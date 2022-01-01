Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Shanahan's Food & Spirits Woodridge, IL

374 Reviews

$$

1999 75th St

Woodridge, IL 60517

Popular Items

Shanahans Club Sandwich
BBQ Bacon Burger
Buffalo Chix Wrap

Appetizers

6 pc Wings

$10.00

8 bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or our signature house Pub Sauce; Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dipping sauce

12 pc Wings

12 pc Wings

$15.00

12 bone-in wings, tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or our signature house Pub Sauce; Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dipping sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Breaded and golden fried mushrooms, served with Ranch for dipping

Seasoned Chicken Strips

$10.00

6 lightly seasoned and breaded chicken strips, tossed in Buffalo Sauce, BBQ, our signature house Pub Sauce or plain; With your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, BBQ, or Honey Dijon for dipping

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$8.00

Housemade tortilla chips served with our zesty nacho cheese

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

Housemade tortilla chips served with fresh, made to order guacamole

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Housemade tortilla chips served with our mild house salsa

Fiesta Trio Dips

$12.00

Housemade tortilla chips served with our mild house salsa, made to order guacamole & zesty nacho cheese dip

Doritos Nachos

Doritos Nachos

$10.00

Nacho Cheese Doritos topped with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, nacho cheese & sour cream

Fiesta Chicken Sliders

$13.00

3 mini crispy chicken sliders, topped with pepperjack cheese, fresh pico de gallo & garnished with our crispy onion strings

Italian Meatballs

$12.00

8 meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and mild giardinara, topped with melted provolone cheese

Irish Meatballs

$12.00

8 meatballs, sauteed in our signature house Pub Sauce

Mini Burgers

$12.00

3 mini Angus burgers, served on slider buns and topped with our crispy onion strings

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 mozzarella sticks, golden fried and served with marinara sauce for dipping

Nachos

$11.00

Housemade tortilla chips, topped with our zesty nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, fresh guacamole and a dallop of sour cream, served with a side of our house mild salsa

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.00

4 potato skins baked with cheddar jack cheese and bacon bits, topped with diced tomatoes and green onions; Served with a side of sour cream

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Bite sized soft pretzels, lightly salted and served with cheese sauce for dipping

Soups/Salads

A bed of crispy Romaine lettuce, tossed with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, diced green peppers, sliced green onions, diced bacon & hard-boiled egg, topped with a grilled chicken breast; Served with your choice of dressing

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Call for the soup of the day!

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Call for the soup of the day!

Cup Chili

$5.00

4 oz cup of our homemade chili. Load it up with cheese, green onions and sour cream!

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

8 oz bowl of our homemade chili. Load it up with cheese, green onions and sour cream!

Mac & Cheese Cup

$5.00

4 oz cup of our made-to-order Mac & Cheese, made fresh with creamy Cheddar Jack cheese

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.00

8 oz bowl of our made-to-order Mac & Cheese, made fresh with creamy Cheddar Jack cheese

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Mix of crispy Romaine & Iceberg lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced black olives and fresh baked croutons; Served with your choice of dressing

Soup & Salad

$10.00

A bowl of the soup of the day served with a fresh side salad

Buffalo Chx Salad

Buffalo Chx Salad

$14.00

A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese and a crispy Buffalo chicken breast; Served with Bleu Cheese dressing

Chix Ceasar Salad

$14.00

A classic Caesar salad with Romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing & Parmesan cheese, topped with fresh baked croutons -- Add Chicken or Steak to make it a meal!

Chopped Salad

$14.00

A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped green peppers, green onion, diced bacon, hard-boiled egg & black olives; Served with your choice of dressing

Fajita Salad w/ Chicken

$14.00

A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh diced tomatoes, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips and a grilled chicken breast; Garnished with guacamole & sour cream; Served with our house Mexican Ranch dressing

Shanahan's Pub Chicken Salad

$14.00

A bed of Romaine lettuce topped with shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green onion, black olives and crispy pub chicken strips; Served with Ranch dressing on the side

Burgers

1/2 lb. Angus beef patties, made fresh to order; Served with freshcut fries

Angus Beef Burger

$13.00

Build your own burger with our 1/2 lb. fresh Angus burger; Served with freshcut fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring; Served with freshcut fries

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg; Served with freshcut fries

Buffalo Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles and our spicy Buffalo Sauce; Served with freshcut fries

El Bueno Burger

El Bueno Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo; Served with freshcut fries

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms; Served with freshcut fries

Olive Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese and sliced green olives; Served with freshcut fries

Shanahan's Burger

Shanahan's Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions; Served with freshcut fries

St. Patty's Melt

St. Patty's Melt

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger served on toasted Marble Rye with melted Cheddar cheese and grilled onions; Served with freshcut fries

