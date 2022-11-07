Main picView gallery

Shanahan's Bar and Grill

18020 Hwy 105 W,

Montgomery, TX 77316

Appetizers

Beef Nachos

$12.99

Chef Gordon Ramsey once said that the Shanahans Nachos are what inspired him to be great….and hey, if it’s printed on our menu it has to be true, right?! Your choice of meat with sauteed onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes atop a bed of warm tortilla chips seasoned in our special house seasoning. Topped with shredded cheese and generously smothered in our homemade queso.

Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Strap on your boots and get ready to wade in the depths of cheesy deliciousness with our quesadillas! Served with sauteed onions and jalapenos and all generously topped with your choice of meat:

Chicken Lollipops

$7.99

Chicken drumstick butchered to lollipop perfection. Served with our homemade Jameson based BBQ sauce or sub the sauce of your choice.

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Chef Gordon Ramsey once said that the Shanahans Nachos are what inspired him to be great….and hey, if it’s printed on our menu it has to be true, right?! Your choice of meat with sauteed onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes atop a bed of warm tortilla chips seasoned in our special house seasoning. Topped with shredded cheese and generously smothered in our homemade queso.

Chicken Pot Stickers

$7.99

Perhaps a bit unusual to see on a menu at a Bar & Grill but once you try these, you’ll understanWe may not be experts in international cuisine but we are experts in serving delicious food. Asian style dumpling stuffed with chicken and deep fried to a perfect crisp. Served with one of our favorites, gochujang sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Strap on your boots and get ready to wade in the depths of cheesy deliciousness with our quesadillas! Served with sauteed onions and jalapenos and all generously topped with your choice of meat:

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

These tenders are known as the tenders that made Colonol Sanders retire. Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded and perfectly fried to a delicous golden brown.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Cheeeeeeese! No, we’re not taking any photos, we’re just that excited about our queso. Not only is it made with fresh ingredients, it’s made with love too! Homemade queso served with warm tortilla chips seasoned in our special house seasoning.

Combo Nachos

$14.99

Chef Gordon Ramsey once said that the Shanahans Nachos are what inspired him to be great….and hey, if it’s printed on our menu it has to be true, right?! Your choice of meat with sauteed onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes atop a bed of warm tortilla chips seasoned in our special house seasoning. Topped with shredded cheese and generously smothered in our homemade queso.

Combo Quesadilla

$14.99

Strap on your boots and get ready to wade in the depths of cheesy deliciousness with our quesadillas! Served with sauteed onions and jalapenos and all generously topped with your choice of meat:

French Fries

$4.99

There’s no “we” in Fries. So good you won’t want to share! Fresh cut potatoes perfectly fried and tossed in our homemade seasoning blend. Served with ketchup.

Fried Jalapenos

$6.79

We’re not arrogant enough to say they’re the best fried jalapenos in the world, but we’re also not NOT saying they’re the best fried jalapenos in the world. Fresh Jalapeno slices hand-breaded with our homemade seasoning blend. Fried to a perfect crisp and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Out living your best life today? You better get an order of these bad boys because you know what they say about our Fried Mushrooms…They’re fun-guys! Fresh, whole, white button mushrooms fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.79

As the saying goes…Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Shanahans Pickles. Fresh Pickle slices hand-breaded with our homemade seasoning blend. Fried to a perfect crisp and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Mini Beef Taquitos

$4.99

Looking for top of the line, hand-rolled, authentic taquitos?! Well, you better keep looking! But hey, who doesn’t love some fried Beef Taquitos after a couple shots?! Corn tortilla wrapped around beef and cheese. Fried to a perfect golden brown and served with salsa. Sour cream available upon request.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

These bite size delectable treats might be one of the best items on our menu and don’t need any other explanation. Miniature corn dogs fried to absolute perfection. Served with mustard.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Sweet dreams are made of cheese. Who are we to disagree? Mozzarella Cheese deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$7.99

Take a moment to think about the best onion rings you’ve ever had. In just a few short minutes that memory will be gone forever and replaced with Shanahans Onion Rings. Fresh onions cut to the perfect size and hand-breaded with our homemade seasoning blend. Fried to a perfect texture and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Smoked Gouda n Bacon Mac n Cheese Bites

$5.99

Imagine if gouda cheese, macaroni, and bacon all had a menage a trois. That’s what it’s like with each bite of these cheesy dream snacks.

Southwest Eggrolls

$7.99

Fun Fact: Jeff Bezos came up with the idea of Amazon while eating our very eggrolls. And no, we will not cite our sources on that fact. Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, spinach, black beans, corn, red bell pepper and pepper jack cheese. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.99

A classic staple for any Texas Bar & Grill and before you ask, yes they are delicious.

