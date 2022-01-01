Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Clubhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1 Golf Course Road

Shandaken, NY 12480

Order Again

Breakfast

Eggs Your Way

$0.01

Omelet

$0.01

Pancakes

$0.01

French Toast

$0.01

Shashuka

$0.01

Vegan Shashuka

$0.01

JJ Special

$0.01

Shandaken Breakfast

$25.00

Breakfast Sides

Avocodo

Bacon

Fruit Bowl

Potatoes

Roasted Tomato

Sausage

Toast

Yogurt

Yogurt & Granola

Small Plates

Beets & Burrata

$16.00

Blistered Peppers

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Charcuterie

$25.00

Pate De Campagne

$17.00

Honeynut Squash Soup

$13.00

Little Gems

$19.00

Montaditos

$15.00Out of stock

Mussels

$24.00

Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Patatas Bravas

$14.00

Halibut Crudo

$18.00

Bread Basket

Large Plates

The Clubhouse House Burger

$18.00

Beef Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Halibut

$33.00Out of stock

Cavatelli

$25.00Out of stock

Duck

$38.00

Chicken

$31.00

New York Strip Steak

$37.00

Pork Chop

$33.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Steak

$24.00

Chef Vegan Special

$25.00Out of stock

Peposo

$25.00Out of stock

Venison

$34.00Out of stock

Lamb T-Bones

$34.00

Short Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

French Fries

$9.00

Mesclun Salad

$8.00

Pommes Puree

$9.00

Rapini

$9.00

Toast, Mussels

Toast, Pate

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Clubhouse S'more

$2.00

Sticky Toffee Cake

$10.00

Berries & Cream

$10.00

Cake Charge

$2.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00Out of stock

Stracciatella

$10.00Out of stock

Large Sticky Toffee Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Cookies N' Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken

$10.00

Pasta

$10.00

Events

Salad

Soup

Turkey

$65.00

Venison

$65.00

Pumpkin Pie

Toffee Cake

Tomato Tartine

$18.00Out of stock

Peppers

Taliatelle

$55.00

Mussels

$55.00

Kids Plate

$25.00

Vendor Meal

$30.00

Kids Meal

$15.00

Cocktail Hour

$25.00

Lunch, Adult

$25.00

Lunch, Kids

$15.00

Apparel & Comforts

Down etc. Pillow

$64.00+

Sealy Mattress

$1,993.00+

Face Mask

$8.00+

Frette Robe

$80.00

Sweater, Kids Hoodie, Pacific

$34.00+

Sweater; Girls Crop Hoodie, Ash

$45.00+

Sweater; Pullover Jamerica Triblend

$62.00+

Sweater; Pullover Legacy Navy

$62.00+

Zip Up Hoodie, Ash

$62.00+

Zip Up Hoodie, Denim

$62.00+

T-Shirt, Pocket L/S Navy

$39.00+

T-Shirts; Black Clubhouse

$12.00+

T-Shirts; Kids Blue

$29.00+

T-Shirts; Navy Inn

$29.00+

T-Shirts; Washed Denim

$29.00+

Mug Gift Set

$24.00

Mug Single

$12.00

Mug, Upstate of Mind

$16.00

Tote Bag

$10.00

Triblend L/S

$39.00+

Umbrella

$32.00

Vero Water Bottle

$15.00

Water Bottle

$18.00

Water Bottle Sleeve

$12.00

Aprons

Staff; Blue Polo

$0.00+

Staff; Gray Collar Shirt L/S

$0.00+

Staff; Housekeeping Shirts

$0.00+

M&G Moisturizer

$38.00

Coffee Spoon

French Press

Miir Travel Tumbler

$35.00

Trucker, Navy Heathered

$29.00

Wool, Grey

$29.00

Beanie, Denim Heather

$29.00Out of stock

Anxzilla

$46.00

Tossing

$46.00

Bleak

$26.00

Lumbat Lockdown

$26.00

Moisturizer

$38.00

Handsoap

$38.00

Food & Beverage

Grounded

$18.00

Whole Beans

$16.00

Strawberry Star

$7.00

Blueberry Blue

$7.00

Margo Love

$7.00

Sample Package

$18.00

WildFlower Honey

$14.00

Earl Grey

$14.00

Lavender

$14.00

Orange Ginger

$14.00

Stationaries

Playing Cards

$18.00

Tea & Tinctures

Admission

$15.00

Mayananaiya Botanicals, Lumbat Lockdown

$26.00

Mayananaiya Botanicals, Bleak & Blue

$26.00

Mayananaiya Botanicals, Tossing

$46.00

Mayananaiya Botanicals, Anxzilla

$46.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1 Golf Course Road, Shandaken, NY 12480

Directions

