Shanahan's

7353 w.Madison

illinios, IL 60130

Popular Items

cup chicken and sausage gumbo
Chopped Salad

Appetizers

Lightly Battered, Creole Seasonings, served with Remoulade Sauce
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Shrimp and Andouille sausage, red & green peppers, yellow & green onions, creole seasoning over cheddar cheese grits

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Bang Bang Shrimp Sliders

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$11.00

Reuben

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Soup

cup chicken and sausage gumbo

$7.00

bowl chicken and sausage gumbo

$10.00

Quart chicken and sausage gumbo

$19.00

cup crab and crawfish gumbo

$8.00

bowl crab and crawfish gumbo

$13.00

quart crab and crawfish gumbo

$24.00

cup soup of the day

$4.00

bowl soup of the day

$6.00

quart soup of the day

$14.00

Entrees

tender Chicken and Andoille Sausage, Braised with Red and Green Peppers, Yellow and White Onions, Chopped Tomatoes, Parsley, Long Grain Rice

Shrimp Jambalaya

$24.00

Traditional New Orleans rice casserole with Gulf shrimp, Chicken, andouille sausage, garlic,, bell peppers, green onions, 11 creole spices

Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya

$16.00

tender chicken and andouille sausage, braised with red and green peppers, yellow and white onions, chopped tomatoes, parsley, long grain rice

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$22.00

Bayou crawfish tails seasoned with bell peppers, green onions, garlic, 11 spices over white rice

Shrimp Pontchartrain

$24.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$24.00

desserts

Key Lime pie

Key Lime pie

$6.00

Homemade, tart and creamy in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream

Bread pudding

$6.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Burger

$10.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sides

Order of French Fries

$4.00

Cup of Grits

$4.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
