Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Shanghai Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

711 State St

Bristol, VA 24201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Egg Roll (2)
General's Chicken
Wonton Soup

Christmas Special Pre-Orders

Peking Duck (Christmas Pre-Order)

Peking Duck (Christmas Pre-Order)

$16.95+Out of stock

Appetizers

Spring Egg Roll (2)

Spring Egg Roll (2)

$3.99
Summer Roll (2)

Summer Roll (2)

$7.95
Fried Wonton (10)

Fried Wonton (10)

$6.50
Fried Chicken Wing (6)

Fried Chicken Wing (6)

$8.95
Crab Rangoon (10)

Crab Rangoon (10)

$7.50

Sparerib (4)

$8.95

Pu Pu Platter

$14.95
Dumplings (6)

Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$8.95
Pan Wonton

Pan Wonton

$7.50

Shrimp Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Donut (10)

$3.95

Fried Calamari

$6.95

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$1.95+
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.50+
Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.50+

Chicken with Vegetable Soup

$7.95

House Special Soup

$6.25

Shrimp and Bean Curd Soup

$4.75

Combination Noodle Soup

$5.95

Sweet Corn with Chicken Soup

$6.95

Sea Treasure Soup (For 2)

$11.95

Chicken Rice Soup

$3.59

Mix Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Chef's Suggestions

General's Chicken

General's Chicken

$13.95
Orange (Chicken or Beef)

Orange (Chicken or Beef)

$13.95
Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$16.95
Ant Climb the Tree

Ant Climb the Tree

$11.95
Seafood Sizzling Plate

Seafood Sizzling Plate

$16.95

General's Shrimp

$16.95

Sesame (Chicken or Beef)

$13.95

Duck with Chinese Vegetables

$17.95

Sliced Duck with Young Ginger Roots

$17.95

Chunked Chicken with Green Onions

$13.95

Beef and Scallop Combo with Sizzling Rice

$16.95

Chicken and Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Seafood & Tofu in Hot Pot

$14.95

Prawns Szechuan Style

$16.95

Mandarin Combination with Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Four Treasure Combination

$16.95

Lucky Shrimp

$16.95

Happy Family

$16.95

Scallop W/ Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Seven Stars Around the Moon

$17.95

Flounder

$18.95

Fried Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$11.95
Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$11.95

Egg Foo Young

$14.95

Sauteed Rice Noodles

$12.95

House Special

$13.95

White Rice

$3.99+

Plain Fried Rice

$3.25+

Plain Lo Mein

$8.95

Seafood

Moo Shu Shrimp (4 pancakes)

$13.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$14.95

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$14.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$14.95

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$14.95

Beef

Szechuan Beef

$13.95
Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$13.95
Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$13.95

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Beef with Snow Peas

$13.95

Beef with Garlic Sauce

$13.95

Beef with Mushroom

$13.95

Pork

Sweet and Sour Pork

$12.95

Szechuan Pork

$12.95

Twice Cooked Pork

$12.95

Pork Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Roast Pork with Snow Peas

$12.95

Moo Shu Pork

$12.95

Light Dishes

Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Four Color Vegetables

$12.95

Chicken with Broccoli (light)

$12.95

Chicken with Snow Peas and Water Chestnuts

$12.95

Chicken with String Beans

$12.95

Shrimp with Snowpeas (light)

$14.95

Shrimp with Broccoli (light)

$14.95

Scallob with Vegetables (light)

$14.95

Scallop with Broccoli (light)

$14.95

Prawns with Chinese Vegetables

$14.95

Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Szechuan Chicken

$12.95
Chicken with Broccoli

Chicken with Broccoli

$12.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Chicken with Cashew Nuts White Meat

$12.95

Kung Pao Chicken (Peanuts) White Meat

$12.95

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Chicken with Almonds White Meat

$12.95

Moo Shu Chicken (4 wraps)

$12.95

Asian Specialties

Pork Noodle Soup

$12.95

Udon Noodles

$12.95

Indian Style Fried Rice

$10.95

Singapore Chow Mei Fun

$12.95

Chinese Vegetable

$10.95

Young Chow Fried Rice

$12.95

Korean Noodle Soup

$12.95

Thai Curry Style

$13.95

Pad Thai

$12.95

Teriyaki

$13.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95
Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$13.95

Joe's BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Fish Szechuan Style

$19.95

Sauteed Fish Fillet

$15.95

Salt and Pepper Sparerib

$16.95

Sauteed Sparerib

$16.95

Lunch Specials

Chicken Zuchinni

$9.95

Szechuan lunch

$9.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan Lunch

$9.95

Chicken with Cashew Nuts White Meat

$9.95

Chicken with Peanuts (Kung Pao) Whit Meat

$9.95

Chicken Curry White Meat

$9.95

Sweet & Sour Lunch

$9.95

Broccoli

$9.95

Green Pepper

$9.95

Garlic Sauce

$9.95

Twice Cooked Pork

$9.95

Shrimp with Snow Peas

$10.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$10.95

Vegetable Combination

$9.95

Fried Rice

$9.95

General's Chicken White Meat

$10.95

Sesame Chicken White Meat

$10.95

Lo Mein

$9.95

Chicken and Cabbage

$9.95

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$9.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$10.95

Mushroom Garlic Sauce

$9.95

Plain Fried Rice

$5.59

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.39
Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.39
Hot Tea Oolong (Black) ☕️

Hot Tea Oolong (Black) ☕️

$1.79
Bottle Water💦

Bottle Water💦

$2.00
Soda🥤

Soda🥤

$2.00
Beer🍻

Beer🍻

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We will be open this year for Christmas Eve (12/24/22) and Christmas Day (12/25/22). Join us for your Christmas celebrations!

Website

Location

711 State St, Bristol, VA 24201

Directions

Gallery
Shanghai Restaurant image
Shanghai Restaurant image
Shanghai Restaurant image
Map
More near Bristol
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Rogersville
review star
No reviews yet
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston