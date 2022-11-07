- Home
Shanahan's Bar and Grill 18020 Hwy 105 W,
No reviews yet
18020 Hwy 105 W,
Montgomery, TX 77316
Appetizers
Beef Nachos
Chef Gordon Ramsey once said that the Shanahans Nachos are what inspired him to be great….and hey, if it’s printed on our menu it has to be true, right?! Your choice of meat with sauteed onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes atop a bed of warm tortilla chips seasoned in our special house seasoning. Topped with shredded cheese and generously smothered in our homemade queso.
Beef Quesadilla
Strap on your boots and get ready to wade in the depths of cheesy deliciousness with our quesadillas! Served with sauteed onions and jalapenos and all generously topped with your choice of meat:
Chicken Lollipops
Chicken drumstick butchered to lollipop perfection. Served with our homemade Jameson based BBQ sauce or sub the sauce of your choice.
Chicken Nachos
Chicken Pot Stickers
Perhaps a bit unusual to see on a menu at a Bar & Grill but once you try these, you’ll understanWe may not be experts in international cuisine but we are experts in serving delicious food. Asian style dumpling stuffed with chicken and deep fried to a perfect crisp. Served with one of our favorites, gochujang sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Tenders
These tenders are known as the tenders that made Colonol Sanders retire. Fresh chicken breast hand-breaded and perfectly fried to a delicous golden brown.
Chips & Queso
Cheeeeeeese! No, we’re not taking any photos, we’re just that excited about our queso. Not only is it made with fresh ingredients, it’s made with love too! Homemade queso served with warm tortilla chips seasoned in our special house seasoning.
Combo Nachos
Combo Quesadilla
French Fries
There’s no “we” in Fries. So good you won’t want to share! Fresh cut potatoes perfectly fried and tossed in our homemade seasoning blend. Served with ketchup.
Fried Jalapenos
We’re not arrogant enough to say they’re the best fried jalapenos in the world, but we’re also not NOT saying they’re the best fried jalapenos in the world. Fresh Jalapeno slices hand-breaded with our homemade seasoning blend. Fried to a perfect crisp and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Out living your best life today? You better get an order of these bad boys because you know what they say about our Fried Mushrooms…They’re fun-guys! Fresh, whole, white button mushrooms fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.
Fried Pickles
As the saying goes…Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Shanahans Pickles. Fresh Pickle slices hand-breaded with our homemade seasoning blend. Fried to a perfect crisp and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.
Mini Beef Taquitos
Looking for top of the line, hand-rolled, authentic taquitos?! Well, you better keep looking! But hey, who doesn’t love some fried Beef Taquitos after a couple shots?! Corn tortilla wrapped around beef and cheese. Fried to a perfect golden brown and served with salsa. Sour cream available upon request.
Mini Corn Dogs
These bite size delectable treats might be one of the best items on our menu and don’t need any other explanation. Miniature corn dogs fried to absolute perfection. Served with mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks
Sweet dreams are made of cheese. Who are we to disagree? Mozzarella Cheese deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Take a moment to think about the best onion rings you’ve ever had. In just a few short minutes that memory will be gone forever and replaced with Shanahans Onion Rings. Fresh onions cut to the perfect size and hand-breaded with our homemade seasoning blend. Fried to a perfect texture and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.
Smoked Gouda n Bacon Mac n Cheese Bites
Imagine if gouda cheese, macaroni, and bacon all had a menage a trois. That’s what it’s like with each bite of these cheesy dream snacks.
Southwest Eggrolls
Fun Fact: Jeff Bezos came up with the idea of Amazon while eating our very eggrolls. And no, we will not cite our sources on that fact. Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, spinach, black beans, corn, red bell pepper and pepper jack cheese. Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch.
Stuffed Jalapenos
A classic staple for any Texas Bar & Grill and before you ask, yes they are delicious.
Tater Kegs
So good it'll make you want to slap yo mama! Baon, Cheddar cheese and chive stuffed into giant tater tots. Served with your choice of homemade ranch or sour cream.
$2 Chicken Taco
$2 Beef Taco
Astros Special
Tater Tots
Wiches & Burgers
Big Daddy Double Bacon Burger
You should probably go ahead and loosen your belt right now. Even Joey Chestnut would have trouble finishing this mouthwatering monster. TWO ½ pound burgers patties, four pieces of bacon, and 4 slices of cheese. Topped with our original Creamy Mac. Served between our famous sweet sourdough buns.
BLT Sandwich
Life is always better when you’re eating bacon and that’s just not arguable. Why not throw on some lettuce and tomato and let your taste buds throw a party with every bite?! Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on buttered and toasted Texas Toast. Add a fried egg for $2.
Bourban Bacon Burger
Warning: After eating this burger there’s a good chance you’ll never be able to enjoy any other burger again. Our signature ½ pound burger patty with two slices of Cheddar Cheese, thick-cut bacon, Fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, and topped with bourbon sauce. Served between our famous sweet sourdough buns.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A timeless classic that somehow gets better with each bite. Lightly breaded chicken breast fired to a golden brown perfection and tossed in our house Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce and onions between our famous sweet sourdough bun.
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
If you like food that tastes good, you simply won’t like this. Because it tastes AMAZING! Lightly breaded chicken breast fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with lettuce and mayo between our famous sweet sourdough bun.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
As John Kinsella once said…”Is this heaven”? No, it’s a Shanahans Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich. Lightly breaded steak fried to a golden brown perfection. Served with lettuce and mayo between our famous sweet sourdough bun.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
There’s Grilled Cheeses and then there’s a Shanahans Grilled Cheese. If you’ve never experienced the difference, you know what you have to do. American cheese melted to perfection on buttered and toasted Texas Toast. Add Bacon for $1.
