American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Shamrocks Pub n Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7337 Mexico Road

Saint Peters, MO 63376

Order Again

Popular Items

Shepherds Pie
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Horseshoe

Starters

BBQ Nachos

$14.75

Irish Chips topped with pulled pork, beer cheese, red onion, jalapenos, sour cream & chives.

Bee Sting Cauliflower

$10.25

flash fried cauliflower tossed in our bee sting sauce w/ ranch for dippin'

Bee Sting Shrimp

$11.25

beer battered shrimp tossed in our bee sting hot honey sauce

Bruschetta Garlic Bread

$13.25

A combination of cheesy garlic bread and bruschetta in one amazing dish.

Chicken Wings

$12.75

1lb of our fresh chicken wings!

Chips n Beer Cheese

$9.25

Our Irish chips and a side of our famous homemade beer cheese

Crab Rangoon Dip

$12.25

The filling of a rangoon baked and topped with chives ore crab and sprinkle of cheese. Served with fried wonton chips. Can also try cold with crackers!

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$10.25

Fried Pepper Cheese balls served with a side of ranch.

Irish Nachos

$14.25

Our irish chips topped with ground beef, beer cheese, tomatoes, lettuce. jalapenos, sour cream & chives.

Loaded Wedges

$10.25

Pretzels

$10.75

3 pretzel sticks served with a side of our famous beer cheese

Spud Stacks

$10.75Out of stock

Sliced potato medallions covered with cheddar, bacon, chives and ranch. Served with sour cream for dipping

Toasted Ravioli

$9.75

Fried Ravioli served with marinara sauce.

Soup n Salad

Chili Bowl

$8.75

Our famous homemade chili! Also comes in a cup for $5.25

Cup chilli

$6.25

Cup soup

$6.25

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$15.75

seasonal lettuce blend topped with apples, cranberries, and fried goat cheese. Add chicken for $3

Fruit n Pecan Salad

$14.25

Pecans, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, strawberries, & feta on top of a bed of spring mix. Add chicken $3

Full Ceasar Salad

$11.25

Romaine, parmesan, & crutons tossed in creamy ceasar.

Full Pub Salad

$11.25

Crispy lettuce, crutons, cherry tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella.

Half Ceasar

$7.25

Romaine, parmesan, & crutons tossed in creamy ceasar.

Half Pub

$7.25

Crispy lettuce, crutons, cherry tomatoes, onion, and mozzarella.

Mango Chicken Salad

$15.75Out of stock

our homemade chicken salad served over a bed of spring mix and romaine with pecans, cherry tomatoes, red onion and mango salsa.

Shamrocks Salad

$16.25

Our lettuce blend topped with turkey, ham. bacon bits, egg, mushroom, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Add Chicken $3

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.75

Soup of the day! comes in a cup for $5.25

Southwest Salad

$13.75

Our lettuce blend with cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, corn, black beans, and tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips Add Chicken $3

Pizzas

9" One Topping

$9.75

Toppings include: green peppers, onions, mushrooms,sausage, hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, and ham. Xtra toppings 9in-.85 12in-1.25

12 One Topping

$12.25

Toppings include: green peppers, onions, mushrooms,sausage, hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, and ham. Xtra toppings 9in-.85 12in-1.25

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 9"

$12.25

Buffalo ranch base, topped with a 3 cheese blend and bacon. Finished with diced up fried chicken tossed in your favorite Shamrocks sauce!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"

$17.75

Buffalo ranch base, topped with a 3 cheese blend and bacon. Finished with diced up fried chicken tossed in your favorite Shamrocks sauce!

Burgers

Back The Blue

$14.75

Covered in Jameson Irish Whiskey bbq sauce, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws.

Double Stacked Brat Burger

$17.25

a locally sourced bacon cheddar brat burger on top of a homemade sweet pepper relish topped with American, provolone, hot honey mustard and onion straws.

Great American Beer Festival Burger

$16.25

Bacon aioli, applewoood smoked bacon, cheddar, american, and onion straws.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.75

Sauteed mushrooms, guinness gravy, and melted swiss cheese

Session Burger

$13.75

Our original cheeseburger.

The 5 Alarm Burger

$14.75

Burger sprinkled with cajun seasoning, topped with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and our homemade spicy 5 pepper sauce.

The Headliner

$15.25

American and swiss cheese with thousand island dressing and grilled onions on toasted sourdough bread.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Hand breaded to order with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and homemade ranch.

