Shanahan's Bar and Grill 18020 Hwy 105 W,

Original Burger

$12.99

What if we told you the Shanahans Burger could solve world peace? It’s true. Our burger is so delicious that it’s scientifically impossible to be in a bad mood after eating one. And who are we to argue with science?! It starts with our signature ½ pound patty served with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Served between our adored sweet sourdough buns. Add American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss cheese for $1.