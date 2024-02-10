- Home
Main Menu
Starters
- Appetizer Platter for 1$12.95
Egg roll, crab puff, foil wrapped chicken, fried shrimp, beef sticker, wontons, & shrimp toasts
- Beef Stickers (4)$9.95
4 pieces
- Chicken lettuce wraps$13.95
- Chinese Spring Rolls (2)$6.95
2 pieces. Classic vegetarian egg rolls
- Classic Pan Fried Dumplings (6)$8.95
- Classic Steamed Dumplings (6)$8.95
6 pieces. Classic chicken & pork dumplings served with delicious dunking sauce. Steamed or pan-fried
- Crab Puffs (3)$3.98
Cream cheese & imitation crab meat filled fried wontons
- Crab Puffs (6)$7.95
Cream cheese & imitation crab meat filled fried wontons
- Egg Rolls (2)$3.47
Classic Vietnamese pork & chicken egg rolls
- Egg Rolls (4)$6.95
Classic Vietnamese pork & chicken egg rolls
- Foil Wrapped Chicken (6)$7.95
6 pieces
- Fried Wontons (6)$6.95
6 pieces
- Salt N' Pepper Calamari$12.95
- Shanghai BBQ Ribs$12.50
Short ribs wok-seared with shanghai's barbecue sauce
- Shanghai Hot Wings (10)$12.75
5 flavors: original, salt 'n 'pepper, general tso, Vietnamese spicy & Korean
- Shanghai Hot Wings (5)$8.95
5 flavors: original, salt 'n 'pepper, general tso, Vietnamese spicy & Korean
- Shanghai Lettuce Wraps$11.50
Blend of chicken & pork sautéed with black mushroom, water chestnuts, & served with fresh lettuce cups
- Shrimp & Pork Dumplings (5)$10.75
5 pieces
- Shrimp Egg Rolls (4)$8.95
4 pieces
- Shrimp Jalapeño Wontons (6)$10.95
6 pieces
- Shrimp lettuce wraps$14.95
- Shrimp Toasts (4)$4.97
Shrimp spread on french toast, sprinkled with sesame seeds, & fried to golden brown
- Shrimp Toasts (8)$9.95
Shrimp spread on french toast, sprinkled with sesame seeds, & fried to golden brown
- Tofu Spring Rolls (2)$6.50
2 pieces
- Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps$11.50
Fried tofu sautéed with black mushroom, water chestnuts, & served with fresh lettuce cups
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2)$6.75
2 pieces. Shrimp & pork wrapped in fresh rice paper with lettuce, & vermicelli noodles
Soups & Salads
- Cup Egg Drop Soup$3.50
- Large Egg Drop Soup$6.95
- Cup Wonton Soup$3.50
- Large Wonton Soup$6.95
- Cup Hot & Sour Soup$3.50
Pork, tofu, and egg in a spicy & sour broth
- Large Hot & Sour Soup$6.95
Pork, tofu, and egg in a spicy & sour broth
- Vietnamese Pho$12.95
Traditional Vietnamese rice noodles soup served in a rich steaming broth with fresh herbs and spices. Chicken, beef, or tofu
- Sizzling Rice Soup$11.95
Shrimp & chicken in a sweet & tangy broth with onion, carrots, & green peas served with sizzling golden rice
- Three Delicacies Soup$11.95
Shrimp, chicken, & roasted pork blended in a rich broth with assorted vegetables
- Vietnamese Egg Roll Salad$11.95
A bowl of vermicelli noodles over a bed of shredded lettuce, cucumber, bean sprout, & egg rolls, served with Vietnamese dressing
- House Salad$4.95
- Oriental Chicken Salad$12.95
Classics
- Egg Foo Yong$13.95
Egg omelet pan-seared with peas, carrots, water chestnuts and onion then topped with your choice of meat sautéed in a light sauce
- Fire Noodles$10.95
Your choice of meat sauteed with egg noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro in a spicy sriracha sauce
- Fried Rice$10.85
Steamed rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, eggs, onion, and your meat choice
- Hong Shu$13.95
Your choice of meat lightly battered, deep fried till crispy then served with sautéed water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, broccoli, & carrots
- Lo Mein Noodles$11.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with vegetables & served on top of stir fried with thick lo mein noodles
- Malaysian Curry Noodles$11.95
Thin egg noodles sautéed with green onion, egg, white onion, bean sprouts, & your choice of meat
- Mandarin Noodles$12.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with flat rice noodles, tomato, eggs, green onion, basil & bean sprouts in a sweet mandarin sauce
- Moo Shu$12.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with black mushroom, wood ears, onion, cabbage and served with two mandarin pancakes with hoi sin sauce
- Pad Thai Noodles$11.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onion & topped with crushed peanuts
- Pan-Fried Noodles$11.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with vegetables & served on top of pan-fried egg noodles