Tater Kegs

$6.99

So good it'll make you want to slap yo mama! Baon, Cheddar cheese and chive stuffed into giant tater tots. Served with your choice of homemade ranch or sour cream.

$2 Chicken Taco

$1.85

$2 Beef Taco

$1.85

Astros Special

$5.55

Tater Tots

$4.99

Wiches & Burgers

Big Daddy Double Bacon Burger

$19.99

You should probably go ahead and loosen your belt right now. Even Joey Chestnut would have trouble finishing this mouthwatering monster. TWO ½ pound burgers patties, four pieces of bacon, and 4 slices of cheese. Topped with our original Creamy Mac. Served between our famous sweet sourdough buns.

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Life is always better when you’re eating bacon and that’s just not arguable. Why not throw on some lettuce and tomato and let your taste buds throw a party with every bite?! Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on buttered and toasted Texas Toast. Add a fried egg for $2.

Bourban Bacon Burger

$13.99

Warning: After eating this burger there’s a good chance you’ll never be able to enjoy any other burger again. Our signature ½ pound burger patty with two slices of Cheddar Cheese, thick-cut bacon, Fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and topped with bourbon sauce. Served between our famous sweet sourdough buns.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A timeless classic that somehow gets better with each bite. Lightly breaded chicken breast fired to a golden brown perfection and tossed in our house Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce and onions between our famous sweet sourdough bun.

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

If you like food that tastes good, you simply won’t like this. Because it tastes AMAZING! Lightly breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with lettuce and mayo between our famous sweet sourdough bun.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.99

As John Kinsella once said…”Is this heaven”? No, it’s a Shanahans Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich. Lightly breaded steak fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with lettuce and mayo between our famous sweet sourdough bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

There’s Grilled Cheeses and then there’s a Shanahans Grilled Cheese. If you’ve never experienced the difference, you know what you have to do. American cheese melted to perfection on buttered and toasted Texas Toast. Add Bacon for $1.

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Our spin on the traditional club sandwich is a lot like your first kiss….always leaves you wanting more! Grilled Chicken topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese between our famous sweet sourdough bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

Original Burger

$12.99

What if we told you the Shanahans Burger could solve world peace? It’s true. Our burger is so delicious that it’s scientifically impossible to be in a bad mood after eating one. And who are we to argue with science?! It starts with our signature ½ pound patty served with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Served between our adored sweet sourdough buns. Add American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss cheese for $1.

Shanny Melt

$11.99

OH. EM. GEE…is what you’ll be saying after you sink your teeth into this mouthwatering burger. Our extra cheesy take on the classic patty melt. ½ pound burger patty with sauteed diced onions, and topped with both Swiss and American cheese. Served on buttered and toasted Texas Toast.

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$13.99

It’s ironic that everyone describes this burger as “Magical” because we actually employ magic burger fairies to use their magic burger wands to grill and sauté this dish into pure perfection. ½ lb. burger topped with melted Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served between our famous sweet sourdough bun.

Slider flight

$12.99

Mac N Cheeses

Creamy Mac

$7.99

If you like Mac n’ Cheese (we don’t want to be friends with you if you don’t) you’re guaranteed to LOVE our take on it. Our signature creamy Mac n’ Cheese has been described as “Amazing”, “Fantastic”, “Unbelievable”, and “BEST MAC EVER”.

Buffalo Mac

$8.99

A classic flavor combination that is sure to leave your taste buds happier than a unicorn eating cake on a rainbow! Our signature Creamy Mac topped with boneless chicken wings cooked to perfection and tossed in our house buffalo sauce.

Tater Mac

$8.99

We combined two of our favorite things into one mighty tasty dish. And before you say it….we know, and you’re welcome. Delicious stuffed Tater Kegs over a bed of our signature Creamy Mac.

Wings

Small Wings

$8.99

Everyone in the world thinks they have the best wings so we won't try to sell you. We're big on facts so we'll just factually tell you that NOT trying our wings will probably the biggest mistake of your life. Bone-in wings that are deep-fried to a perfect crisp and tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

Medium Wings

$15.99

Everyone in the world thinks they have the best wings so we won't try to sell you. We're big on facts so we'll just factually tell you that NOT trying our wings will probably the biggest mistake of your life. Bone-in wings that are deep-fried to a perfect crisp and tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

Large Wings

$28.99

Everyone in the world thinks they have the best wings so we won't try to sell you. We're big on facts so we'll just factually tell you that NOT trying our wings will probably the biggest mistake of your life. Bone-in wings that are deep-fried to a perfect crisp and tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

One salad to rule them all. If you know, you know. Perfectly grilled chicken breast atop of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, boiled egg, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

We don’t like to play fast and loose with the phrase “Best Salad Ever”….no wait, yes we do. BEST. SALAD. EVER. Lightly battered chicken breast atop a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, boiled egg, and shredded cheese.

House Salad

$5.99

It’s been called the Steven Segal of salads…it may not be invited to the red carpet but still kicks lots of ass and might even run a pyramid scheme or two.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

The salad to order when you want something deliciously awesome but want to feel good about yourself for ordering a sald. Served on a bed of lettuce with onions, tomato, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

$7.79+

Garrison Brothers

$8.96+

Jack Daniels

$5.90+

Jim Beam

$4.96+

Makers Mark

$5.90+

Southern Comfort

$5.43+

Well Bourban

$4.25+

Wild Turkey

$5.90+

Jack Honey

$5.54

Wellers

$17.00

Southern Comfort

$5.54

Blantons

$15.00

Eagle rare

$8.00

E h taylor

$17.00

Calumet farms 15

$16.00

Calumet farms 14

$15.00

Calumet farms 16

$17.00

Calumet farms 8

$8.00

Smoke wagon

$7.00

Buffalo trace

$7.00

Cordials & Brandys

Amaretto

$4.49+

Apple Pucker

$4.49+

Blue Caracao

$4.49+

Grand Marnier

$6.37+

Hazlenut

$4.49+

Hot Dam

$4.49

Irish Cream

$4.49+

Jaegermeister

$5.90+

Peach

$4.49+

Peppermint

$4.49+

Rumchatta

$4.96+

Rumplemintz

$5.90+

Tuaca

$5.90+

Watermelon

$4.49+

Liquor 43

$5.04

Craft Cocktails

Bird Bath

$6.59

Tito’s Vodka, Sprite, Cranberry, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Luxardo Cherry

Blue Smartie

$6.59

Prickly Pear Vodka, Blue Caracao, Sweet n Sour, Coconut Redbull

Legally Blonde

$6.59

Johnny Walker Blonde, Sweet n Sour, Sprite.

Nutter Butter Old Fashioned

$8.47

Peanut Butter Whiskey, Pecan Whiskey, Bitters, Club Soda, Nutter Butter Bar.

Rainbow Bright

$6.59

Skittles-infused Vodka, Your choice of Watermelon/Blueberry/Coconut/Tropical Flavored Red Bulls

Shanahans Premium Margarita

$8.47

Casa Amigos Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice, Sweet n Sour.

