Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Shanahan's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7353 w.Madison, illinios, IL 60130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL
4.2 • 1,814
7218 Madison St Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurant