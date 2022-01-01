- Home
Shanahan's Food & Spirits Woodridge, IL
374 Reviews
$$
1999 75th St
Woodridge, IL 60517
Appetizers
6 pc Wings
8 bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or our signature house Pub Sauce; Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dipping sauce
12 pc Wings
12 bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or our signature house Pub Sauce; Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dipping sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded and golden fried mushrooms, served with Ranch for dipping
Seasoned Chicken Strips
6 lightly seasoned and breaded chicken strips, tossed in Buffalo Sauce, BBQ, our signature house Pub Sauce or plain; With your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, BBQ, or Honey Dijon for dipping
Chips & Nacho Cheese
Housemade tortilla chips served with our zesty nacho cheese
Chips & Guacamole
Housemade tortilla chips served with fresh, made to order guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Housemade tortilla chips served with our mild house salsa
Fiesta Trio Dips
Housemade tortilla chips served with our mild house salsa, made to order guacamole & zesty nacho cheese dip
Doritos Nachos
Nacho Cheese Doritos topped with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, nacho cheese & sour cream
Fiesta Chicken Sliders
3 mini crispy chicken sliders, topped with pepperjack cheese, fresh pico de gallo & garnished with our crispy onion strings
Italian Meatballs
8 meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and mild giardinara, topped with melted provolone cheese
Irish Meatballs
8 meatballs, sauteed in our signature house Pub Sauce
Mini Burgers
3 mini Angus burgers, served on slider buns and topped with our crispy onion strings
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks, golden fried and served with marinara sauce for dipping
Nachos
Housemade tortilla chips, topped with our zesty nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, fresh guacamole and a dallop of sour cream, served with a side of our house mild salsa
Potato Skins
4 potato skins baked with cheddar jack cheese and bacon bits, topped with diced tomatoes and green onions; Served with a side of sour cream
Pretzel Bites
Bite sized soft pretzels, lightly salted and served with cheese sauce for dipping
Soups/Salads
Cup of Soup
Call for the soup of the day!
Bowl of Soup
Call for the soup of the day!
Cup Chili
4 oz cup of our homemade chili. Load it up with cheese, green onions and sour cream!
Bowl of Chili
8 oz bowl of our homemade chili. Load it up with cheese, green onions and sour cream!
Mac & Cheese Cup
4 oz cup of our made-to-order Mac & Cheese, made fresh with creamy Cheddar Jack cheese
Mac & Cheese Bowl
8 oz bowl of our made-to-order Mac & Cheese, made fresh with creamy Cheddar Jack cheese
Dinner Salad
Mix of crispy Romaine & Iceberg lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced black olives and fresh baked croutons; Served with your choice of dressing
Soup & Salad
A bowl of the soup of the day served with a fresh side salad
Buffalo Chx Salad
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and a crispy Buffalo chicken breast; Served with Bleu Cheese dressing
Chix Ceasar Salad
A classic Caesar salad with Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese, topped with fresh baked croutons -- Add Chicken or Steak to make it a meal!
Chopped Salad
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped green peppers, green onion, diced bacon, hard-boiled egg & black olives; Served with your choice of dressing
Fajita Salad w/ Chicken
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh diced tomatoes, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips and a grilled chicken breast; Garnished with guacamole & sour cream; Served with our house Mexican Ranch dressing
Shanahan's Pub Chicken Salad
A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green onion, black olives and crispy pub chicken strips; Served with Ranch dressing on the side
Burgers
Angus Beef Burger
Build your own burger with our 1/2 lb. fresh Angus burger; Served with freshcut fries
BBQ Bacon Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring; Served with freshcut fries
Breakfast Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg; Served with freshcut fries
Buffalo Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles and our spicy Buffalo Sauce; Served with freshcut fries
El Bueno Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo; Served with freshcut fries
Mushroom Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms; Served with freshcut fries
Olive Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and sliced green olives; Served with freshcut fries
Shanahan's Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions; Served with freshcut fries
St. Patty's Melt
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger served on toasted Marble Rye with melted Cheddar cheese and grilled onions; Served with freshcut fries
Three Cheese Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese and Provolone cheese; Served with freshcut fries
Naked Burger
Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger served without the bun; Served with a side salad
Garden Burger
Build your own burger with this vegetarian black bean patty; Served with freshcut fries
Turkey Burger
Build your own burger with our 6 oz. turkey patty; Served with freshcut fries
The Big Yanster
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Build your own chicken sandwich with your choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast on a Brioche bun; Served with your choice of side
Cod Sandwich
2 pieces of our hand battered, golden fried cod on a French roll with a side of tartar sauce; Served with your choice of side
Corned Beef Sandwich
Toasted Marble Rye piled high with our slow cooked, deli sliced Corned Beef and a side of horseradish; Served with your choice of side
Grilled Cheese
A comfort food classic made with melted American cheese on toasted white bread; Served with your choice of side
Italian Beef Sandwich
French roll piled high with Italian beef; Served with your choice of side -- Add sweet peppers or giardinara to finish it off!
Reuben Sandwich
An Irish American staple, served on toasted Marble Rye piled high with our slow cooked Corned Beef, saurkraut and melted Swiss cheese with a side of Thousand Island dressing; Served with your choice of side
Shanahans Club Sandwich
A double-decker club sandwich on White toast with sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato; Served with your choice of side
Ribeye Sandwich
Wraps
Buffalo Chix Wrap
Crispy Buffalo chicken wrapped with Romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes & Bleu Cheese dressing; Served with your choice of side
Chix Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla shell with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing; Served with your choice of side
Chix Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breast wrapped with Romaine lettuce, grilled green peppers & onions, diced tomato, Cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole & sour cream; Served with your choice of side
Pub Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature pub sauce wrapped with Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, Cheddar-jack cheese & Ranch dressing; Served with your choice of side
Turkey BLT Wrap
Deli sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla shell; Served with your choice of side
Signature Dinners
Homestyle Bowls
Homestyle Chicken Bowl
Crispy chicken strips served over garlic mashed potatoes, corn & topped with brown gravy
Homestyle Roast Beef Bowl
Tender roast beef served over garlic mashed potatoes, corn & topped with brown gravy
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Made to order with fresh, creamy Cheddar-jack cheese
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Made with melted Cheddar-jack cheese; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side
Chicken Quesadilla
Made with melted Cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, grilled green peppers & grilled onions; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side
Ital-Beef Quesadilla
Made with melted Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced tender Italian beef, and mild giardiniera; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side
Reuben Quesadilla
Made with melted Swiss cheese, slow-cooked corned beef & sauerkraut; Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side
Veggie Quesadilla
Made with melted Cheddar-jack cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & black olives; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side
Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers
3 pieces of hand-breaded and golden fried chicken strips served with our freshcut fries and a side of ranch for dipping
Kids Grilled Cheese
A classic made with American cheese on toasted white bread served with our freshcut fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
A bowl made to order with creamy Cheddar-jack cheese
Kids Mini Burgers
2 mini black Angus burgers on slider buns, served with our freshcut fries
Kids Mini Cheeseburgers
2 mini black Angus burgers served on slider buns, topped with American cheese and served with a side of our freshcut fries
Fries
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Celebrating 20 years in the community in 2020, Shanahan's is known for it's great food, friendly atmosphere & awesome live entertainment
1999 75th St, Woodridge, IL 60517