Three Cheese Burger

Three Cheese Burger

$15.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger topped with melted Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese and Provolone cheese; Served with freshcut fries

Naked Burger

$13.00

Our fresh 1/2 lb. Angus burger served without the bun; Served with a side salad

Garden Burger

$13.00

Build your own burger with this vegetarian black bean patty; Served with freshcut fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Build your own burger with our 6 oz. turkey patty; Served with freshcut fries

The Big Yanster

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Build your own chicken sandwich with your choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast on a Brioche bun; Served with your choice of side

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

2 pieces of our hand battered, golden fried cod on a French roll with a side of tartar sauce; Served with your choice of side

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted Marble Rye piled high with our slow cooked, deli sliced Corned Beef and a side of horseradish; Served with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

A comfort food classic made with melted American cheese on toasted white bread; Served with your choice of side

Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.00

French roll piled high with Italian beef; Served with your choice of side -- Add sweet peppers or giardinara to finish it off!

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

An Irish American staple, served on toasted Marble Rye piled high with our slow cooked Corned Beef, saurkraut and melted Swiss cheese with a side of Thousand Island dressing; Served with your choice of side

Shanahans Club Sandwich

Shanahans Club Sandwich

$14.00

A double-decker club sandwich on White toast with sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato; Served with your choice of side

Ribeye Sandwich

$19.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo chicken wrapped with Romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomatoes & Bleu Cheese dressing; Served with your choice of side

Chix Ceasar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla shell with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing; Served with your choice of side

Chix Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped with Romaine lettuce, grilled green peppers & onions, diced tomato, Cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole & sour cream; Served with your choice of side

Pub Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature pub sauce wrapped with Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, Cheddar-jack cheese & Ranch dressing; Served with your choice of side

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Deli sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla shell; Served with your choice of side

Signature Dinners

A full slab of slow-cooked ribs smothered in BBQ sauce, served with your choice of potato & coleslaw

Broasted Chicken

$16.00

4 pieces of perfectly crisp broasted chicken served with your choice of potato & coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$16.00

3 pieces of beer-battered and golden fried Cod served with freshcut fries & coleslaw

Half Slab BBQ Ribs

$16.95

Full Slab BBQ Ribs

$21.95

Petite Filet

$18.95

Homestyle Bowls

Homestyle Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Crispy chicken strips served over garlic mashed potatoes, corn & topped with brown gravy

Homestyle Roast Beef Bowl

$14.00

Tender roast beef served over garlic mashed potatoes, corn & topped with brown gravy

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$12.00

Made to order with fresh, creamy Cheddar-jack cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Made with melted Cheddar-jack cheese; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Made with melted Cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken breast, grilled green peppers & grilled onions; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side

Ital-Beef Quesadilla

$14.00

Made with melted Mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced tender Italian beef, and mild giardiniera; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side

Reuben Quesadilla

$15.00

Made with melted Swiss cheese, slow-cooked corned beef & sauerkraut; Served with Thousand Island dressing on the side

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Made with melted Cheddar-jack cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & black olives; Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole on the side

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$15.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

3 pieces of hand-breaded and golden fried chicken strips served with our freshcut fries and a side of ranch for dipping

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

A classic made with American cheese on toasted white bread served with our freshcut fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

A bowl made to order with creamy Cheddar-jack cheese

Kids Mini Burgers

$8.00

2 mini black Angus burgers on slider buns, served with our freshcut fries

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$8.00

2 mini black Angus burgers served on slider buns, topped with American cheese and served with a side of our freshcut fries

Fries

Fresh Cut Fries Basket

$5.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries Basket

$6.00

Loaded Fries Basket

$8.00

Tater Tots Basket

$6.00

Loaded Tots Basket

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Garlic Mashed

$3.00

Vegetables

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Dips

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bistro Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Garlic

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Giardinara

$0.50

Guacamole (Full Sized)

$4.95

Guacamole (large)

$1.00

Guacamole (small)

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mexican Ranch

$0.50

Nacho Cheese (large)

$1.00

Nacho Cheese (small)

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Pub Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

St Patricks Day

Irish Meatballs

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Basket of Freshcut Fries

$6.00

Basket of Parmesan Garlic Fries

$7.00

Basket of Loaded Freshcut Fries

$8.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Irish Fish & Chips

$16.00

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Guinness Stew

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Angus Burger

$13.00

St. Patty's Melt

$14.00

Irish Pub Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Chopped Salad w/ Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mini Cheeseburgers

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Celebrating 20 years in the community in 2020, Shanahan's is known for it's great food, friendly atmosphere & awesome live entertainment

Website

Location

1999 75th St, Woodridge, IL 60517

Directions

Gallery
Shanahan's Food & Spirits image
Shanahan's Food & Spirits image
Shanahan's Food & Spirits image

