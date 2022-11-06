Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum

1,022 Reviews

$$

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd

Austin, TX 78752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4. Pork Shumai (4)-蟹黃燒賣
14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃
18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包

Cocktail

RESERVATION

RESERVATION

$10.00

We only keep your reservation for 15 minutes. We will not refund the prepaid fund after 15 minutes. Please enter your arrival time on the special request. Our team member will give your a code to refund your prepaid fund.

Water

Water

Rancho La Gloria Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Borrasca CAVA -Bottle

$30.00

Beer

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Asahi

$6.00

Kirin Ichiban

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

Buckethead

$6.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio (White)

$8.00

Chardonnay (White)

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

$9.00

Pinot Noir (Red)

$9.00

Hakushika

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Ozarka Water

$1.50

Organic Coffee

$1.00

Pu'er Tea (Per Person)

$2.50

Onlong Tea (Per Person)

$2.50

Iced Tea (Per Person)

$2.50

Jasmine Tea ( Per Person)

$2.50

Chrysanthemum Tea (Per Person)

$2.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

DIMSUM

1. Steamed Custard Bun (3) - 香滑奶皇包

1. Steamed Custard Bun (3) - 香滑奶皇包

$6.95
2. Mixed Puff with Pork (2)-家鄉鹹水餃

2. Mixed Puff with Pork (2)-家鄉鹹水餃

$4.95
3. Sesame Ball (2)-芝麻煎堆仔

3. Sesame Ball (2)-芝麻煎堆仔

$4.95
4. Pork Shumai (4)-蟹黃燒賣

4. Pork Shumai (4)-蟹黃燒賣

$6.95
5. Steamed B.B.Q. Pork Bun (3)-蜜汁叉燒包

5. Steamed B.B.Q. Pork Bun (3)-蜜汁叉燒包

$6.95
6. Baked Egg Tart (3)-酥皮蛋撻

6. Baked Egg Tart (3)-酥皮蛋撻

$7.50
7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕

7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕

$7.50
8. Pork Rib w. Black Bean Sauce-豉汁蒸排骨

8. Pork Rib w. Black Bean Sauce-豉汁蒸排骨

$6.95
9. Chicken Feet w. Black Bean Sauce-豉汁蒸鳳爪

9. Chicken Feet w. Black Bean Sauce-豉汁蒸鳳爪

$7.50
10. Fried Bread Stick-油條

10. Fried Bread Stick-油條

$5.25
11. Steamed Egg Cake -香滑馬拉糕

11. Steamed Egg Cake -香滑馬拉糕

$5.95Out of stock
12. Fried Veggie Egg Roll (2)-炸素菜春捲

12. Fried Veggie Egg Roll (2)-炸素菜春捲

$5.25
13. Fried Chicken Egg Roll (2)-炸雞肉春捲

13. Fried Chicken Egg Roll (2)-炸雞肉春捲

$5.50
14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃

14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃

$6.95
15. Shrimp & Cilantro Dumping (3)-鮮蝦香茜餃

15. Shrimp & Cilantro Dumping (3)-鮮蝦香茜餃

$6.95
16. Shrimp Shumai (4)-蝦燒賣

16. Shrimp Shumai (4)-蝦燒賣

$6.95
17. Steamed Bean Curd Roll (3)-蠔油鮮竹卷

17. Steamed Bean Curd Roll (3)-蠔油鮮竹卷

$6.95
18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包

18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包

$7.50
19. Fried Shrimp Ball (3)-彩絲炸蝦丸

19. Fried Shrimp Ball (3)-彩絲炸蝦丸

$8.95
20. Shrimp Stuffed Eggplant (3)-煎釀茄子

20. Shrimp Stuffed Eggplant (3)-煎釀茄子

$8.95
21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉

21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉

$8.95
22. Beef Rice Noodle Roll-香茜牛腸粉

22. Beef Rice Noodle Roll-香茜牛腸粉

$8.95
23. B.B.Q. Pork Rice Noodle Roll-叉燒滑腸粉

23. B.B.Q. Pork Rice Noodle Roll-叉燒滑腸粉

$8.95
24. Century Egg and Pork Congee-皮蛋瘦肉粥

24. Century Egg and Pork Congee-皮蛋瘦肉粥

$8.95
25. Sticky Rice w. Chicken (2)-糯米雞

25. Sticky Rice w. Chicken (2)-糯米雞

$8.95
26. Chinese Broccoli-蠔油芥蘭

26. Chinese Broccoli-蠔油芥蘭

$12.00
27. Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Noodles 广式炒面

27. Supreme Soy Sauce Fried Noodles 广式炒面

$12.95
28. Fried Crab Claw (2) 炸蟹角

28. Fried Crab Claw (2) 炸蟹角

$12.95
29. Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (6)-煎菜肉鍋貼

29. Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (6)-煎菜肉鍋貼

$12.95
30 Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)-雞肉煎餃

30 Pan Fried Chicken Dumpling (6)-雞肉煎餃

$12.95
31. Pan Fried Leek Dumpling (6)-煎韭菜蝦餃

31. Pan Fried Leek Dumpling (6)-煎韭菜蝦餃

$12.95
36. Baked BBQ Pork Bun 烤叉烧包

36. Baked BBQ Pork Bun 烤叉烧包

$8.95
39. Crab Rangoon 芝士角

39. Crab Rangoon 芝士角

$8.95
40. Fried green pepper shrimp 煎酿辣椒虾

40. Fried green pepper shrimp 煎酿辣椒虾

$8.95

CHEF SPECIAL

Egg Drop Soup-蛋花湯

Egg Drop Soup-蛋花湯

$5.25
Wonton Soup 云吞汤

Wonton Soup 云吞汤

$6.95
Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$5.50
Stir Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆

Stir Fried Green Beans 干煸四季豆

$16.95
Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

Beef Chow Fun 干炒牛河

$16.95
Chicken Fried Rice-雞肉炒飯

Chicken Fried Rice-雞肉炒飯

$16.95
Shrimp Fried Rice-蝦炒飯

Shrimp Fried Rice-蝦炒飯

$17.95
Combo Fried Rice-什錦炒飯

Combo Fried Rice-什錦炒飯

$18.95
Combination Lo Mein-什錦撈麵

Combination Lo Mein-什錦撈麵

$18.95
General Tso's Chicken-左宗雞

General Tso's Chicken-左宗雞

$15.95
Orange Chicken-陳皮雞

Orange Chicken-陳皮雞

$16.95
Sesame Chicken-芝麻雞

Sesame Chicken-芝麻雞

$15.95
Kung Pao Chicken-宮保雞丁

Kung Pao Chicken-宮保雞丁

$19.95
Vegetable Fried Noodles-素炒面

Vegetable Fried Noodles-素炒面

$16.95
Stir-fried Beef with Black Bean and Pepper 豉椒炒牛肉

Stir-fried Beef with Black Bean and Pepper 豉椒炒牛肉

$16.95
Beef and Broccoli-芥蓝牛

Beef and Broccoli-芥蓝牛

$16.95
Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$20.95
Happy Family 喜乐家庭幸运多

Happy Family 喜乐家庭幸运多

$20.95

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Stir-Fried Pea Shoots with Garlic-蒜蓉炒豆苗

$16.95Out of stock

Stir Fry Pea Sprouts 清炒豆苗

$16.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best Dim Sum in Austin!

Location

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

Gallery
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Peached Tortilla
orange starNo Reviews
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - Burnet
orange starNo Reviews
4805 Burnet Road Austin, TX 78756
View restaurantnext
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Wu Chow
orange star4.6 • 1,672
500 W 5th St Suite 168 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston