Shandra Thai Cuisine
No reviews yet
2505 East Palmdale Boulevard
Palmdale, CA 93550
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
B.B.Q Chicken on Stick (1 skewers)
Shrimp on a Stick (1 skewers)
5 shrimp sauteed with spices and skewered
Thai B.B.Q. Chicken
Thai Style Marinated & Grilled
Chicken Satay (5 skewers)
Marinated Chicken Grilled and served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.
Honey Ribs
B.B.Q Thai style Pork spare ribs.
Honey Duckling
Duck marinated in spices, fried and served crispy with sweet sauce on the side.
Golden Fried Shrimp (6 skewers)
Deep-Fried shrimp wrapped in bacon, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Vegetable Egg Rolls (5 pieces)
Mixed Vegetables and vermicelli wrapped with egg roll skin, fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Egg Rolls (12 pieces)
Chicken, Mix Vegetables and vermicelli wrapped with egg roll skin, fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Wontons (12 pieces)
Ground Chicken and spices wrapped with wonton skin.
Combination Appetizer
3 Golden fried shrimp, 2 vegetable egg roll and 5 fried wontons served with sweet & sour sauce.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Fried with panko breadcrumbs, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Calamari & Vegetable Tempura
Fried with panko breadcrumbs, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Deep Fried Oysters
Fried with panko breadcrumbs, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Coconut Fried Shrimp (8 pieces)
Butterflied shrimp in panko and coconut batter, served in sweet & sour sauce.
Thai sausage
Chicken Dumpling ( 10 pieces )
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped with dumpling skin, served with sweet black ginger sauce.
Fried Soybean Cake (TOFU)
Deep Fried TOFU with sweet & sour sauce.
SOUPS
Wor Wonton Soup
With Shrimp, Chicken & Vegetables
Silver Noodles Soup
With Shrimp, Chicken, Straw mushrooms and Vegetables
Bean Cured Soup
With TOFU, Chicken and Vegetables
Coconut Chicken Soup
With Lemongrass, Galangal, chili, Kaffir Lime leaf, Straw Mushrooms, lemon juice, coconut milk and other spices.
Coconut Shrimp Soup
With Lemongrass, Galangal, chili, Kaffir Lime leaf, Straw Mushrooms, lemon juice, coconut milk and other spices.
Coconut Seafood Soup
With Fish, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Imitation Crab, Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice, coconut milk and other spices
Spicy & Sour Chicken Soup
With Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice and other spices
Spicy & Sour Shrimp Soup
With Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice and other spices
Spicy & Sour Seafood Soup
With Fish, Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Imitation Crab, Lemongrass,straw mushrooms, cabbage, Kaffir lime leaf, Galangal, chili, Lemon juice and other spices
SALADS
Shrimp Salad
With lemongrass, Onion, celery, tomatos, cilentro, lemon juice, chili paste and other spices.
Calamari Salad
With lemongrass, Onion, celery, tomatos, cilentro, lemon juice, chili paste and other spices.
Seafood Salad
With Fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari, imitation crab cooked with lemongrass, Onion, celery, tomatos, cilentro, lemon juice, chili paste and other spices.
Silver Noodles Salad
With Shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, carrots, onion, cilentro, lemon juice, chili and other spices.
Larb Salad
Ground meat, onion, cilentro, chili, rice powder and other spices
Beef Salad
Beef with lemongrass, onion, tomatoes, onion, cilentro, lemon juice, chili and other spices
Ground Chicken Salad
With ginger, carrots, onion, cilentro, peanuts, lemon juice and other spices.
Papaya Salad
With tomatoes, longbeans, carrots, peanuts, lemon juice, chili and other spices.
Pappaya Seafood Salad
Shrimp, mussels, calimari, boiled egg, tomatoes, longbeans, carrots, peanuts, lemon juice, chili and other spices.
Thai Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, cucumber, boiled egg with peanut dressing.
Cucumber Salad
Cumber and carrots in sweet vinegar dressing.
FRIED RICE
Thai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with choice of protein, peas, carrots, onion and egg.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with choice of protein, peas, carrots, onion, egg and yellow curry.
Spicy Chili Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with choice of protein, chili, bell peppers, thai basil, peas, carrots, onion, egg and oyster sauce.
Crab Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with real crab meat, crab paste, onions, peas, carrots and egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
RIce stir-fried with shrimp, chicken, cashew nut, raisins, onions, peas, carrots, egg, pinapple & yellow curry.