Shanahans Premium Martini

$7.53

Kettle One Vodka, Olive Juice, Vermouth

Snickertini

$6.59

Caramel Vodka, Irish Cream, Chocolate Liqueur, Amaretto, Cream

Taste The Rainbow

$5.65

Skittles-infused Vodka, Sprite

Domestic Bottle

Bud Light

$3.29

Budweiser

$3.29

Coors Light

$3.29

Lone Star

$3.29

Michelob Fusion

$3.53

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Miller Light

$3.29

White Claw

$3.76

Domestic Bucket

$14.51

$2 beer

$2.00

Draft Mug

Art Car

$6.12

Bud Light

$4.71

Coors Light

$4.71

Corona Premier

$5.65

Crawford Bock

$6.12

Dos XX

$5.65

Love Street

$6.12

Michelob Ultra

$4.71

Miller Light

$4.71

Taco Tuesday

$5.65

Yuengling

$5.65

Eight

$5.00

Big draft special

$3.70

Draft Pint

Art Car

$4.24

Bud Light

$3.29

Coors Light

$3.29

Corona Premier

$4.00

Crawford Bock

$4.24

Dos XX

$4.00

Ghost in the Machine

$6.59

Love Street

$4.24

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Miller Light

$3.29

Taco Tuesday

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.76

Eight

$3.50

Gin

Bombay

$6.37+

Tanqueray

$5.90+

Well Gin

$4.25+

Hendricks

$6.93+

Import Bottle

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Guiness

$4.71

Modelo

$4.00

Shiner

$3.53

Stella

$4.24

Kettle one seltzer

$6.00

Merchandise

Shanhans Hoodie

$37.74

Mixed Drinks A-H

Bay Breeze

$4.96+

Black Russian

$6.37+

Bloody Mary

$5.43+

Blue Hawaiian

$6.37+

Cherry Limemade

$5.90+

Colorado Bulldog

$6.84+

Cosmopolitan

$6.84+

Dreamsicle

$5.90+

Fuzzy Navel

$5.43+

Hurricane

$6.37+

Ladies Well

$2.13+

Mixed Drinks I-P

Lemon Drop Martini

$5.90+

Long Island

$7.78+

Mai Thai

$6.37+

Margarita

$4.96+

Margarita Gold

$6.37+

Martini

$5.90+

Mimosa

$4.96+

Mind Eraser

$5.90+

Old Fashioned

$8.72+

Mixed Drinks Q-Z

Liquid Marijuana

$5.90+

Rum Runner

$5.90+

Salty Dog

$4.96+

Screwdriver

$4.96+

Sea Breeze

$4.96+

Sex on the Beach

$4.96+

Something Fruity

$5.90+

Tequila Sunrise

$4.49+

White Russian

$6.37+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.43+

Captain Morgan

$5.43+

Malibu

$4.96+

Meyers

$5.90+

Well Rum

$4.25+

Scotch

Dewars

$5.43+

Johnny Walker Black

$6.84+

Johnny Walker Blonde

$5.43+

Well Scotch

$4.25+

Shots

Apple Jack

$5.90+

B-52 Shot

$6.37+

Bazooka Joe

$4.96+

Blue Bird

$5.90+

Blue Smartie

$5.90+

Bosco Focker

$5.90+

Breakfast Shot

$7.31+

Buttery Nipple

$4.25+

Cherry Bomb

$6.60+

Cherry Cheescake

$5.43+

Chocolate Cake

$5.90+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.90+

Diamond Cutters

$5.90+

Dreamsicle

$4.96+

Frosted Animal Cracker

$5.43+

Fruit Loop

$5.43+

Fusion Focker

$5.90+

Girl Scout Cookie

$5.43+

Grape Gatorade

$5.43+

Green Tea

$5.90+

Gummy Bear

$5.43+

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25+

Jaeger Bomb

$7.54+

Kamikaze

$3.78+

Lemon Drop

$5.43+

Liquid Cocaine

$5.43+

Liquid Marijuana

$5.90+

Melon Ball

$4.96+

Mexican Candy

$5.43+

Orange Tea

$5.90+

PB & J

$5.43+

Pepperoni Nips

$5.90+

Pickle Shot

$4.49+

Pineapple Upside down cake

$5.43+

Raspberry lemonade

$4.96+

Red Headed Slut

$5.43+

Red Snapper

$5.43+

Royal Fuck

$5.43+

Salted Nut Roll

$4.96+

Sex w/ Alligator

$6.37+

Skittle Bomb

$6.60+

Slacker

$5.90+

Star Fucker

$6.84+

Starburst Shot

$5.43+

Tuaca Bomb

$7.31+

Undercurrent

$4.49+

Vegas Bomb

$7.31+

Washington Apple

$5.43+

Water Moccasin

$4.96+

White Tea

$5.43+

$5 jameson or fireball

$4.00

$5 car bomb

$5.00

$1 jello shot

$1.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$7.78+

Jose Cuervo

$5.43+

Patron

$7.78+

Tequila Rose

$5.43+

Teremana

$5.90+

Astral Silver

$5.00

Casamigos

$7.78

Espolon

$5.50

Vodka

Absolute

$6.37+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$5.43+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$5.43+

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.43+

Deep Eddy Orange

$5.43+

Deep Eddy Peach

$5.43+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.43+

Grey Goose

$6.84+

Kettle One

$6.37+

Stoli

$5.90+

Titos

$6.37+

Well Vodka

$4.25+

Whip Cream Vodka

$4.49+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$5.54

Western Sun

$5.54+

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$4.96+

Canadian Mist

$4.96+

Crown

$6.37+

Crown Apple

$6.37+

Crown Peach

$6.37+

Crown Vanilla

$6.37+

Fireball

$5.90+

Jameson

$5.90+

Rebecca Creek

$7.78+

Seagrams 7

$5.43+

Seagrams VO

$5.43+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$7.54+

Proper 12

$6.00

Crown Royal Cans

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$3.76+

Champagne

$3.76+

Chardonnay

$3.76+

Merlot

$3.76+

Moscatto

$3.76+

Pinot Griggio

$3.76+

White Zinfandel

$3.76+

N/A Beverage

Red Bull

$3.07

Soda

$1.88

Cinco de Mayo

$3 tequila

$2.75

$3 Margs

$2.75

$2 Tacos

$1.88
