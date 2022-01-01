Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shandra Thai Cuisine

2505 East Palmdale Boulevard

Palmdale, CA 93550

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Mint Leaves over Rice
Pad See Iew
Thai Fried Rice

APPETIZERS

B.B.Q Chicken on Stick (1 skewers)

$2.99

Shrimp on a Stick (1 skewers)

$3.99

5 shrimp sauteed with spices and skewered

Thai B.B.Q. Chicken

$12.99

Thai Style Marinated & Grilled

Chicken Satay (5 skewers)

$12.99

Marinated Chicken Grilled and served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.

Honey Ribs

$13.99

B.B.Q Thai style Pork spare ribs.

Honey Duckling

Honey Duckling

$23.99

Duck marinated in spices, fried and served crispy with sweet sauce on the side.

Golden Fried Shrimp (6 skewers)

$10.99

Deep-Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Vegetable Egg Rolls (5 pieces)

$8.99

Mixed Vegetables and vermicelli wrapped with egg roll skin, fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Egg Rolls (12 pieces)

$8.99

Chicken, Mix Vegetables and vermicelli wrapped with egg roll skin, fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Wontons (12 pieces)

$9.99

Ground Chicken and spices wrapped with wonton skin.

Combination Appetizer

$13.99

3 Golden fried shrimp, 2 vegetable egg roll and 5 fried wontons served with sweet & sour sauce.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$13.99

Fried with panko breadcrumbs, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Calamari & Vegetable Tempura

$13.99

Fried with panko breadcrumbs, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Deep Fried Oysters

$13.99

Fried with panko breadcrumbs, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Coconut Fried Shrimp (8 pieces)

$15.99

Butterflied shrimp in panko and coconut batter, served in sweet & sour sauce.

Thai sausage

$11.99

Chicken Dumpling ( 10 pieces )

$10.99

Seasoned ground chicken wrapped with dumpling skin, served with sweet black ginger sauce.

Fried Soybean Cake (TOFU)

$10.99

Deep Fried TOFU with sweet & sour sauce.

SOUPS

Wor Wonton Soup

$14.99

With Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetables

Silver Noodles Soup

$14.99

With Shrimp, Chicken, Straw mushrooms and Vegetables

Bean Cured Soup

$14.99

With TOFU, Chicken and Vegetables

Coconut Chicken Soup

$15.99

With Lemongrass, Galangal, chili, Kaffir Lime leaf, Straw Mushrooms, lemon juice, coconut milk and other spices.

Coconut Shrimp Soup

$16.99

With Lemongrass, Galangal, chili, Kaffir Lime leaf, Straw Mushrooms, lemon juice, coconut milk and other spices.

Coconut Seafood Soup

$19.99

With Fish, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Imitation Crab, Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice, coconut milk and other spices

Spicy & Sour Chicken Soup

$14.99

With Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice and other spices

Spicy & Sour Shrimp Soup

$15.99

With Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice and other spices

Spicy & Sour Seafood Soup

$18.99

With Fish, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Imitation Crab, Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice and other spices

SALADS

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

With lemongrass, Onion, celery, tomatos, cilentro, lemon juice, chili paste and other spices.

Calamari Salad

$15.99

With lemongrass, Onion, celery, tomatos, cilentro, lemon juice, chili paste and other spices.

Seafood Salad

$18.99

With Fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari, imitation crab cooked with lemongrass, Onion, celery, tomatos, cilentro, lemon juice, chili paste and other spices.

Silver Noodles Salad

$13.99

With Shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, carrots, onion, cilentro, lemon juice, chili and other spices.

Larb Salad

$13.99

Ground meat, onion, cilentro, chili, rice powder and other spices

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$14.99

Beef with lemongrass, onion, tomatoes, onion, cilentro, lemon juice, chili and other spices

Ground Chicken Salad

$13.99

With ginger, carrots, onion, cilentro, peanuts, lemon juice and other spices.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.99

With tomatoes, longbeans, carrots, peanuts, lemon juice, chili and other spices.

Pappaya Seafood Salad

$21.99

Shrimp, mussels, calimari, boiled egg, tomatoes, longbeans, carrots, peanuts, lemon juice, chili and other spices.

Thai Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumber, boiled egg with peanut dressing.

Cucumber Salad

$6.99

Cumber and carrots in sweet vinegar dressing.

FRIED RICE

Thai Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice stir-fried with choice of protein, peas, carrots, onion and egg.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice stir-fried with choice of protein, peas, carrots, onion, egg and yellow curry.

Spicy Chili Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice stir-fried with choice of protein, chili, bell peppers, thai basil, peas, carrots, onion, egg and oyster sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

$15.99

Rice stir-fried with real crab meat, crab paste, onions, peas, carrots and egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.99

RIce stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, cashew nut, raisins, onions, peas, carrots, egg, pinapple & yellow curry.

B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice stir-fried with B.B.Q. pork, onion, peas, carrots and egg.

OVER RICE

B.B.Q. Pork over Rice

$12.99

B.B.Q. Pork slice, boiled egg served over rice with sweet thai gravy.

Bamboo Shoot over Rice

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Bamboo shoot, Onion, carrots, mushrooms, in gravy.

Garlic & Pepper over Rice

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Garlic, black pepper, onion and carrots.

Spicy Mint Leaves over Rice

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Carrots, longbean, bell peppers, thai basil,

Cashew Nut over Rice

$11.99

Choice of protein, Italian squash, onion bell pepper, carrots, cashew nut and roasted chili paste.

Kung Pao over Rice

$11.99

Choice of protein, Italian squash, onion bell pepper, carrots, peanut and roasted chili paste.

Thai Omelet over Rice

$11.99

With onion, carrots and green onion

STIR- FRIED NOODLES

Pad Thai

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Thin rice noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, crush peanuts and tamarind sauce.

Koi See Mee

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Crispy egg noodles, bamboo shoot, mushroom, peas, carrots, green onion and gravy.

Pad See Iew

$11.99

Choice of Protein, flat rice noodles, broccoli or chinese broccoli, baby bok choy, bean sprouts and egg.

Lahd Nah

$11.99

Choice of Protein, flat rice noodles, broccoli or chinese broccoli, carrots in special gravy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Spicy flat rice noodles, carrots, onion, bell peppers, chili, thai basil on a bed of lettuce.

Chow Mein

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Wheat noodles, assorted vegetables.

Silver Noodle

$11.99

Choice of Protein, Bean Thread noodles, black mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, carrots, celery, baby corn, cabbage and egg.

Crab Noodles

$15.99

Rice noodles, Real crab, bean sprouts, green onion and egg.

Silver Noodles with Imitation Crab

$11.99

Rice noodles, Imitation crab, black mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, baby corn, celery, and egrrn onion.

NOODLE SOUP

Noodle Soup

$11.99

Choice of Protein and bean sprouts.

Duck Noodle Soup

$14.99

Roast Duck, rice noodles and bean sprouts.

B.B.Q. Pork Noodle Soup

$13.99

B.B.Q pork, rice noodles, green onion and bean sprouts.

Beef Noodle Soup

$12.99

Rice noodle, beef and bean sprouts. (Add Meatball extra $1.00)

Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$13.99

Rice noodles, fish meat ball, B.B.Q. pork, ground chicken, ground peanut, green onion, cilentro, chili.

Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.99

Rice noodles, shrimp, calamari, fish meatball, imitation crab and green onion.

A LA CARTE

Broccoil

Broccoil

$12.99

Choice of protein, carrots and oyster sauce.

Chinese Broccoli

$12.99
Snow peas

Snow peas

$12.99

Choice of protein, carrot, onion, and mushrooms.

Bamboo Shoot

$12.99

Choice of protein, onion, mushroom and carrots.

Baby corn

$12.99

Choice of protein, baby corn, mushroom, onions and bell peppers.

Bell Peppers

$12.99

Chioce of protein, bell peppers, carrots, onions and chili

Straw Mushrooms

$12.99

Choice of protein, mushrooms and onions.

Spicy eggplant

Spicy eggplant

$12.99

Choice of protein, onion, carrots, bell peppers and thai basil.

Green Beans

$12.99

Choice of protein, carrots, bell peppers, coconut milk and chili paste.

Mix Vegetable

$12.99

Choice of protein and assorted vegetable.

Bean Cured

$12.99

Bean Cured (ToFu), onion, carrots, and bell peppers.

Ginger Root

$12.99

Choice of protein, black mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and onions.

Spicy Thai Basil ( Pad Kra Pao)

$12.99

Choice of protein, onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.

Garlic Pepper

$12.99

Choice of protein, onion, carrots, cilentro

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.99

Bell peppers, pinapple and onions

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.99

Cashew Nut

$12.99

Choice of protein, italian squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cashew nut and roasted chili paste.

Kung Pao

$12.99

Choice of protein, italian squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, peanuts and roasted chili paste.

Teriyaki

$12.99

Choice of protein, cabbage and carrots.

Mongolian

Mongolian

$12.99

Choice of protein, mushroom, carrots, onions, bell peppers, green onions and seasame seeds.

Pork Jerky

$14.99

Marinated pork with dipping sauce

Fried Pork Ribs

$14.99

Marinated pork ribs with garlic deep fried.

CURRIES

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.99

Choice of protein, potatoes, peas, carrot, bell pepper, coconut milk and yellow curry paste.

Red Curry

$12.99

Choice of protein, eggplant, longbean, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.

Green Curry

$12.99

Choice of protein, long bean, carrots, thai eggplant, thai basil, coconut milk and green curry paste.

Pa Nang Curry

$12.99

Choice of protein, peas, carrots, bell peppers, coconut milk and panang curry paste

Pinapple Curry

$12.99

Choice of protein, peas, carrots, tomatoes, coconut milk and red curry paste.