B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with B.B.Q. pork, onion, peas, carrots and egg.
OVER RICE
B.B.Q. Pork over Rice
B.B.Q. Pork slice, boiled egg served over rice with sweet thai gravy.
Bamboo Shoot over Rice
Choice of Protein, Bamboo shoot, Onion, carrots, mushrooms, in gravy.
Garlic & Pepper over Rice
Choice of Protein, Garlic, black pepper, onion and carrots.
Spicy Mint Leaves over Rice
Choice of Protein, Carrots, longbean, bell peppers, thai basil,
Cashew Nut over Rice
Choice of protein, Italian squash, onion bell pepper, carrots, cashew nut and roasted chili paste.
Kung Pao over Rice
Choice of protein, Italian squash, onion bell pepper, carrots, peanut and roasted chili paste.
Thai Omelet over Rice
With onion, carrots and green onion
STIR- FRIED NOODLES
Pad Thai
Choice of Protein, Thin rice noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, carrots, crush peanuts and tamarind sauce.
Koi See Mee
Choice of Protein, Crispy egg noodles, bamboo shoot, mushroom, peas, carrots, green onion and gravy.
Pad See Iew
Choice of Protein, flat rice noodles, broccoli or chinese broccoli, baby bok choy, bean sprouts and egg.
Lahd Nah
Choice of Protein, flat rice noodles, broccoli or chinese broccoli, carrots in special gravy sauce.
Pad Kee Mao
Choice of Protein, Spicy flat rice noodles, carrots, onion, bell peppers, chili, thai basil on a bed of lettuce.
Chow Mein
Choice of Protein, Wheat noodles, assorted vegetables.
Silver Noodle
Choice of Protein, Bean Thread noodles, black mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, carrots, celery, baby corn, cabbage and egg.
Crab Noodles
Rice noodles, Real crab, bean sprouts, green onion and egg.
Silver Noodles with Imitation Crab
Rice noodles, Imitation crab, black mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, baby corn, celery, and egrrn onion.
NOODLE SOUP
Noodle Soup
Choice of Protein and bean sprouts.
Duck Noodle Soup
Roast Duck, rice noodles and bean sprouts.
B.B.Q. Pork Noodle Soup
B.B.Q pork, rice noodles, green onion and bean sprouts.
Beef Noodle Soup
Rice noodle, beef and bean sprouts. (Add Meatball extra $1.00)
Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Rice noodles, fish meat ball, B.B.Q. pork, ground chicken, ground peanut, green onion, cilentro, chili.
Seafood Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, shrimp, calamari, fish meatball, imitation crab and green onion.
A LA CARTE
Broccoil
Choice of protein, carrots and oyster sauce.
Chinese Broccoli
Snow peas
Choice of protein, carrot, onion, and mushrooms.
Bamboo Shoot
Choice of protein, onion, mushroom and carrots.
Baby corn
Choice of protein, baby corn, mushroom, onions and bell peppers.
Bell Peppers
Chioce of protein, bell peppers, carrots, onions and chili
Straw Mushrooms
Choice of protein, mushrooms and onions.
Spicy eggplant
Choice of protein, onion, carrots, bell peppers and thai basil.
Green Beans
Choice of protein, carrots, bell peppers, coconut milk and chili paste.
Mix Vegetable
Choice of protein and assorted vegetable.
Bean Cured
Bean Cured (ToFu), onion, carrots, and bell peppers.
Ginger Root
Choice of protein, black mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and onions.
Spicy Thai Basil ( Pad Kra Pao)
Choice of protein, onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.
Garlic Pepper
Choice of protein, onion, carrots, cilentro
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Bell peppers, pinapple and onions
Orange Chicken
Cashew Nut
Choice of protein, italian squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cashew nut and roasted chili paste.
Kung Pao
Choice of protein, italian squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, peanuts and roasted chili paste.
Teriyaki
Choice of protein, cabbage and carrots.
Mongolian
Choice of protein, mushroom, carrots, onions, bell peppers, green onions and seasame seeds.
Pork Jerky
Marinated pork with dipping sauce
Fried Pork Ribs
Marinated pork ribs with garlic deep fried.
CURRIES
Yellow Curry
Choice of protein, potatoes, peas, carrot, bell pepper, coconut milk and yellow curry paste.
Red Curry
Choice of protein, eggplant, longbean, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.