- Shanghai Street Noodles$10.95
Wonton noodles sautéed in sesame oil with green onion, bean sprouts, & your choice of meat
- Singapore Noodles$9.95
Your choice of meat sautéed with thin egg noodles, green onion, eggs, carrots, & bean sprouts in a spicy sauce
- Sweet & Sour$11.95
Your choice of meat battered, deep fried then served tossed in Shanghai's sweet & sour sauce with carrots and pineapples
Specials
- Sesame Chicken$12.95
Lightly battered chicken glazed with delicious sweet sauce then tossed with toasted sesame seeds
- Five Treasures$16.95
Shrimp, beef, chicken, roast pork, & fried tofu, sautéed with vegetables in a brown sauce
- General Tso's Chicken$12.95
Lightly battered chicken glazed with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce
- Three Delicacies$15.95
Shrimp, chicken, and sliced roast pork are sautéed with fresh chinese vegetables
- Yin Yang Shrimp$16.95
Two specially prepared shrimp recipes, one is sweet and spicy, the other in a white wine sauce
- Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$16.75
Chicken & shrimp sautéed with broccoli, snow peas, & chinese vegetables in a dark spicy sauce
- Shanghai Sizzling Beef$17.95
Sliced beef sauteed with shrimp, crisp snow peas, mushrooms, and green onions. Served sizzling on a hot plate
- Salt & Pepper Chicken & Shrimp$17.95
Seafood
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp$15.95
Lightly battered then stir-fried with onion, red bell pepper, jalapeño, & dried peppers. Served with sweet chili sauce
- Shrimp in Hot Chili Sauce$14.95
Sautéed with onion & carrots in a spicy sauce
- Curry Shrimp$14.95
Sautéed with onion & green bell pepper in chinese curry sauce
- Kung Pao Shrimp$14.95
Sautéed in a spicy sauce with sliced carrots and water chestnuts then tossed with roasted peanuts
- Imperial Shrimp$13.95
Deep-fried in a light tempura batter & served with shredded scallion & tangy dipping sauce
- Hunan Shrimp$14.95
- Shrimp with Broccoli$14.95
- Shrimp with Green Pepper & Tomato$14.95
- Shrimp with Tomato & Basil$15.95
Sautéed with tomato, broccoli, basil, and green onion in a sweet mandarin sauce
- Fish in Rice Wine Sauce$13.95
Fillet of cod fish lightly battered, deep fried, then sautéed in a light & sweet wine sauce
- Lemongrass Shrimp with Broccoli$14.95
Sautéed with onion, red bell pepper & broccoli in a spicy lemongrass sauce
- Fried Fish$13.95
Served with fries and a cup of steamed broccoli
Beef
- Pepper Steak$14.50
Sliced tender beef sautéed with onion & green bell pepper
- Mongolian Beef$15.75
Sliced beef sautéed with dried red chili peppers, green and white onion in a dark sauce & served on a bed of crispy rice noodles
- General Tso's Beef$15.95
Fried beef & broccoli glazed with delicious sweet & spicy general tso's sauce
- Beef with Broccoli$14.50
Sliced beef sautéed with broccoli and sliced carrots
- Beef with Chinese Vegetables$14.50
- Beef in Hot Chili Sauce$14.75
Sliced beef sautéed with onion and carrots in a spicy sauce
- Hunan Beef$14.95
Sautéed with crisp baby corn, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, red dry pepper, & snow peas in a spicy Hunan sauce
Vegetarian
- Vegetable Lo Mein$9.95
Mixed vegetables served with soft lo mein noodles
- Mixed Vegetable Deluxe$11.75
Mushroom, bamboo shoots, crisp snow peas, baby corn, & broccoli in a light brown sauce
- Veg Fried Rice$9.75
Stir fired with eggs, peas, carrots, mushroom, and snow peas
- Moo Shu Vegetables$11.95
Black mushroom, wood ears, & cabbage served with chinese wraps
- General Tso's Style Tofu$13.95
Fried tofu & broccoli glazed with sweet & spicy general tso's sauce
- Shanghai Tofu$13.75
Fresh tofu deep fried & sautéed with crisp mixed vegetables
- Malaysian Curry Noodles with Tofu$12.95
Fried tofu sautéed with thin egg noodles, green onion, white onion, egg, & bean sprouts
- Salt & Pepper Tofu$12.95
Fried tofu stir-fried with red bell peppers, onion, jalapeño & dried red chili peppers. Served with sweet chili sauce
- Vegetarian Singapore Noodles$9.75
Thin noodles sautéed with onion, diced bamboo & carrots, eggs, scallions, & bean sprout in a spicy sauce
Pork
- Jalapeño Pork$12.95
- Twice Cooked Pork$11.75
Thinly sliced roast pork are sautéed with green pepper and cabbage in a spicy sauce
- Pork Belly Fried Rice$12.95
- Yu Hsiang Pork$11.95
Pork sautéed with bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, mushrooms in a spicy sauce