Grilled Chicken Club
Our spin on the traditional club sandwich is a lot like your first kiss….always leaves you wanting more! Grilled Chicken topped with bacon and pepper jack cheese between our famous sweet sourdough bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.
Original Burger
What if we told you the Shanahans Burger could solve world peace? It’s true. Our burger is so delicious that it’s scientifically impossible to be in a bad mood after eating one. And who are we to argue with science?! It starts with our signature ½ pound patty served with mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Served between our adored sweet sourdough buns. Add American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss cheese for $1.
Shanny Melt
OH. EM. GEE…is what you’ll be saying after you sink your teeth into this mouthwatering burger. Our extra cheesy take on the classic patty melt. ½ pound burger patty with sauteed diced onions, and topped with both Swiss and American cheese. Served on buttered and toasted Texas Toast.
Swiss Mushroom Burger
It’s ironic that everyone describes this burger as “Magical” because we actually employ magic burger fairies to use their magic burger wands to grill and sauté this dish into pure perfection. ½ lb. burger topped with melted Swiss, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served between our famous sweet sourdough bun.
Slider flight
Mac N Cheeses
Creamy Mac
If you like Mac n’ Cheese (we don’t want to be friends with you if you don’t) you’re guaranteed to LOVE our take on it. Our signature creamy Mac n’ Cheese has been described as “Amazing”, “Fantastic”, “Unbelievable”, and “BEST MAC EVER”.
Buffalo Mac
A classic flavor combination that is sure to leave your taste buds happier than a unicorn eating cake on a rainbow! Our signature Creamy Mac topped with boneless chicken wings cooked to perfection and tossed in our house buffalo sauce.
Tater Mac
We combined two of our favorite things into one mighty tasty dish. And before you say it….we know, and you’re welcome. Delicious stuffed Tater Kegs over a bed of our signature Creamy Mac.
Wings
Small Wings
Everyone in the world thinks they have the best wings so we won't try to sell you. We're big on facts so we'll just factually tell you that NOT trying our wings will probably the biggest mistake of your life. Bone-in wings that are deep-fried to a perfect crisp and tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Medium Wings
Large Wings
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
One salad to rule them all. If you know, you know. Perfectly grilled chicken breast atop of a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, boiled egg, and shredded cheese.
Chicken Fried Chicken Salad
We don’t like to play fast and loose with the phrase “Best Salad Ever”….no wait, yes we do. BEST. SALAD. EVER. Lightly battered chicken breast atop a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, onion, boiled egg, and shredded cheese.
House Salad
It’s been called the Steven Segal of salads…it may not be invited to the red carpet but still kicks lots of ass and might even run a pyramid scheme or two.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
The salad to order when you want something deliciously awesome but want to feel good about yourself for ordering a sald. Served on a bed of lettuce with onions, tomato, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Garrison Brothers
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Southern Comfort
Well Bourban
Wild Turkey
Jack Honey
Wellers
Blantons
Eagle rare
E h taylor
Calumet farms 15
Calumet farms 14
Calumet farms 16
Calumet farms 8
Smoke wagon
Buffalo trace
Cordials & Brandys
Craft Cocktails
Bird Bath
Tito’s Vodka, Sprite, Cranberry, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Luxardo Cherry
Blue Smartie
Prickly Pear Vodka, Blue Caracao, Sweet n Sour, Coconut Redbull
Legally Blonde
Johnny Walker Blonde, Sweet n Sour, Sprite.
Nutter Butter Old Fashioned
Peanut Butter Whiskey, Pecan Whiskey, Bitters, Club Soda, Nutter Butter Bar.
Rainbow Bright
Skittles-infused Vodka, Your choice of Watermelon/Blueberry/Coconut/Tropical Flavored Red Bulls
Shanahans Premium Margarita
Casa Amigos Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice, Sweet n Sour.
Shanahans Premium Martini
Kettle One Vodka, Olive Juice, Vermouth
Snickertini
Caramel Vodka, Irish Cream, Chocolate Liqueur, Amaretto, Cream
Taste The Rainbow
Skittles-infused Vodka, Sprite
Domestic Bottle
Draft Mug
Draft Pint
Import Bottle
Merchandise
Mixed Drinks A-H
Mixed Drinks I-P
Mixed Drinks Q-Z
Shots
Apple Jack
B-52 Shot
Bazooka Joe
Blue Bird
Blue Smartie
Bosco Focker
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cherry Bomb
Cherry Cheescake
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Diamond Cutters
Dreamsicle
Frosted Animal Cracker
Fruit Loop
Fusion Focker
Girl Scout Cookie
Grape Gatorade
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bomb
Jaeger Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Melon Ball
Mexican Candy
Orange Tea
PB & J
Pepperoni Nips
Pickle Shot
Pineapple Upside down cake
Raspberry lemonade
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Royal Fuck
Salted Nut Roll
Sex w/ Alligator
Skittle Bomb
Slacker
Star Fucker
Starburst Shot
Tuaca Bomb
Undercurrent
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
White Tea
$5 jameson or fireball
$5 car bomb
$1 jello shot
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Wine
N/A Beverage
Cinco de Mayo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Local Bar & Eatery
18020 Hwy 105 W,, Montgomery, TX 77316