Green Curry
Choice of protein, long bean, carrots, thai eggplant, thai basil, coconut milk and green curry paste.
Pa Nang Curry
Choice of protein, peas, carrots, bell peppers, coconut milk and panang curry paste
Pinapple Curry
Choice of protein, peas, carrots, tomatoes, coconut milk and red curry paste.
Roast Duck Curry
Duck, peas, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, pinapple coconut milk and red curry paste.
SEAFOOD
Garlic Fried Shrimp
Black tiger shrimps, shell-on with fried garlic served with dipping sauce.
Kung Prik Pao
Shrimp, italian squash, bell pepper, onion, carrots, mushrooms and roasted chili paste.
Calamari in Roasted Chili
Calamari, Italian squash, bell pepper, onion carrots, mushroom and roasted chili paste.
Muk Krung Prik
Calamari, Shrimp, Italian squash, bell pepper, onion carrots, mushroom and roasted chili paste.
Steam Mussels
New Zealand mussels, lemongrass, Galangal and Thai basil. Served with dipping sauce.
Spicy Mussels with Mint leaves
Onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.
Spicy Scallops with Mint Leaves
Onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.
Combiation Seafood
Fish, shrimp, calimari, green mussels, imitation crab, mushrooms, kafir lime leaf, ginger italian squash, bell pepper onions, lemongrass, carrots and roasted chili.
Steam Fish Filet
Cabbage, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, baby bok choy and ginger.
Whole Steam Fish
Choice of fish, Cabbage, carrots, baby corn, broccoli, baby bok choy and ginger.
Pra Sarm Rod
Choice of fish deep fried, Bell peppers, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, peas, carrots and sweet & sour sauce.
Pra Rad Prik
Choice of fish deep fried, peas, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.
Fish with Garlic Sauce
Deep Fried Tilapia, carrots, onions, pepper and garlic sauce.
Fried Whole Fish
Choice of Fish, Served with salad, steam rice and lemon.
Crispy & Salty Shrimp (12 pieces)
Shrimp shell-On, lightly battered, salt and green onion.
VEGETARIAN
Spicy eggplant
Onion, carrots, bell peppers and thai basil.
Snow peas with mushrooms
Carrot, onion, and mushrooms.
Spicy Thai Basil with Tofu
Onion, carrots, bell peppers, longbean, thai basil and chili.
Bean Sprouts & Green Onions
Red Curry with Tofu
Bamboo shoot, Mushrooms, green beans, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.
Pa Nang ToFu
Bell peppers, peas, carrots, cocnut milk, and curry paste.
Fried Soy Bean Cake (ToFu)
Vegetable Tempura
Assorted vegetable batterd and fried.
Cashew Nut ToFu
ToFu, italian squash, onions, bell peppers, carrots, peanuts and roasted chili paste.
Garlic Pepper Mock Duck
Onion, carrots, cilentro
Red Curry Mok Duck
Eggplant, longbean, carrots, thai basil, coconut milk and red curry paste.
HOUSE DINNER
Kai Yang (B.B.Q. Chicken Dinner)
Half B.B.Q. Chcken served with fried rice.
B.B.Q Spare Ribs Dinner
Thai style B.B.Q Ribs served with fried rice.
Sa-Tay Dinner
Marinated skewered chicken breast, fried rice served with peanut sauce.
Honey Duck Dinner
Half Fried roast duck served with fried rice and sweet dipping sauce.
Garlic Pepper Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp, broccoli, black pepper, garlic served with fried rice.
DESSERTS
Fried Banana ( 8 pieces)
UBE Ice Cream with Stick Rice
Mango and Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
Jack Fruit and Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
Sticky Rice
Halo-Halo
Mix fruit, crush ice, evaporated milk and UBE ice cream
Thai Tea Boba Float
Mango Slice Only
Extra Coconut Milk for Sticky Rice
STEAM RICE
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Raspberry Ice Tea
Strawberry Fanta
Regular Thai Ice Tea
Large Thai Ice Tea
Regular Thai Ice Coffee
Large Thai Ice Coffee
Ice Green Tea
Lipton Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee
Orange Juice Bottled
Apple Juice Bottled
Whole Milk Glass
Fresh Young Coconut
Water Bottle Dasani 20oz
Smart Water 20oz
Mexican Coke Bottle 500ml
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thank you for making us part of your family!
2505 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale, CA 93550