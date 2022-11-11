- Home
- /
- Saint Peters
- /
- American
- /
- Shamrocks Pub n Grill
Shamrocks Pub n Grill
No reviews yet
7337 Mexico Road
Saint Peters, MO 63376
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
BBQ Nachos
Irish Chips topped with pulled pork, beer cheese, red onion, jalapenos, sour cream & chives.
Bee Sting Cauliflower
flash fried cauliflower tossed in our bee sting sauce w/ ranch for dippin'
Bee Sting Shrimp
beer battered shrimp tossed in our bee sting hot honey sauce
Bruschetta Garlic Bread
A combination of cheesy garlic bread and bruschetta in one amazing dish.
Chicken Wings
1lb of our fresh chicken wings!
Chips n Beer Cheese
Our Irish chips and a side of our famous homemade beer cheese
Crab Rangoon Dip
The filling of a rangoon baked and topped with chives ore crab and sprinkle of cheese. Served with fried wonton chips. Can also try cold with crackers!
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Fried Pepper Cheese balls served with a side of ranch.
Irish Nachos
Our irish chips topped with ground beef, beer cheese, tomatoes, lettuce. jalapenos, sour cream & chives.
Loaded Wedges
Pretzels
3 pretzel sticks served with a side of our famous beer cheese
Spud Stacks
Sliced potato medallions covered with cheddar, bacon, chives and ranch. Served with sour cream for dipping
Toasted Ravioli
Fried Ravioli served with marinara sauce.
Soup n Salad
Chili Bowl
Our famous homemade chili! Also comes in a cup for $5.25
Cup chilli
Cup soup
Fried Goat Cheese Salad
seasonal lettuce blend topped with apples, cranberries, and fried goat cheese. Add chicken for $3
Fruit n Pecan Salad
Pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, strawberries, & feta on top of a bed of spring mix. Add chicken $3
Full Ceasar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, & crutons tossed in creamy ceasar.
Full Pub Salad
Crispy lettuce, crutons, cherry tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella.
Half Ceasar
Romaine, parmesan, & crutons tossed in creamy ceasar.
Half Pub
Crispy lettuce, crutons, cherry tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella.
Mango Chicken Salad
our homemade chicken salad served over a bed of spring mix and romaine with pecans, cherry tomatoes, red onion and mango salsa.
Shamrocks Salad
Our lettuce blend topped with turkey, ham. bacon bits, egg, mushroom, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Add Chicken $3
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the day! comes in a cup for $5.25
Southwest Salad
Our lettuce blend with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, corn, black beans, and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips Add Chicken $3
Pizzas
9" One Topping
Toppings include: green peppers, onions, mushrooms,sausage, hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, and ham. Xtra toppings 9in-.85 12in-1.25
12 One Topping
Toppings include: green peppers, onions, mushrooms,sausage, hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, and ham. Xtra toppings 9in-.85 12in-1.25
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 9"
Buffalo ranch base, topped with a 3 cheese blend and bacon. Finished with diced up fried chicken tossed in your favorite Shamrocks sauce!
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
Buffalo ranch base, topped with a 3 cheese blend and bacon. Finished with diced up fried chicken tossed in your favorite Shamrocks sauce!
Burgers
Back The Blue
Covered in Jameson Irish Whiskey bbq sauce, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws.
Double Stacked Brat Burger
a locally sourced bacon cheddar brat burger on top of a homemade sweet pepper relish topped with American, provolone, hot honey mustard and onion straws.
Great American Beer Festival Burger
Bacon aioli, applewoood smoked bacon, cheddar, american, and onion straws.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, guinness gravy, and melted swiss cheese
Session Burger
Our original cheeseburger.
The 5 Alarm Burger
Burger sprinkled with cajun seasoning, topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and our homemade spicy 5 pepper sauce.
The Headliner
American and swiss cheese with thousand island dressing and grilled onions on toasted sourdough bread.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded to order with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and homemade ranch.
Cajun Chicken
Marinated chicken dusted with cajun spice and topped with grilled onions and green peppers with melted pepperjack cheese
Chicken cheesesteak
Chicken with provolone, green peppers and onions. Add or sub beer cheese for $.99
Chicken Salad Croissant
homemade chicken salad with pecans, cranberries, and celery.
Chicken Sand
French Dip
slow roasted beef with melted swiss on a toasted hoagie. Served with warm au jus
Guiness Cod Sandwich
2 Cod filets on a hoagie served with homemade tarter and coleslaw
Honey Mustard Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Warm turkey with melted provolone, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak with provolone, green peppers and onions. Add or sub beer cheese for $.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
locally sourced and hand pulled pork with onion straws and coleslaw on top
Shamrocks Ultimate
locally sourced ham, smoked turkey breast, roast beef, cheddar, Swiss; Mayonnaise, hot honey mustard, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted and sweet peppers.
Sweet Italian
locally sourced ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, and Provolone; Topped with italian aioli; Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted peppers; Balsamic vinegar and EVOO.
the Cuban
Local ham and smoked pulled pork, pickles, homemade spicy garlic mustard, and swiss cheese on a hoagie pressed on the grill.
The Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss with 1,000 island.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled OR Crispy chicken tossed in your choice of sauce with cheddar, lettuce and ranch.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled OR Crispy chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan and our homemade ceaser dressing
Chicken FIesta Wrap
Blackened chicken with black beans, tomatoes, corn, tortialla strips and sundried tomato ranch.
Mango Chicken Salad Wrap
our chicken salad tossed with lettuce and diced mango and wrapped up
Entrees
Chicken pot pie
Chicken, peas, potatoes, carrots and onion in a creamy broth topped with a flakey puff pastry.
Chicken Strip Dinner
3 hand breaded to order, crispy chicken tenders and your choice of side.
Fish N' Chips 2pc
Large Guinness battered cod filets with Irish chips, coleslaw, and a side of tarter sauce.
Fish N' Chips 3pc
Large Guinness battered cod filets with Irish chips, coleslaw, and a side of tarter sauce.
Shepherds Pie
A delicioius casserole of beef, carrots, peas, in a guinness gravy, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar, onion and bacon.
The Sham-Bowl
A bowl full of comfort... Mashed potatoes topped with corn, our guiness gravy with fried chicken and cheese sprinkled on top.
Buffalo Tenders Dinner
3 hand breaded to order, crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce and your choice of side.
BBQ Pork Steak
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Hot Honey Chicken Sliders
Horseshoe
Horseshoe
An open faced sandwich consisting of texas toast, your choice of protein, and french fries smothered in our homemade beer cheese.
Philly Steak Horseshoe
Made with grilled philly steak meat, onions, and green peppers.
Philly Steak Pony Shoe
Made with grilled philly steak meat, onions, and green peppers.
Pony Shoe
An open faced sandwich consisting of texas toast, your choice of protein, and french fries smothered in our homemade beer cheese.
Sides
Kids Menu
Kid Burger
A wee burger with your choice of side
Kid Chicken Strips
Two hand battered chicken strips with your choice of side
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of side
Kids Mac
A cup of cheesy macaroni noddles
Kids Pizza
Personal size cheese pizza
Kids trav
Toasted Ravioli with your choice of side
Desserts
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:59 am
American Food with Irish Attitude
7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376