.50

Buffalo Deluxe Nacho

$13.00

Catfish Fingers

$9.00

Chicken Nacho Deluxe

$13.00

Deluxe Nacho

$15.00

Five (5) Wings

$8.00

Five Boneless (5) Wings

$7.00

Flame Salsa

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Hot Thingies

$10.00

Irish Nachos

$15.00

Small Irish Nacho

$8.00

Pollo Queso Dip

$9.00

Potato Skins

$10.50

Pub Pretzels

$8.00

Queso Dip

$7.50

Reuben Skins

$11.00

Shepherd Skins

$11.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.00

Spin Dip

$9.00

Stix

$9.50

Tame

$4.00

Thingies

$9.00

Wings

$15.00

Wings Platter 20

$30.00Out of stock

Wings Platter 30

$43.00Out of stock

Wings Platter 50

$59.00Out of stock

Salads

1/2 Chicken Salad  & Chili

$6.99

1/2 Chicken Salad & Soup

$6.99Out of stock

1/2 Ham Sandwich & Chili

$6.99

1/2 Ham Sandwich & Soup

$6.99Out of stock

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Chili

$6.99

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup

$6.99Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Soup Quart

$18.00Out of stock

Chili Quart

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Chili

$6.99

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Granny Smith Salad

$14.00

Irish Cobb Salad

$14.00

Large Caesar

$8.00

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mesa Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salada

$8.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Steak Caesar

$17.99Out of stock

Wedge

$9.00

Veggie Plate - Pick 3

$7.00

Veggie Plate - Pick 4

$8.00

Shrimp Caesar

$17.99

Sandwiches

O’round

$9.50

Bbq Cheddar Oround

$11.00

Bcor

$10.00

Beer O'round

$10.50

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Blackburn

$13.00

BLTM

$10.00

Butcher Block

$9.00

Cajun Oround

$10.50

California Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Club

$12.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.00

Chicken Sand

$8.00

Club

$12.00

Derby Oround

$12.00

El Bandito’round

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

French Dip

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Guido

$15.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Hot Pub Melt

$13.00

Hot Thingie Sand

$10.00

Huevo’round

$12.00

Italian Sub

$9.50

Loaded Ribi

$16.00

Low Carb Guido

$16.50

Mesa Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Old Alabama Fryer

$12.00

Reuben

$11.00

Ribi Sandwich

$14.00

Roethlisberger

$15.00

St. Patty Melt

$10.00

Sw Wrap

$10.50

T & A

$9.00

T & B

$9.00

Taco O’round

$10.00

Thingie Sand

$8.50

TSSK

$11.00

Turkey Sand

$7.00

Vegwrap

$7.00

Volcano’round

$12.00

Chris Adams Burger

$20.00

Chicken Sherlock

$7.50

Hell'Oround

$12.00

Entrees

BBQ Cheddar Mac Melt

$10.00Out of stock

Blackened Catfish

$14.00

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$17.00

Hot Brown

$12.00

Irish Pot Roast

$12.00

Open Face Roast Beef

$12.00

Open Face Turkey

$8.00

Prime Rib Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

Rib Basket

$17.00

Shepherds Pie

$11.00

Southern Fried Hot Brown

$12.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Thingie Platter

$13.00

Desserts/Sides

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie

$7.00

Cookie Dough Eggroll

$6.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$8.00

Small Dressing

$0.75

Large Dressing

$1.50

2oz Beer Cheese

$2.00

4oz Beer Cheese

$4.00

12oz Beer Cheese

$10.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Glazed Carrots

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Queso Cup

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Broccoli Casserole

$3.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Side Oranges

$1.25

Side O’rings

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Tots

$2.00

Pickle (one)

$0.25

Pickles (two)

$0.50

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Kids

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid O’round

$6.00

Kid Pasta

$6.00Out of stock

Kid Tender

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Cold Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Twist Mist

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mt Dew

$2.75

Diet Mt Dew

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Soda Water

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ale-8

$2.75

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington, KY 40517

Directions