- Roast Pork with Vegetables$12.95
Thinly sliced roast pork sautéed with assorted Chinese vegetables
- Hot & Spicy Diced Tofu$13.50
Soft tofu cubed and sautéed with pork in a spicy sauce with peas & carrots
Chicken
- Jalapeño Chicken$12.95
- Kung Pao Chicken$11.95
Sautéed in a spicy sauce with sliced carrots and water chestnuts & topped with roasted peanuts
- Moo Goo Gai Pan$11.95
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh chinese vegetables in a light sauce
- Curry Chicken$11.95
- Chow Mein Chicken$11.95
- Hunan Chicken$13.25
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with crisp baby corn, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms & snow peas in a spicy Hunan sauce
- Salt & Pepper Chicken$14.50
Lightly battered then stir-fried with onion, red bell pepper, jalapeño, & dried peppers. Served with sweet chili sauce
- Sumgum Gai Pan$11.95
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh chinese vegetables in a dark hunan sauce
- Lemongrass Chicken with Broccoli$12.95
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with onion, red bell pepper, & broccoli in a spicy lemongrass sauce
- Orange Chicken$12.95
Lightly battered and sautéed in a delicious sweet & tangy sauce with a touch of orange peel
- Chicken with Broccoli$11.95
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with steamed broccoli and sliced carrots in a dark sauce
- Chicken in Hot Chili Sauce$11.95
Sliced chicken breast sautéed with onion & carrots in a spicy sauce
- Lemon Chicken$11.95
Sliced chicken breast battered & deep fried until golden brown, topped with sweet lemon sauce
- Chicken with Mushroom$12.95
Sides
For Kids
NA Beverages
Brewed Daily - Always Made Fresh
Boba
Wines
White by the Glass
Red by the Glass
Plum Wine/Akadam
Sake/Geikkekan
Spirits & Cocktails
Handcrafted Cocktails
- Red Scorpion$9.00
Captain morgan, Smirnoff, E&J brandy, orange juice, sweet syrup, orgeat, & red grenadine
- Maitai$8.00
Bacardi rum, triple sec, lime juice, orgeat, orange, & pineapple juice
- Thai Spice Rum$8.00
Thai spice rum, thai tea, & half-n-half
- I Think I Saw a Mermaid$8.00
Blue curacao, bacardi rum, lemonade
- Dr Fumanchu$9.00
Bacardi rum, orange curacao, lime juice, red grenadine, & simple syrup
- Banzai$8.00
Dewar scotch, strawberry liquor, bar syrup, lime juice, & orange juice
- Zombieland$9.00
Bacardi gold, captain morgan, apricot syrup, vermouth, lime juice, orange, & pineapple juice
- Bloody Mary$16.00
Absolut vodka, bloody juice, tabasco with celery, beef stick, crab puff, shrimp toast, & fried shrimp stick
- Jalapeño Margarita$8.00
Crushed fresh jalapeño, jose cuervo blue agave, triple sec, fresh lime juice, & sweet and sour
- Coconut Mojito$9.00
Malibu coconut rum, coconut cream, lime juice, & crushed mint leaves
- Pina Colada$8.00
Cream of coconut, pineapple juice, & bacardi rum
- Geisha$9.00
Absolut vodka, frangelico, lime juice, orgeat, & orange juice
- The Pain-Killer (Non-Prescription)$8.00
Bacardi rum, cream of coconut, nutmeg, pineapple, & orange juice
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
Malibu rum, coconut rum, blue curacao, lime, & pineapple juice
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
House Cocktails
Margaritas
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueur/Cordials
Catering Menu
Appetizer Trays
- 25 Egg Rolls Platters$35.00
- 50 Egg Rolls Platters$69.00
- 100 Egg Rolls Platters$139.00
- Steamed/Pan-Fried Dumplings (30)$42.00
30 pieces
- Crab Puffs (25)$35.00
25 pieces
- Chinese Spring Rolls (10)$30.00
10 pieces
- Fried Wontons (25)$28.00
25 pieces
- General Tsao Wings (30)$38.00
30 pieces
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls (10)$35.00
10 pieces
- House Salad (5pps)$20.00
5 pps
- Shanghai Lettuce Wraps$52.00
5-7 pps
- Appetizers Platters$65.00
5-7 pps
Party Trays - Fried Rice Dishes
Party Trays - Noodle Dishes
Party Trays - Sautéed Dishes
Party Trays - Vegetarian Dishes
Gallon Drinks
Condiments
Condiments
- Soy Sauce
- Hot Mustard Packets
- Homemade Mustard (1)$0.30
- Chili oil (1)$0.30
- Chili water base (1)$0.30
- Sriracha (1)$0.30
- Sweet + Sour sauce (2oz)$0.35
- Sweet + Sour 8 oz$4.95
- Sweet + Sour 32 oz$12.95
- 06 Sauce$0.50
- Ketchup$0.30
- Fish Sauce (4oz)$1.00
- XTRA Sauce$1.50
- Chow Mein noodles ( 1 bag )$1.65
- 6 Fortune Cookies$2.95
- Limes/Lemon (3)$0.95
- Lettuce (3)$1.95
- Basil$2.00