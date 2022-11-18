Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Shanghai On Elm

review star

No reviews yet

700 Elm Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Fried Rice
Veggie Spring Rolls

Starters

Egg Roll

$3.00

Made with pork

Chicken Egg Roll

$3.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$4.00
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$5.00

Potstickers Fried

$7.00

Made with pork

Potstickers Steamed

$7.00

Made with pork

Veggie Gyoza

$5.00

Fried Wonton

$6.00

Edamame

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

Szechuan Steamed Wontons

$8.00

Shrimp & pork steamed wontons topped with our homemade red pepper chili oil

Shrimp Dumplings

$7.00Out of stock

Shanghai Dumplings

$7.00

Made with pork

Sesame Wings

$12.00
5 Spice Wings

5 Spice Wings

$12.00

Crispy Chicken

$11.00

Sesame Cold Noodle

$8.00

Yucca Fries

$8.00

Side Orders

Garlic Sesame Baby Spinach

$8.00

Beansprout Delight

$8.00

Garlic Shanghai Bok Choy

$8.00

Gai Lan

$8.00

Sauteed Garlic Peapods

$8.00

Blanch Green Beans

$8.00

Regular Broccoli

$5.00

Side Of Assorted Veggies

$5.00

Panfried Tofu

$4.00

Soups

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Tofu Seaweed Miso

$5.00

Vegetable Miso Soup

$5.00

Hot & Sour

$5.00

Chicken Chili

$5.00

Extra Crunchy Noodles

$2.00

Quart Wonton Soup

$10.00

Quart Tofu Seaweed Miso

$10.00

Quart Vegetable Miso Soup

$10.00

Quart Hot & Sour

$10.00

Quart Chicken Chili

$10.00

Big Bowls

Hong Kong Wonton

$13.00

Four shrimp & pork wontons, egg noodles, seasonal veggies, and chicken broth

Taiwan Beef Stew Noodle

$15.00

Braised beef & Chinese vegetables with Shanghai noodles

Ja Ja Spicy Chicken Noodle

$15.00

Seasonal veggies, Shanghai noodles, and our homemade chicken chili

Duck Confit Noodle

$18.00

Asian style duck confit, seasonal veggies, thin Singapore rice noodles, and superior broth

Wild Mushroom Noodle

$16.00

Crispy Cafu Tofu Noodle

$15.00

Extra Crunchy Noodles

$2.00

Salads

Mixed Garden Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

The Goldman Salad

$16.00

Topped with sliced chicken breast, pineapple, and ginger

Fresh Catch

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$20.00

Steamed Prawn

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Sauteed Scallops

$25.00

Shanghai Scallops

$25.00

Fresh Catch Fillet

$24.00

Crispy Pike Fillet

$26.00

Traditional Chinese

Pineapple Sweet & Sour Chicken

Pineapple Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.00

General Chicken

$14.00

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Bourbon Chicken

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy Thai Chicken

$15.00

Pepper

$14.00

Mongolian

$14.00

Hunan

$14.00

Szechuan

$14.00

Sweet Basil

$16.00

Cashew Chicken

$16.00

Broccoli &

$16.00

Vegetarian Paradise

Veggie Cashew Chicken

$14.00

Veggie Pepper Steak

$14.00

Happy Buddha

$15.00

Oriental Veggie Delight

$15.00

Crazy Szechuan Vegetable

$15.00

Silky Tofu

$15.00

Faux Ribs

$15.00

Szechuan Wrinkled Beans

$13.00

Fresh Mushroom Trio

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Orgy

$18.00

Noodles & Fried Rice

Shanghai Noodles

$12.00

Lo Mein Noodles

$12.00

Japanese Udon Noodles

$12.00

Pad Thai Noodles

$12.00

Singapore Rice Noodles

$12.00

Tofu Noodles

$12.00

Fried Rice

$12.00

Gluten Free

GF Honey Garlic Chicken

$15.00

GF Yellow Curry Chicken

$15.00

GF Blanch Green Beans

$12.00

GF Silky Tofu

$15.00

GF Sauteed Scallops

$25.00

GF Broccoli &

$15.00

GF Fresh Mushroom Trio

$19.00

GF Tofu Noodle Lo Mein

$16.00

GF Shanghai Noodle

$16.00

Sauces

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Duck Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Soy Sauce

$0.50

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

Red Pepper Chili Oil

$0.50

House Mustard

$0.50

Teryaki Sauce

$2.00

Sides

Side Steamed Rice

$4.00

Side Brown Rice

$5.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Crunchy Noodles

$2.00

Side Lo Mein Noodles

$5.00

Side Pad Thai Noodles

$5.00

Side Shanghai Noodles

$5.00

Side Singapore Noodles

$5.00

Side Japanese Udon Noodles

$5.00

Side Tofu Noodles

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Utensils

Chopsticks

Fork

Spoon

Napkins

No Utensils Needed

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Shanghai on Elm image

Map