Roast Duck Curry

$15.99

Duck, peas, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, pinapple coconut milk and red curry paste.

SEAFOOD

Garlic Fried Shrimp

Garlic Fried Shrimp

$17.99

Black tiger shrimps, shell-on with fried garlic served with dipping sauce.

Kung Prik Pao

$16.99

Shrimp, italian squash, bell pepper, onion, carrots, mushrooms and roasted chili paste.

Calamari in Roasted Chili

$16.99

Calamari, Italian squash, bell pepper, onion carrots, mushroom and roasted chili paste.

Muk Krung Prik

$16.99

Calamari, Shrimp, Italian squash, bell pepper, onion carrots, mushroom and roasted chili paste.

Steam Mussels

$16.99

New Zealand mussels, lemongrass, Galangal and Thai basil. Served with dipping sauce.

Spicy Mussels with Mint leaves

$16.99

Onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.

Spicy Scallops with Mint Leaves

$18.99

Onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.

Combiation Seafood

$18.99

Fish, shrimp, calimari, green mussels, imitation crab, mushrooms, kafir lime leaf, ginger italian squash, bell pepper onions, lemongrass, carrots and roasted chili.

Steam Fish Filet

$14.99

Cabbage, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, baby bok choy and ginger.

Whole Steam Fish

$22.99

Choice of fish, Cabbage, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, baby bok choy and ginger.

Pra Sarm Rod

$22.99

Choice of fish deep fried, Bell peppers, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, peas, carrots and sweet & sour sauce.

Pra Rad Prik

$22.99

Choice of fish deep fried, peas, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.

Fish with Garlic Sauce

$22.99

Deep Fried Tilapia, carrots, onions, pepper and garlic sauce.

Fried Whole Fish

Fried Whole Fish

$19.99

Choice of Fish, Served with salad, steam rice and lemon.

Crispy & Salty Shrimp (12 pieces)

$17.99

Shrimp shell-On, lightly battered, salt and green onion.

VEGETARIAN

Spicy eggplant

$12.99

Onion, carrots, bell peppers and thai basil.

Snow peas with mushrooms

$12.99

Carrot, onion, and mushrooms.

Spicy Thai Basil with Tofu

$12.99

Onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.

Bean Sprouts & Green Onions

$9.99

Red Curry with Tofu

$12.99

Bamboo shoot, Mushrooms, green beans, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.

Pa Nang ToFu

$12.99

Bell peppers, peas, carrots, cocnut milk, and curry paste.

Fried Soy Bean Cake (ToFu)

$10.99

Vegetable Tempura

$13.99

Assorted vegetable batterd and fried.

Cashew Nut ToFu

$12.99

ToFu, italian squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, peanuts and roasted chili paste.

Garlic Pepper Mock Duck

$13.99

Onion, carrots, cilentro

Red Curry Mok Duck

$13.99

Eggplant, longbean, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.

HOUSE DINNER

Kai Yang (B.B.Q. Chicken Dinner)

$15.99

Half B.B.Q. Chcken served with fried rice.

B.B.Q Spare Ribs Dinner

$16.99

Thai style B.B.Q Ribs served with fried rice.

Sa-Tay Dinner

$14.99

Marinated skewered chicken breast, fried rice served with peanut sauce.

Honey Duck Dinner

$26.99

Half Fried roast duck served with fried rice and sweet dipping sauce.

Garlic Pepper Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Shrimp, broccoli, black pepper, garlic served with fried rice.

DESSERTS

Fried Banana ( 8 pieces)

$7.99

UBE Ice Cream with Stick Rice

$7.99

Mango and Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$9.99

Jack Fruit and Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$9.99

Sticky Rice

$5.99

Halo-Halo

$7.99

Mix fruit, crush ice, evaporated milk and UBE ice cream

Thai Tea Boba Float

Thai Tea Boba Float

$6.99

Mango Slice Only

$4.00

Extra Coconut Milk for Sticky Rice

$0.50

STEAM RICE

Steam Rice Togo

$2.50

Brown Rice Togo

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.29+

Diet Coke

$3.29+

Sprite

$3.29+

Lemonade

$3.29+

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.29+

Strawberry Fanta

$3.29+

Regular Thai Ice Tea

$3.99

Large Thai Ice Tea

$5.99

Regular Thai Ice Coffee

$3.99

Large Thai Ice Coffee

$5.99

Ice Green Tea

$3.99+

Lipton Ice Tea

$3.29+

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice Bottled

$3.99

Apple Juice Bottled

$3.99

Whole Milk Glass

$2.49

Fresh Young Coconut

$5.29

Water Bottle Dasani 20oz

$1.99

Smart Water 20oz

$2.69

Mexican Coke Bottle 500ml

$3.59Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for making us part of your family!

Website

Location

2505 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale, CA 93550

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Shandra thai cuisine image