Cajun Chicken

$14.75

Marinated chicken dusted with cajun spice and topped with grilled onions and green peppers with melted pepperjack cheese

Chicken cheesesteak

$13.25

Chicken with provolone, green peppers and onions. Add or sub beer cheese for $.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.75

homemade chicken salad with pecans, cranberries, and celery.

Chicken Sand

$14.25

French Dip

$13.25

slow roasted beef with melted swiss on a toasted hoagie. Served with warm au jus

Guiness Cod Sandwich

$15.25

2 Cod filets on a hoagie served with homemade tarter and coleslaw

Honey Mustard Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.75

Warm turkey with melted provolone, honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.25

Steak with provolone, green peppers and onions. Add or sub beer cheese for $.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.25

locally sourced and hand pulled pork with onion straws and coleslaw on top

Shamrocks Ultimate

$16.25

locally sourced ham, smoked turkey breast, roast beef, cheddar, Swiss; Mayonnaise, hot honey mustard, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted and sweet peppers.

Sweet Italian

$16.25

locally sourced ham, pepperoni, Genoa salami, and Provolone; Topped with italian aioli; Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted peppers; Balsamic vinegar and EVOO.

the Cuban

$13.25Out of stock

Local ham and smoked pulled pork, pickles, homemade spicy garlic mustard, and swiss cheese on a hoagie pressed on the grill.

The Reuben

$14.25

corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss with 1,000 island.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.25

Grilled OR Crispy chicken tossed in your choice of sauce with cheddar, lettuce and ranch.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.25

Grilled OR Crispy chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan and our homemade ceaser dressing

Chicken FIesta Wrap

$14.25

Blackened chicken with black beans, tomatoes, corn, tortialla strips and sundried tomato ranch.

Mango Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.25

our chicken salad tossed with lettuce and diced mango and wrapped up

Entrees

Chicken pot pie

$12.75

Chicken, peas, potatoes, carrots and onion in a creamy broth topped with a flakey puff pastry.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.75

3 hand breaded to order, crispy chicken tenders and your choice of side.

Fish N' Chips 2pc

$14.25

Large Guinness battered cod filets with Irish chips, coleslaw, and a side of tarter sauce.

Fish N' Chips 3pc

$17.75

Large Guinness battered cod filets with Irish chips, coleslaw, and a side of tarter sauce.

Shepherds Pie

$12.75

A delicioius casserole of beef, carrots, peas, in a guinness gravy, topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar, onion and bacon.

The Sham-Bowl

$14.25

A bowl full of comfort... Mashed potatoes topped with corn, our guiness gravy with fried chicken and cheese sprinkled on top.

Buffalo Tenders Dinner

$14.75

3 hand breaded to order, crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce and your choice of side.

BBQ Pork Steak

$16.25

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$15.25

Hot Honey Chicken Sliders

$13.25

Horseshoe

Horseshoe

$17.25

An open faced sandwich consisting of texas toast, your choice of protein, and french fries smothered in our homemade beer cheese.

Philly Steak Horseshoe

$19.25

Made with grilled philly steak meat, onions, and green peppers.

Philly Steak Pony Shoe

$13.25

Made with grilled philly steak meat, onions, and green peppers.

Pony Shoe

$12.25

An open faced sandwich consisting of texas toast, your choice of protein, and french fries smothered in our homemade beer cheese.

Sides

Applesauce

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Irish Chips

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Onion Straws

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Veggie Medley

$4.00

Side Of Beer Chz

$2.00

Side wing sauce

$0.50

Fried pickles

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$6.75

A wee burger with your choice of side

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.75

Two hand battered chicken strips with your choice of side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of side

Kids Mac

$6.75

A cup of cheesy macaroni noddles

Kids Pizza

$6.75

Personal size cheese pizza

Kids trav

$6.75

Toasted Ravioli with your choice of side

Desserts

12 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$13.00

12 Double Fudge Brownies

$13.00

12 Famous Fried Oreos

$13.00

12 Cookie Brownies

$22.00

Assorted Dessert Tray

$35.00

Lunch

9"One topping w side

$11.25

B.L.T. w side

$11.25

Homemade Chili w side

$11.25

Soup w side

$11.25

Toasted Ravioli w side

$11.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
American Food with Irish Attitude

Location

7337 Mexico Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376

Shamrocks Pub n Grill image
Shamrocks Pub n Grill image
Shamrocks Pub n Grill image

