Chinese
Asian Fusion
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant & DimSum
1,022 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the best Dim Sum in Austin!
Location
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Xian Sushi and Noodle at The Domain
No Reviews
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurant
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro - 2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100
No Reviews
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant